Obstacles dot road to Hershey for Burrell, Valley freshmen

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Who: Top six in each weight class advance to PIAA championships

By the time he left Canon-McMillan on Saturday night, Burrell freshman 106-pounder and WPIAL Class AA champion Trent Valovchik no longer needed reassurance about his promise and his place relative to local competition.

A gold medal, the reward for three lopsided wins in the WPIAL individual championships, quieted that voice inside Valovchik's head, at least for a few hours.

As a grander stage in the wrestling individual postseason, the PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional tournament on Friday and Saturday at IUPs Kovalchick Complex will place greater demands on Valovchik, his nine regional-bound Burrell teammates and four qualifiers from Valley. Confidence can crumble quickly at the regional event, where WPIAL standouts square off with the best from District 5 and 6.

The top six finishers in each weight class advance to the PIAA Class AA championships March 9-11 at Giant Center in Hershey.

Valovchik has gone 12-0 with five pins, four major decisions, one technical fall, one 11-5 decision and one forfeit since Feb. 1. He certainly will see his mettle tested, as he enters a bracket that includes three opponents he lost to during a regular season in which he went 20-8.

“I know he's itching to get back there and really show them the progress he's made,” Burrell coach Josh Shields said. “Even the Trent that was wrestling in December and January is a much different kid than the one that's wrestling right now.”

Valovchik received the No. 2 seed at 106. The top seed went to Bishop McCort freshman Kaden Cassidy, who beat Valovchik, 17-4, at the Brookville Ultimate Duals on Jan. 21.

On Valovchik's side of the bracket is Mount Union Area junior Josh Boozel, who won, 10-4, when he and the Burrell freshman met in the semifinals of the Thomas Chevrolet Bedford Tournament on Jan. 28.

Another regional qualifier out of District 6, Cambria Heights sophomore Allen Simmons, pinned Valovchik when they clashed in the third-place match at Bedford.

“That's what my coaches told me early on (Saturday): Coming up into regionals, I'm probably going to get my first real challenge of the tournament postseason,” Valovchik said.

Shields and his staff aren't out to scare or humble their freshman standout. They hope to do the opposite, actually.

“He always tells us, ‘Oh, you know, that kid is good,' ” Shields said. “Then (afterward) he's like, ‘That kid is good, and I beat him by this.' And I say, ‘Well, you're really, really good.'

“That's a freshman, though. They still look back on what they did in junior high and youth and say ‘Oh, I never had this success.' Well, they also never put in this much time, effort and energy into one single thing. Now, for these kids, it's basically their full-time job. So I'm glad he's finally starting to reap the benefits. He's going to keep building from here.”

A similar message continues to sink in with Valley freshman 106-pounder Travis Lasko, whom met Valovchik in the WPIAL finals after placing third in Section 3-AA a day earlier.

“My match to go to the (section) finals, I wasn't that focused,” Lasko said. “I was off a little bit. But I woke up (Saturday) morning, got a run in, felt good, came (to WPIALs) with a lot of confidence.”

Lasko opened the season competing at 120 pounds and fared reasonably well at that weight and at 113 but found his rhythm when he reached 106 in early January.

For Lasko, who started competitive wrestling as an eighth-grader, each practice produced marked improvement. And he eagerly visited the workout room — he even committed to regular appearances at pre-7 a.m. training sessions at the high school with assistant Billy Enciso.

“It does surprise me,” Vikings coach Dane Johnson said of Lasko's breakout performance at WPIALs. “But at the same time, not really, because I see that he has the skills, and I think the sky is the limit for him. He has a real high ceiling. I think he's just scratching the surface right now.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.