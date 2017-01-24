Franklin Regional, Kiski Area wrestling on collision course again

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Franklin Regional and Kiski Area wrestling have built an intense rivalry in Section 1-AAA since 2008.

From 2009-16, the two were in Section 1A and battled for the sub-section title as well as the Section 1 crown numerous times. During that, time Kiski Area won six sub-section titles and Franklin Regional three, and both won three Section 1-AAA titles.

This season is different. The WPIAL kept the two in the same section, but Franklin Regional is in sub-section B with Greensburg Salem, Penn-Trafford, Norwin, Hempfield and Latrobe.

And if things go as planned Wednesday, one of the two will add another section plaque to its collection, and there is a good chance they'll face in the final.

No. 1 Kiski Area (14-0) will face No. 7 Greensburg Salem (7-2), and No. 4 Franklin Regional (5-1) faces Armstrong (4-2) in the Section 1 semifinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The winners will meet at 7:30.

“Before we can worry about Kiski, we have to beat Armstrong,” Franklin Regional first-year coach Matt Lebe said. “Kiski is a great team, but we're banged up and I'm not sure who will be available to wrestle.”

Franklin Regional competed in the Mercer Tournament on Saturday and was missing five starters: Mason Spears (106), Zach McCann (113), Gus Solomon (145), Peter Klein (170) and Eric Festa (285). They also faced Armstrong a couple times at the tournament.

The Panthers finished third behind Waynesburg and Cochranton. Spencer Lee (126) and Colton Comacho (120) won titles, and Nate Smith (135) and Dan Contraguerro (160) placed second.

Kiski Area, coached by Chris Heater, has dominated almost everyone. The Cavaliers have a solid lineup and recently thumped Erie McDowell, 69-6, on Saturday, Armstrong, 81-0, a week ago and earlier local rival Burrell, 65-3. Their closest match was a 31-25 win against No. 3 Canon-McMillan in December.

Some of the Cavaliers top wrestlers include No. 1-ranked Darren Miller at 106, No. 3 Noah Levett at 126, No. 2 Cam Connor at 138, No. 4 Joey Blumer at 145, No. 5 Brad Nagy at 170, No. 4 Tommy Starr at 195 and No. 2 Isaac Reid (285).

“If we happen to wrestle Kiski, we're faced with a huge challenge,” Lebe said. “We haven't been at full strength since the (Westmoreland) county tournament.

“We'll have to pull off some upsets, and we'll have to wrestle at our best to have a shot at winning. I know we'll battle them, and the team is looking forward to competing against them.”

But Lebe isn't looking past Armstrong, which placed second behind Kiski, especially if the Panthers are shorthanded.

Lebe said he would feel better about his team's chances if he was confident everyone would be healthy.

Franklin Regional lost to Kiski Area in the section finals in 2016, but the Panthers dominated the WPIAL 2014 and 2015, winning the WPIAL and PIAA titles.

“Kiski is one of the top teams in the WPIAL and the state,” Lebe said. “Chris has done a great job. We'll give it our best shot, and hopefully we'll meet them again in the WPIAL or PIAA tournaments”

The top four teams in each section tournament qualify for the WPIAL tournament, which begins Feb. 1. The two third-place teams will meet in the fifth-place match, which will also qualify for the tournaments.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.