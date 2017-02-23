Basketball teams try to stay sharp while awaiting quarterfinal games

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

First-round byes are rewards for regular season achievement, a pat on the back from the seeding committee for a job well done and a free pass to the quarterfinals.

But for the WPIAL basketball teams who get them — as thankful as they may be — byes can be a burden. Momentum is interrupted and replaced by humdrum practices as teams wait for their potential opponents to advance in the brackets. Coaches try to combat the down time, retain focus and keep their team's collective basketball mind from curdling.

“It's a double-edged sword,” Latrobe boys coach Brad Wetzel said.

Latrobe (19-3), the No. 2 seed in the 6A tournament, has won nine games in a row, including a riveting 76-75 win over Penn Hills to claim a share of the Section 3 title. But the Wildcats, who capped the regular season with an 86-76 win over Kennedy Catholic, will have been out of game action for 11 days when they take the court Saturday for the quarterfinals.

Pros and cons have swirled around teams with byes for years. But byes are magnified this year because there are so many of them. Sixteen boys teams and 19 girls team received byes in this year's WPIAL postseason.

The WPIAL went to six classifications for the first time in basketball and most classes had three sections. That meant 12-team brackets and an abundance of byes.

Greensburg Central Catholic's boys are the No. 1 seed in 2A. Coming off their first undefeated regular season in school history, the Centurions (22-0) will finally play Friday in the quarterfinals after a 10-day layoff.

“I'm very anxious,” GCC coach Greg Bisignani said. “You go three months where you're going every day except Sundays and then you have two weeks off all of the sudden.”

The WPIAL said the byes were unavoidable with the top four teams in each section qualifying for the postseason. Class 3A boys and 5A girls have four sections so they have 16-team brackets and no byes.

The Southmoreland boys play in 3A. The Scotties (19-4) jumped right into the playoffs with little down time.

“The wick's burning down on the season,” Scotties coach Frank Muccino said. “We're happy to get up and go. Once you get going and get the juices flowing, that excitement comes back.”

Down time also can translate to rest.

“We have some nagging injuries so hopefully the time off helps get bodies back healthier,” Wetzel said. “The thing is, you want to stay sharp and can't lower the intensity.”

It's not all thumb-twiddling for the top four seeds.

GCC mixes it up at practice. One day, all the team did was shoot. Another, no basketballs, just weights and conditioning.

Scrimmages are the best way for teams to pass the time and stay sharp. Teams can scrimmage as many times as they want, as long as it's against playoff teams from other classifications.

Latrobe scrimmaged Franklin Regional (13-10), a 5A quarterfinalist, last week.

“Now it's all about us and our preparation,” Wetzel said. “We went out and scouted. Hudl (highlights) is one thing, but we want to see the teams up close.”

But even scrimmages — glorified pick-up games — need some spicing up. So, teams will orchestrate “situational” scrimmages, stop-and-start workouts tailored to what teams want to work on.

“You might see both teams work on something like, down three with 10 seconds left,” Bisignani said. “Situational stuff you might see in a game.”

Players go hard in scrimmages to simulate game speed, but with the stakes lowered, “winning” a scrimmage isn't the primary goal.

Coaches walk a fine line between hardcore preparation and overexertion. Teams could do drills with their eyes closed by this time of the year.

“The last thing you want to do is get someone hurt,” Bisignani said.

“Scrimmaging good teams keeps us going; (the down time) does not affect us,” GCC senior guard Alvin Ross said. “Rest days are good, as long as you're getting good scrimmages.”

Ross isn't just waiting for his team's next game. He's also waiting for his next chance to score three points, the number he needs to reach 1,000 for his career. Ross scored nearly 800 points in two years at Frazier before transferring — a la former GCC standouts who scored 1,000 at two places like Jesse Reed (Saltsburg), Brian Graytok (Latrobe) and Billy Hipp (Bishop McCort).

P.J. McLaughlin was the last GCC boys player to score 1,000, in 2012.

“I'm not really worried about it,” Ross said of the milestone. “I would rather win a championship.”

GCC has scrimmaged Seton-La Salle, Clearfield and Fox Chapel.

GCC's girls team also had a first-round bye before finally taking the court Thursday night against Brentwood at Gateway. The Centurions, seeded No. 3 in Class 2A, took a short break after the playoff pairings were released last week.

The seniors took a school-sanctioned trip to New York City.

“It was nice to have a break over the weekend and sort of get away for a little bit,” senior guard Brittany Stawovy said. “But we came back and got right back into it. We want to stay on top of things and not slack in any areas.”

GCC girls coach Joe Eisaman said he disliked having to sit that long because there is only so much to go over in practice.

“It's the dog days of February,” Eisaman said. “You want your team to peak at the right time. It's hard to simulate game speed in practice. A bye can be a Catch-22. Look at Seton-La Salle last year. They had the bye and we snuck up on them.”

GCC upset No. 3 Seton-La Salle last season on the way to the WPIAL title game.

Latrobe did not have school Monday so Wetzel held a 9 a.m. practice session. Indirectly, he was looking at the bright side of a bye.

“It was a beautiful day and I wanted the kids to have time to enjoy it,” Wetzel said. “The way things are (with school and basketball), the kids don't get to see the sun much.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.