Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
-Top Stories

Obstacles dot road to Hershey for Burrell, Valley freshmen
Bill West | Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, 10:33 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Burrell’s Trent Valovchik wrestles Valley’s Travis Lasko (top) in the 106-lb bout during the WPIAL Class AA championship at Canon-McMillan High School in Canonsburg, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 18, 2017. Valovchik won 15-0 by a fall.

Updated less than a minute ago

By the time he left Canon-McMillan on Saturday night, Burrell freshman 106-pounder and WPIAL Class AA champion Trent Valovchik no longer needed reassurance about his promise and his place relative to local competition.

A gold medal, the reward for three lopsided wins in the WPIAL individual championships, quieted that voice inside Valovchik's head, at least for a few hours.

As a grander stage in the wrestling individual postseason, the PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional tournament on Friday and Saturday at IUPs Kovalchick Complex will place greater demands on Valovchik, his nine regional-bound Burrell teammates and four qualifiers from Valley. Confidence can crumble quickly at the regional event, where WPIAL standouts square off with the best from District 5 and 6.

The top six finishers in each weight class advance to the PIAA Class AA championships March 9-11 at Giant Center in Hershey.

Valovchik has gone 12-0 with five pins, four major decisions, one technical fall, one 11-5 decision and one forfeit since Feb. 1. He certainly will see his mettle tested, as he enters a bracket that includes three opponents he lost to during a regular season in which he went 20-8.

“I know he's itching to get back there and really show them the progress he's made,” Burrell coach Josh Shields said. “Even the Trent that was wrestling in December and January is a much different kid than the one that's wrestling right now.”

Valovchik received the No. 2 seed at 106. The top seed went to Bishop McCort freshman Kaden Cassidy, who beat Valovchik, 17-4, at the Brookville Ultimate Duals on Jan. 21.

On Valovchik's side of the bracket is Mount Union Area junior Josh Boozel, who won, 10-4, when he and the Burrell freshman met in the semifinals of the Thomas Chevrolet Bedford Tournament on Jan. 28.

Another regional qualifier out of District 6, Cambria Heights sophomore Allen Simmons, pinned Valovchik when they clashed in the third-place match at Bedford.

“That's what my coaches told me early on (Saturday): Coming up into regionals, I'm probably going to get my first real challenge of the tournament postseason,” Valovchik said.

Shields and his staff aren't out to scare or humble their freshman standout. They hope to do the opposite, actually.

“He always tells us, ‘Oh, you know, that kid is good,' ” Shields said. “Then (afterward) he's like, ‘That kid is good, and I beat him by this.' And I say, ‘Well, you're really, really good.'

“That's a freshman, though. They still look back on what they did in junior high and youth and say ‘Oh, I never had this success.' Well, they also never put in this much time, effort and energy into one single thing. Now, for these kids, it's basically their full-time job. So I'm glad he's finally starting to reap the benefits. He's going to keep building from here.”

A similar message continues to sink in with Valley freshman 106-pounder Travis Lasko, whom met Valovchik in the WPIAL finals after placing third in Section 3-AA a day earlier.

“My match to go to the (section) finals, I wasn't that focused,” Lasko said. “I was off a little bit. But I woke up (Saturday) morning, got a run in, felt good, came (to WPIALs) with a lot of confidence.”

Lasko opened the season competing at 120 pounds and fared reasonably well at that weight and at 113 but found his rhythm when he reached 106 in early January.

For Lasko, who started competitive wrestling as an eighth-grader, each practice produced marked improvement. And he eagerly visited the workout room — he even committed to regular appearances at pre-7 a.m. training sessions at the high school with assistant Billy Enciso.

“It does surprise me,” Vikings coach Dane Johnson said of Lasko's breakout performance at WPIALs. “But at the same time, not really, because I see that he has the skills, and I think the sky is the limit for him. He has a real high ceiling. I think he's just scratching the surface right now.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.