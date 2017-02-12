A-K Valley high school basketball notebook: Playoff-bound Blue Devils on 'cloud nine'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Leechburg hosted a benefit dance for its boys basketball banquet Saturday night at the Marconi Club.

Appropriate, considering the Blue Devils landed in the “big dance” the night before.

Needing a win and help to reach the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs, Leechburg got both, taking down Serra Catholic and receiving the needed assistance — a Riverview victory over Springdale — to secure a postseason spot for the second consecutive year.

“Everyone's still on cloud nine, I think,” coach Corey Smith said. “Definitely we appreciate Riverview for helping us out.”

Smith said he was happy with the way the Blue Devils (9-10, 5-7 Section 1-2A) handled their own responsibilities, withstanding a late Serra Catholic run to prevail by four points, instead of focusing on the Riverview/Springdale game.

“We came out at halftime, and my AD came out on the mic and said, ‘Update: At the end of the third quarter, it's 38-30 Riverview,' and I instantly thought, why would you do that?” Smith said. “I tapped my feet on the hardwood three times because it's wood, to knock on wood.

“We knew what was at stake ... and I'm very proud of my boys.”

Smith said Leechburg's boosters were preparing a care package of fruit snacks and Gatorade for Riverview's players as a reward.

Spoiler alert

Although Riverview recorded just one section win this season, it came at an opportune time: with the chance to ruin its archrival's season.

The Raiders (5-16, 1-11 Section 1-2A), who had some close calls in section play earlier this season, came through with a 59-51 victory. A four-point play by Noah Black late in the fourth quarter after Springdale cut Riverview's lead to one proved pivotal.

Another highlight in the victory: Senior guard Nico Sero broke Ben Erdeljac's 20-year-old career scoring record with his 29-point performance.

He has 1,371 career points entering Monday's season finale against St. Joseph.

Playoffs payoff?

With the playoffs beginning later this week, the St. Joseph girls basketball team perhaps exorcised some of its postseason demons.

The Spartans (15-7, 6-2 Section 3-A) took down Quigley Catholic, 74-63, on Thursday behind a season-high 34 points from Lizzy Celko.

Quigley Catholic eliminated St. Joseph from the WPIAL playoffs from 2013-15.

The victory also could be meaningful when it comes to playoff seeding, as both teams posted identical records and finished in second place in their respective sections.

Are we there yet?

Leechburg coach Joel Ceraso said before the season he didn't know exactly where new section opponent Brentwood was.

He and the Blue Devils became familiar with the trip last week: It took their bus more than two hours to arrive for their Section 2-2A finale at Brentwood on Thursday.

“It was just long, and I think we mismanaged the time, and we were sitting on the Veterans Bridge for 45 minutes,” Ceraso said. “It was rough. Maybe we should have gone a different way.”

It wasn't all bad. Once Leechburg arrived, the Blue Devils knocked off the No. 5 Spartans, 60-47, for their biggest win to date.

Happy Valentine's Day

The WPIAL pairings meeting is scheduled for Tuesday night in Green Tree, coinciding, of course, with Valentine's Day.

St. Joseph boys coach Kelly Robinson remembered a similar situation from a few years back, when he and his assistant retired to a local restaurant after the brackets were revealed.

“We were looking at the pairings, looking around and wondering, why are there so many people out tonight?” Robinson recalled. “I think the next day is when we realized it was Valentine's Day.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.