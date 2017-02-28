Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
-Top Stories

Freshman DeGregorio sparks Hampton in semifinal victory
Chris Harlan | Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, 11:42 p.m.

Updated 28 minutes ago

This was a gym that Isaac DeGregorio surely knew well, a place where his father Dave coached for years.

Maybe that's why he seemed so comfortable.

A capacity crowd crammed into North Allegheny's gym Tuesday night for a semifinal that would unnerve many freshmen. Yet DeGregorio showed his coach's-son savvy and his 3-pointers keyed a second-half rally that let No. 5 seed Hampton defeat No. 1 Mars, 61-59, in the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs.

The victory carries Hampton into a finals matchup with Moon at 9 p.m. Friday, at Petersen Events Center.

“The first half, I was 0 for 3, 0 for 4, 0 for something,” DeGregorio said. “My dad said, ‘Hey, this is what you've worked for all year — to get to that championship game. Hit your 3s and do your job.' ”

In the third quarter, the 5-foot-9 reserve made three 3-pointers in a minute and turned a four-point deficit into a one-point lead that Hampton never lost. He finished with 11 points, but also had a steal and an assist in Hampton's go-ahead run.

“He made some really big shots,” said Hampton coach Joe Lafko, who had former NA coach Dave DeGregorio as an assistant. “You can't — how are you going to describe that? He just made some unbelievable big shots in the second half. I can't even find the words to describe that.”

This semifinal had that affect.

Mars star Robby Carmody led all scorers with 32 points and had the ball with 5.2 seconds left after DeGregorio made one of two free throws to lead 61-58. But as Carmody neared midcourt, DeGregorio strategically fouled him to protect Hampton's three-point lead with 1.8 seconds.

Carmody banked in a 3-pointer after the whistle, a shot that referees waved off. His coach and father, Rob Carmody, argued for the basket without success.

“My interpretation is, when you jump stop and you're fouled, if you continue up into a shot it's an and-one,” coach Rob Carmody said, “whether it's 2-feet under the basket or from half-court. Robby is strong enough. I thought he jump-stopped, got fouled and finished the play.

“But the refs did a fantastic job. It would have been one of those fairy tale things. You bank in a 3, and now you get to go to the foul line with a second left.”

That call wasn't why Mars lost, the Planets coach insisted. Mars led 12-4 in the first quarter and built a 15-point lead in the first half. Antonio Ionadi led Hampton back with 21 points, including a 3-pointer just before halftime that cut Mars' lead to 31-25.

At times, Mars didn't defend the arc well enough, Rob Carmody said. Hampton hit six 3-pointers, three each by Ionadi and DeGregorio.

“In games like this, they're good enough with a hand in their face,” he said. “You don't need to give them 15 points on wide-open shots. You can't expect to win.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.