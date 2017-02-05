Kiski Area swimmer Miller turning heads with performance

There were moments during the first 75 yards of the girls 100-yard breaststroke at last month's Westmoreland County Coaches Association Swimming and Diving Championships when Kiski Area's Naomee Miller was as far back as third place before she kicked it in gear coming out of her final turn.

“If you watch that race, she starts into the last turn, and I can see the change as she comes off the wall,” said Cavalier Swim Club coach Dan Prager, who has coached the freshman for a combined four years. “I know she changed it, and she smiled at me whenever I said that to her. It was awesome, and I was really got excited when I saw it.”

Prager saw video of the race from Miller's father, Richard, and what he watched ends with Miller coming above the water after her final turn to outwork Latrobe's Carrie Lenz for a come-from-win.

And Miller's time of 1 minute, 6.15 seconds also broke a 3-year-old WCCA record.

“I was really nervous for that (race) because of the girls next to me,” Miller said. “I knew they were going to be really close to me. My stroke was on. I hit the wall at a stretch stroke, and coming into the third turn, the girls were a little ahead of me so I had to get into the turn really fast.

“I saw her come off the wall before me, and I tried really hard to catch up in the last 25 yards.”

Miller has qualified in nine of a possible 11 events for next month's WPIAL Class AAA swimming and diving championships at Pitt's Trees Poll, The only exceptions are the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly.

Miller's WCCA performance put all of the Westmoreland County girls swimmers on notice that Saturday at Derry, especially because she turned in another effort where she started slowly but finished fast.

For the first 75 yards of the 200 IM, Miller was as far back as third or fourth place before she found her stride. By the time she came down the final stretch, not one swimmer could be spotted on her father's video because they were too far behind.

Miller ended up winning easily with a time of 2:08.69, nearly four seconds faster than the second-place finisher (2:12.24).

“I was pretty excited for that day because we've been training for that,” Miller said. “I wasn't expecting to go that fast at counties. I'm pretty happy about it.”

Miller's quiet-yet-humble rise in the ranks of WPIAL varsity swimming began at Vandergrift Borough Pool as a 6-year old taking swimming lessons. Her instructor encouraged her to try competitive swimming.

“I always loved swimming, and my swim instructor said that I should try swimming because I was really good at it,” Miller said.

Miller competed at the youth level before joining Cavalier Swim Club as a 12-year-old, when she met Prager, who loved Miller's coachability from the very start.

“She's easily a coachable kid, awesome and has a pretty good work ethic,” said Prager, who served as the Burrell swim coach from 2009-12. “She's definitely a powerhouse.”

After two years under Prager at the Cavalier Swim Club, Miller went looking for more challenges and started swimming for Valley Points Family YMCA in New Kensington, which utilizes Valley's and Burrell's swimming pools for meets.

“I thought I would have a better chance in becoming better by changing the training,” Miller said. “It was just totally different people, different coaches and a lot of different training in the water.”

She left her mark on the YMCA, too. She became the first swimmer in a long time to represent the Alle-Kiski Valley at the 2016 YMCA national meet, traveling to Greensboro, N.C., where she competed in the 100 and 200 breaststrokes. She finished in the top half of more than 200 swimmers from across the United States.

That was the last impression Miller left swimming for the YMCA before returning to the Cavalier Swim Club early last summer.

“She had not fallen off that much, and when she came back, I told her that we're going back to the things that you know how to do,” Prager said.

William Whalen is a freelance writer.