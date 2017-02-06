Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
GCC's Bisignani motivated to compete at WPIAL meet

Karen Kadilak | Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 10:17 p.m.
Submitted
Greensburg Central Catholic's Mikayla Bisignani placed third in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke at the WPIAL Class AA championship in 2016.
Submitted
Greensburg Central Catholic's Mikayla Bisignani

Updated 44 minutes ago

Recovering from an ailment that forced her to miss months of training, Greensburg Central Catholic swimmer Mikayla Bisignani struggled at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association Swimming and Diving championship meet Jan. 27-28 at Derry.

Bisignani, a senior, placed fifth in the girls 50-yard freestyle (25.49 seconds) and 100 backstroke (1:04.35 seconds) events.

At last year's meet, she set a meet record in the 50 freestyle of 24 seconds.

Bisignani of Unity came down with an unspecified illness while transitioning from volleyball to swimming in the fall.

She hopes to be in back in shape for larger championship meets in March.

“This setback has motivated me to work harder than ever to gain back my weight and strength,” she said. “I hope to keep improving each meet, keep a positive attitude and have fun along the way.

“Although still behind where I'd like to be, the county meet was a good gauge of the progress I have made this season.”

Dave Paul, Bisignani's coach with the Greensburg YMCA Swim Team, said the focus is preparing her for the WPIAL Class AA championship March 2-3 at Pitt's Trees Pool.

Bisignani, who is 6-foot, placed third in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke at that meet last season. She was fourth in the 50 freestyle in the PIAA.

She took first place in the Girls 15-and-over 50 freestyle at the Pennsylvania state YMCA championship meet.

Bisignani has committed to NCAA Division III Johns Hopkins University for the 2017-18 season.

Blue Jays coach Scott Armstrong is excited by her potential.

“McKayla is a rare student-athlete (who) possesses incredible athletic ability, as well as the focus in the classroom to achieve at the most prestigious universities in the world,” Armstrong said. “We were drawn to her raw ability and feel that the ceiling in swimming (is) endless.”

Bisignani plans to study public health and attend medical school.

“I hope to make it to the NCAA championships and really look forward to being part of a large team with a bright future and help them compete for conference and national championships,” Bisignani said. “I also hope to stay on top of my academics and take advantage of research opportunities.”

The Blue Jays placed fifth at the 2016 NCAA championship.

Founded in 1876, Johns Hopkins, which is located in Baltimore, is the country's first research university.

Bisignani also considered Carnegie Mellon, Case Western and Chicago.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

