After 0-5 start, Hempfield boys making postseason push

They started 0-5 in Section 3, a precarious welcome to Class 6A basketball.

A collective sigh came from the fieldhouse.

Since, there have been injuries, player departures and returns, buzzer-beaters and heart-sinking losses.

But through it all, the Hempfield boys have pressed on — quite literally at times — and remain in the WPIAL playoff race with three section games to go.

The boat's taking in water, but there is no talk of sinking.

“To start 0-5 and be 4-7 now and one game out? Wow. We're a good story,” Spartans coach Bill Swan said, shaking his head.

Once in last place, the Spartans have climbed into contention.

Hempfield (7-12, 4-7) is in fifth place, a game behind Woodland Hills (11-7, 5-6). The top four make it.

If Hempfield and Woodland Hills tie for fourth, they both advance because they split their season series 1-1.

The Spartans could use another loss by Woodland Hills but could have to win two more games to have a chance.

“We still have some work to do,” Swan said.

Hempfield has Penn Hills Friday at home, goes to Penn-Trafford on Tuesday and finishes next Friday at home against Norwin.

Hempfield has made the playoffs five straight years.

Like Swan said at the start of the season, “We'll do our best to be great. If we make the playoffs we'll have a heck of a party.”

It's been interesting, this enigma of a team that was bound and determined not to become everyone's easy game in the new section.

Hempfield has been in just about every game, skittering along and flirting with the lead — or capturing it for junctures — just not always finishing.

“We'll come out with so much intensity, but we'll go through spurts for like three minutes where we don't play well,” senior guard Parker Lucas said. “There are five or six games where, if we eliminated those (stretches), we might be in a different situation. We barely lost to Fox Chapel.”

The proverbial “scrappy” team, or “gutsy” group, or “pesky” bunch, that's Hempfield.

They hound teams on defense and dribble-drive their way to open looks from behind the 3-point arc. It's their forte.

But sometimes Hempfield feels like it can't catch a break.

“There are so many times where it's just unfortunate,” Lucas said. “Other teams get hot and we don't.”

There have been some exhilarating highs:

• Zak Mesich's corner-3 game-winner against Franklin Regional, 65-64, in the Hempfield tournament.

• Parker Lucas' coast-to-coast kiss off the glass to beat Norwin, 37-36, on Swan's 50th birthday, Lucas fulfilling a text-message to his coach saying the Spartans would get him the win as a present. Swan shed tears after the road win.

• Four players kicking in double figures to help the Spartans edge Plum, 56-53.

Hempfield knows it doesn't have the size of some of the section's best; Penn Hills, Fox Chapel and Latrobe dwarf the Spartans' merry band of guards.

“A little reality sets in sometimes and you get punched in the mouth,” Swan said. “But man, our kids fight.”

Senior forward Braden Brose left the team for a few games but returned to give his teammates a spark. Hempfield beat Woodland Hills in Brose's return, 59-52.

The Spartans continue to play without senior guard Josh McCoy, who has been battling a concussion.

“We're a family,” Lucas said. “We only play eight guys, but we're all willing to battle. And coach has our back, and we know it.”

The Spartans have a dozen losses but many easily could have been wins. Six defeats are by single-digits, including losses by seven (60-53) and four (46-42) to first-place and No. 2-ranked Fox Chapel.

A 27-point outlier against No. 3 Penn Hills skews the margin of defeat some, to 10.5 points per game.

“Who's beaten us that we're better than?” Swan said.

No. 4 Latrobe twice needed big third quarters to shake off the Spartans, including Tuesday night when they led after the first quarter and trailed by one at halftime before the Wildcats pulled away 77-58 to sweep the season series.

Swan admits he learned a lot about the dribble-drive offense from Latrobe, a friendly rival.

“Nothing seems to bother them,” Latrobe coach Brad Wetzel said of Hempfield. “They just keep coming at you.”

In a season such as this, where a team with no stars or size dove for loose balls, grinded for worthwhile possessions and savored every minute, the end will be, if nothing else, intriguing.

“When this thing is over and we're done with our banquet and everything, we'll look back it all and say, ‘What if?' ” Swan said.

Like, what if Hempfield upsets Penn Hills? Could it be another near-upset that finally delivers the goods?

“I think we can do it,” Lucas said. “We play at home, and that's where we can really shoot it.”

Hempfield is 4-4 at home this season.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.