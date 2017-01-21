Chemistry built during fall paying off for basketball teams

Jack Farrell occasionally experiences deja vu on the basketball court.

When the St. Joseph senior gets the ball against a full-court trap and sees teammates like Matt Arvay, Daniel Fábregas, Mitchell Kuczynski or Vincenzo Schiano diCola streaking toward the basket, it provides a flashback to a few months ago, when he saw the same thing on the soccer field.

“I just look up and know one of those guys is going to be running down to the hoop,” Farrell said. “I just know one of them is going to be there because in soccer, whenever I got the ball in the middle of the field, someone would be making a run to get open down the field, and I'd lob one out to them and have them chase it down.”

Freeport's Kim Mixon sees it, too, when she gets a steal and spots freshman Sidney Shemanski ready for a fast break — something the Yellowjackets used to great success during a record-breaking soccer season, when Mixon was the team's top defender and Shemanski the leading goal-scorer.

“Whenever I can break down and maybe get a steal, she's breaking away and I'm hitting her,” said Mixon, a senior. “I know there's been a few instances where that happen, and we just kind of click. We know where each other are going to be. Sometimes it's reminiscent.”

Around the Alle-Kiski Valley, several basketball teams are succeeding with a similar formula: teammates who played a different sport together in the fall.

Whether that other sport was football, soccer or something else, it can provide a built-in chemistry and ability to communicate gained from months of practicing and playing together.

“Instead of spending a three-month season together, we're spending seven or eight months in a row playing sports together,” Farrell said. “I think that's really helpful for team chemistry, just getting along with each other.”

Six of the seven players in St. Joseph's rotation, with the exception of Grant Bendis, played for the Spartans soccer team, which finished second in the section and advanced to the playoffs.

With many of the same players coming out for basketball, St. Joseph (9-3, 3-2) won its first six games and is currently tied for second place in Section 3-A.

Cause and effect or coincidence? Hard to say, but as Schiano diCola said, “it definitely does not hurt.”

“Playing soccer with those guys maybe doesn't help us on the court for skills, but (it does) in terms of team togetherness and chemistry and how we're really good friends on and off the court and we hold each other accountable,” Schiano diCola said. “Soccer is a lot of talking and knowing where everybody is, and basketball is just like that. If you think about it, soccer and basketball are very similar in how you play.

“Maybe you don't have to use hands and feet in the respective sports, but you're all moving, and we're all going for the same objective: to get the ball in the net. Talking and moving off the ball, maybe it's not identical, but I can count multiple times when Jack Farrell and I had a give-and-go and it's so clean because we're so used to it in a soccer game.”

At small schools like St. Joseph or Leechburg, which has several football players on its boys team, it's almost inevitable to see teammates play multiple sports together.

But at larger schools like Freeport, Highlands and Kiski Area — the latter two have several carryovers between football and boys basketball — the chemistry can prove especially valuable.

“I'm with them all year round,” said Kiski Area senior Jon Bracy, a Cavaliers football and basketball player along with varsity teammates like Nick Bisceglia, Andre Dixon and D.J. Franklin. “It's so much easier to communicate with them.”

Shemanski and Mixon are three years apart in age, but the chemistry and communication built through an extended WPIAL and PIAA playoff run is paying off on the basketball court.

“I think it's just that we want to go far in this season, and we always play to our best ability,” Shemanski said. “In practice, we gain that strength together. We know each other's strengths and weaknesses, and we help each other out, which really gains our team.”

There's also a built-in benefit to playing a fall sport: better conditioning for basketball.

“We worked throughout the summer preparing for soccer season, and soccer season kept us in shape to get back on the basketball court,” Mixon said.

The Freeport girls and St. Joseph boys, both on pace to make the playoffs, are hoping their chemistry leads to another postseason run. Bracy, whose Cavaliers (8-5, 4-1) have won four games in a row and are second in Section 3-5A, is hoping for a better end than football season, when Kiski Area started 4-0 in conference play before missing the playoffs.

“What we did in football, we have to bring it to basketball, but more,” Bracy said. “The same thing in football can happen in basketball. In football, we were winning, but in the second half of the year, we didn't win those games. We don't need to (repeat) that. We want to win the first half and win the second half, too.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.