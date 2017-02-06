Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Gateway's Hicks earns All-American Game nomination

Joe Sager | Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 10:26 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Gateway’s Harvey Hicks (2) brings his team together before playing Franklin Regional on Jan. 5, 2017 at Franklin Regional High School. Gateway won 71-58.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Gateway’s Harvey Hicks (2) runs back to defense after shooting a three-pointer against Franklin Regional on Jan. 5, 2017 at Franklin Regional High School. Gateway won 71-58.

Gateway's Harvey Hicks earned some major recognition in the middle of basketball season.

The senior was among 729 nominees to play in the 40th annual All-American games. While he did not make the cut for the boys game on March 29 at Chicago's United Center, he was thrilled to be considered.

“It was unexpected, actually,” he said. “I didn't think I'd be nominated to get a chance to play in the game because there are so many great players who play in that. It was a big surprise.”

Hicks, a forward, was one of 13 nominees from this state and the only one from the WPIAL.

“He has been really good for us. His freshman, sophomore and junior years, he hasn't been able to play the second half of the season,” Gateway coach Daryn Freedman said. “He has been doing really well academically, so he is able to play the whole season, which is huge for us. He is a very, very talented player. Hopefully, he'll play in college.”

Hicks is happy to be part of a Gators team that captured a WPIAL Section 3-5A championship.

“Now, I can help my team win some playoffs games and maybe go down to the Pete and win a championship,” he said.

Gateway has championship ambitions now that its lineup is back to full strength with the return of John Paul Kromka.

“The section was our first goal. Then, we want go past the first round of the playoffs,” Hicks said.

The season didn't start very well for Gateway. The Gators lost their first five games and six of seven. However, they got healthy and won five in a row and eight of their next 10 to take command of the section race.

“I am happy with how the season has gone,” Hicks said. “We started off bad because we lost John Paul. He really helped when he came back. He does everything in the paint, and it really helps us. We all went back to our normal positions and everything flows well now.

“Our confidence goes up every game. I think that'll help us during the playoffs. If we have a close game, we can stay focused and pull it out.”

Hicks averages about 10 points.

“He is a very talented kid. He's a great passer, too. He's made some fantastic passes this season. He does a good job on the glass,” Freedman said. “He helped us on varsity as a sophomore and was playing really well last year before he couldn't play anymore. He stepped up and matured this year. These kids have all worked really hard. Every single varsity player is eligible to finish the season and that's great.”

Also a standout football player, Hicks spent time on his basketball game in the offseason.

“My shooting was the first thing I wanted to improve. I was inconsistent last year,” he said. “When I get the ball, I like to shoot first. If someone is smaller than me, I drive to the basket. I rely on my teammates, too, so everybody can get the job done. It's not just one guy.”

Hicks would like to add some postseason recognition to go with his other honors.

“It's really fun right now because we're winning,” he said. “We just want to finish the regular season off strong so we can start the playoffs strong.”

Joe Sager is a freelance writer.

