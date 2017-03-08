A-K Valley athletes of the week: Springdale's Collin Hurley, Deer Lakes' Renee Robson

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Collin Hurley

School: Springdale

Class: Senior

Sport: Swimming

Report card: Hurley will be making his fourth trip to the PIAA Class AA Swimming and Diving championships at Bucknell on March 15-16. He qualified by placing third (1:58.21) in the 200 IM and sixth in the 100 breaststroke (59.01) at last week's WPIAL Class AA championships at Pitt's Trees Pool. Hurley will finish his career with school records in the 200 IM (1:58.10) and the 100 butterfly (57.36). He's in his fifth year competing with the Fox Chapel Killer Whales swim club and is also a three-year starter at midfielder for the Dyamnos boys soccer team.

How long have you been swimming competitively?

For about 10 years.

What is your favorite event?

200 breaststroke, even though it's not done in high school.

What's going through your mind, standing in the block and waiting for the horn to sound to start a race?

I'm just going over my race and focusing on what I need to do to perform my best.

What were some of your personal goals this season?

To win a WPIAL title. To lower my personal best times as well.

What do you look forward to most at PIAAs?

Just the intensity and the energy the meet gives off. It's such a high-stakes meet.

Do you have any swim meet superstitions?

Before my race behind the blocks, I move around to stay loose.

Are there any swimmers that you look up to?

Brendan Hansen (Olympic swimmer).

Do you have a dream college you would like to go and swim for?

Right now, I'll probably be attending the United States Military Academy at West Point, so there.

What three words best describe you?

Determined. Hard working. Optimistic.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

Leonardo DiCaprio, Abraham Lincoln and Brendan Hansen.

What do you eat the day of a meet?

For breakfast, I eat oatmeal. Sometimes, I'll have peanut butter toast and a banana.

What is your favorite school lunch?

Pepperoni roll.

What's your favorite subject at school?

Math.

What is something interesting about you nobody knows?

I sing in the shower a lot.

What do you sing?

Whatever's on the radio. I put a Spotify mix on and sing.

Renee Robson

School: Deer Lakes

Class: Freshman

Sport: Swimming

Report card: Back in the pool after an 18-month layoff, Robson proved her sabbatical didn't erode her skills as she earned fourth place (24.65) in the 50-yard freestyle and sixth (53.52) in the 100 free at last week's WPIAL Class AA Swimming and Diving championships at Pitt's Trees Pool. Both performances qualified Robson for the PIAA Class AA championships at Bucknell on March 15-16. Robson also plays the setter position on the Lancers' girls volleyball team.

How long have you been swimming competitively?

I started when I was 7 and then did a club team until I was 12 and I just started again this year for high school.

What made you get back into competitive swimming?

I missed it and I missed the competitiveness of it.

What is your favorite event to compete in?

The 50 free.

What's going through your mind, standing in the block and waiting for the horn to sound to start a race?

Usually just to do my best.

What was the most difficult adjustment transitioning to varsity swimming?

Just getting back into the water was pretty hard. I was really sore.

What are your personal goals this season?

My goal for the season was just to make the WPIAL competition, so making states just makes it a lot better.

What's been the biggest difference for you at the varsity level?

It's a lot more fun. I was never on a big team.

Do you have any swim meet superstitions?

I like to use the same hair bands.

Are there any swimmers that you look up to?

(Olympic swimmers) Missy Franklin and Leah Smith (also an Oakland Catholic grad).

Do you have a dream college you would like to go and swim for?

Not really, but I like the University of Minnesota. I'm really into volleyball and they have a really good team.

What three words best describe you?

Loud. Outgoing. Competitive.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

My mom, my brother and my sister.

What do you eat the day of a meet?

Usually something small, an apple or some crackers.

What is your favorite school lunch?

Pasta.

What's your favorite subject at school?

Math.

What is something interesting about you nobody knows?

I'm usually a really quiet person until you get to know me and them I'm very loud.