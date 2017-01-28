Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hempfield boys, Franklin Regional girls make splash at county championships

William Whalen | Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, 9:58 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Michelle Lopes competes in the girl's 100 yard freestyle at the WCCA swimming championship on Saturday at Derry Area High School.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Kiski's Megan Munzek competes in the third heat of the girl's 200 yard IM at the WCCA swimming championship on Saturday at Derry Area High School.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Michelle Lopes reacts to winning the girl's 100 yard freestyle at the WCCA swimming championship on Saturday at Derry Area High School.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn Trafford's Jacob Yant takes off from the blocks in the boys 100 yard freestyle at the WCCA swimming championship on Saturday at Derry Area High School.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Kiski's Naomee Miller competes in the girl's 200 yard IM at the WCCA swimming championship on Saturday at Derry Area High School.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Kiski's Naomee Miller reacts to winning the girl's 200 yard IM at the WCCA swimming championship on Saturday at Derry Area High School.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Emily Smith leads the girl's 500 yard freestyle at the WCCA swimming championship on Saturday at Derry Area High School.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greater Latrobe's Kiley Myers leads in the fourth heat of the girl's 100 yard butterfly at the WCCA swimming championship on Saturday at Derry Area High School.

The Westmoreland County Coaches' Association Swimming and Diving Championships are more than just an average swim meet for the 14 schools that descended upon Derry.

The two-day meet acts more like midseason county-wide all-star meet as the regular season begins to wind down and all focus is directed toward the WPIAL and PIAA championship meets. “At a meet like this is when you see the cream rise to the top,” Derry coach Jeff Kelly said. “Kids that haven't shown me everything all season all of the sudden they show you everything today.”

The cream of the crop came down to the Franklin Regional girls and Hempfield boys teams, who separated themselves from the rest of the pack. Franklin Regional finished with a score of 262.5 followed by Penn-Trafford (218) and Hempfield (201).

Hempfield edged Penn-Trafford, 290-257, to earn top honors for the third year in a row. Franklin Regional (250) finished in third. Hempfield and Penn-Trafford battled to the end, finishing 1-2, respectively, in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

“We're fortunate and our goal for today was simply to be fast,” Hempfield coach Kevin Clougherty said. “We have our eyes on the WPIAL and PIAA meets, and our goal was to get a feel for their pace and a feel for their rhythm.”

Hempfield senior Zack Rulli found his rhythm in the 200 free when he broke a WCCA meet record with a time of 1 minute, 44.28 seconds. Rulli broke another meet record in the 100 butterfly but finished behind Derry's Zach Baum (51.62).

“My goals were to break some of the records here that were set,” Rulli said. “This is a meet to see where I'm at and have a good seed time going into the WPIAL and PIAA meets.”

In all, there were seven records broken, including four in the relay events. The Hempfield boys broke three of those four records, in the 200 medley (1:39.05), 200 free (1:29.27), and 400 free (3:16.55) relays. The Penn Trafford girls 200 free relay team of Hannah Muro, Corino Paszek, Rachel Sich and Emma Winchell posted a time 1:40.11 for the lone girls relay record.

“We're a little bit ahead of where I expected us right now,” Clougherty said. “We had a very hard week of training coming into this and I didn't expect we'd be as quick as we are today so that is a good sign.”

Kiski Area freshman Naomee Miller broke a school record in the 200 IM when she finished with a time of 2:08.69. Miller also won the 100 breaststroke in a meet-record time of 1:06.15. Miller's teammate, sophomore Meredith Pepka, tied with Franklin Regional junior Michelle Lopes in the 50 free with a photo-finish time of 24.69.

“I was really nervous before I started, and I was trying to use that energy from being nervous to get the school record and I accomplished that,” Miller said.

Latrobe sophomore Carrie Lenz recorded a meet-record time of 1:06.30 in the 100 breaststroke.

In Friday's diving competition, Penn Trafford ruled the 1-meter board once again. Senior Nate Paszek took home gold with a final score of 449.35 and sophomore Logan Sherwin took silver (444.65). Franklin Regional sophomore Mason Fishell grabbed third place (428.05) to round out the top-three finishers.

Latrobe junior Taylor Miller led the girls in the 1 meter dive by finishing with a 519.75 to take first place on the medal stand. Penn Trafford took over after that when Paige Kalik finished second (501.60) and third place went to teammate Victoria Woodley (439.35) to close out the top three finishers.

“The kids are swimming the best they've been swimming all season which is what you want to do here,” said Kelly, whose school is in its eighth year hosting the event. “It's nice to see them having a lot of fast swims today, not just (Derry) but the (other schools too).”

