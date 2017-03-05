After initially thinking it had home game, Freeport hockey hits road for PIHL playoff opener

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Freeport thought it earned a home game for the opening round of the PIHL Penguins Cup Class A playoffs after a 6-3 victory over Greensburg Salem in its regular-season finale moved the Yellowjackets into sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

But when the brackets came out, Freeport found out it will be traveling to Rostraver Ice Garden to face No. 3 Thomas Jefferson to open the postseason at 7:15 p.m. on Monday.

The confusion stemmed from brackets posted on the PIHL website that had the sixth-place team in each conference playing the seventh-place team in the first round, thus giving Freeport a home game. When the brackets officially were released Feb. 25, a change was made, and the third- and sixth-place teams in each conference were matched up instead.

PIHL commissioner Craig Barnett said teams were informed on numerous occasions that the brackets on the PIHL site were not official.

“We communicated with all PIHL associations over the past two months via newsletters, board of governors meetings and emails that the postseason brackets would not be official until after our Feb. 25 playoff committee call,” said Barnett via email. “On Saturday, Feb. 25 in the afternoon, we released the official postseason brackets as we stated for the past two months.

“We were as transparent as possible. Each association has responsibility to communicate within their own programs, and we are always open to new ideas.”

Freeport coach Ryan Cooper said he found out about the change Saturday and was disappointed to learn the Yellowjackets would be on the road to start the playoffs. But he also said they have to move on from it because the postseason is a one-and-done scenario.

“It is what it is,” Cooper said. “Our goal remains the same. You can only control so much.”

The Yellowjackets won four of their last five games to surpass Serra Catholic in the standings.

During that stretch, the Yellowjackets knocked off second-place Indiana, 7-6, in overtime on the road. Freeport led 5-2 in the second period but allowed Indiana to score three late goals to tie it going into the third. The Yellowjackets won it on a goal by Robert Reichenbaugh in overtime.

The win provided a surge in confidence for the Yellowjackets entering the postseason.

“It was our best game that we played as a team all season,” Cooper said. “I liked the way we responded to adversity because that game was back and forth. The emotions were overwhelming. Morgan Penn played an outstanding game in net. He faced 56 shots on net for the game.”

Freeport and Thomas Jefferson did not play in the regular season because Class A did not feature any crossover games between conferences.

Reichenbaugh, a senior, leads Freeport with 21 goals and 37 points. He notched his 100th career assist in the season finale against Greensburg Salem.

Forwards Daniel Harrold and Mathew Krieger lead the offense for Thomas Jefferson. Harrold had 48 points in the regular season, which ranked fourth in Class A, and Krieger had 39. Cooper and Reichenbaugh said Harrold and Krieger are a formidable duo.

“I've played against some of the (Thomas Jefferson) guys previously in high school and on my travel team,” Reichenbaugh said. “Harrold and Krieger are very good players. We'll have to watch out for them and try to limit their chances.”

Kiski Area (11-6-1) will open the playoffs as the No. 4 seed out of the East and will face No. 5 Montour (10-7-1) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Center Ice Arena in Delmont.

The winner faces Baldwin, the Western Conference regular-season champion, Thursday.

Cavaliers sophomore forward Austin LaPiana led the PIHL in scoring the early part of the season and finished fifth in Class A with 45 points and fourth in goals with 30.

Montour's Cameron Smith finished just behind LaPiana with 44 points and tied for second in the league with 34 goals.

Kiski Area goalie Alex Ferraro ranked fourth among goalies in Class A with 10 or more starts with a .903 save percentage, and Montour goalie Mason Skeath had a .846 save percentage in 14 starts. Skeath faced roughly half the shots (280) that Ferraro did this season (523).

Both teams have favorable goal differentials. Montour was plus-40, which was tops in the West, and Kiski Area was plus-48, ranking fourth in the East.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.