Westmoreland high school notebook: Signing day approaches for local recruits
Bill Beckner Jr. | Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, 10:04 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley quarterback Collin Smith, poses for a portrait on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley quarterback Collin Smith (14) goes 6 yards on a keeper for his third touchdown of the first half during the PIAA District 6 Class 2A championship game with Bishop McCort on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016, at Mansion Park in Altoona. Ligonier Valley won, 35-7.

West Virginia football coach Dana Holgorsen visited Ligonier Valley on Thursday to check on one of his top recruits, senior Collin Smith.

A star quarterback/defensive back, Smith is expected to play safety for the Mountaineers. He plans to make his commitment official Wednesday, which is National Signing Day.

Smith headlines the list of local Division I FBS/FCS prospects.

Other area players set to sign include Simon Behr of Franklin Regional (Army), Hempfield's Bussey Remaley (Robert Morris), Norwin's Anthony DelleFemine (Robert Morris), and Mt. Pleasant's Kurt Aumer (Monmouth).

Soccer players also can sign Wednesday. Among the local standouts are Greensburg Centra Catholic's Bailey Cartwright (Notre Dame), Shannon Salley (Air Force) and Keli Rosensteel (Robert Morris); Norwin's Emily Harrigan (Rutgers), Lexy Kendro (Duquesne), Lexie Kolano (Cincinnati) and Alyssa Victor (Norwin); and Penn-Trafford's Athena Biondi (Michigan State), Mackenzie Aunkst (West Virginia), Hannah Nguyen (Duquesne), and Lauren Stover (Army); Marissa Dezorzi of Yough (West Virginia).

Players associated with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Academy, including Cartwright, Salley and Dezorzi, are scheduled to sign Wednesday at Highmark Stadium. The academy this year has 20 college signees.

Festa to Concord

Franklin Regional lineman Eric Festa committed to Division II Concord, in Athens, W.Va. The 6-foot, 280-pound senior, who was a first-team all-Big East Conference selection, also had an offer from Cal (Pa.).

• Greesburg Salem senior running back/linebacker Teegan Hahn committed to Seton Hill. Hahn forced seven fumbles last season and rushed for 545 yards.

Kennedy offered

Jeannette's Robert Kennedy opened some eyes with a strong junior football season. Because of it, he is beginning to hear from colleges. Kennedy, a running back/defensive back, picked up his first Division I FCS offer, from St. Francis (Pa.).

Tough schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic's boys basketball remained undefeated with a win over Serra Catholic on Friday.

The unblemished record isn't because the Class 2A Centurions (16-0, 9-0 Section 1-2A) have played an easy schedule. They have beaten three 6A teams, including Hempfield and Penn-Trafford; two from 4A, including upstart Belle Vernon; and a very good 3A team in Washington.

“We want to be tested. It's what makes you better,” coach Greg Bisignani said. “Especially down the road.”

The Centurions, 24-3 last year, are closing in on their eighth consecutive section title.

Wright selected

Hempfield baseball player Justin Wright, a junior third baseman, was selected for the Prep Baseball Report Preseason All-State Showcase on Feb. 14 at Kent State. Wright is a St. John's recruit.

Franklin Regional senior catcher Michael Haley, an Ashland recruit, also will attend the invitation-only event.

Day One of the showcase on Feb. 13 will include Hempfield senior infielder Charlie Varriano, who plans to attend Patrick Henry Community College in Martinsville.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

