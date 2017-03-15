McCutcheon chasing elusive All-American status at NCAA tournament

Matt McCutcheon's transition to a heavier weight class began with a loss.

He hopes it ends with some of his most significant wins.

Penn State's redshirt junior 197-pounder, a Kiski Area graduate, heads to his third consecutive NCAA wrestling championships Thursday in St. Louis looking to become an All-American for the first time. It's an accomplishment he could add to his 2012 PIAA championship, the only one for a Kiski Area wrestler.

“We're preparing the right way, and I like where I'm at in the bracket,” McCutcheon said. “I'm set up pretty well, and I'm going to go down there and wrestle the way I have all season.

“To accomplish my goal, I have to go down there and beat everyone, so it helps but doesn't really make much of a difference where you're set up in the bracket. You just look at the guys you're going to wrestle and go out there. If you just focus on yourself and compete the right way and wrestle hard, things will go the right way.”

The season admittedly didn't begin according to McCutcheon's plans.

An NCAA qualifier at 184 pounds the past two seasons, he lost a preseason wrestle-off for that spot in Penn State's lineup. So the man known as “Mighty Mouse” needed to bulk up to the 197-pound weight class and tangle with bigger, stronger wrestlers.

After the initial adjustment, McCutcheon came on strong at the end of the season, finishing third at the Big Ten championships earlier this month — the best finish of his Penn State career.

“I had to make a change and get my body back to where I naturally am,” McCutcheon said. “I cut down to 184, so it took a little bit to get my weight up. But just sticking with the coaches' plan and my plan of getting in the weight room as much as possible and getting bigger, it worked out at the end. It wasn't my initial plan, but I'm feeling it now.”

McCutcheon (18-4), the No. 5 seed in the bracket, said he considers himself a “true 197” now and credited his recent success to his coaches.

“I just think (it's) going out there and wrestling calm,” he said. “Our coaches do a good job of making us peak at the right time. It's a huge part of what they do, and it's why our team wrestles so well at the end of the year. I've got to give a lot of credit to them, but nothing's changed much. It's some little things, like finishing shots or how I'm getting out from bottom. I think it's made a big difference now in the last couple weeks.”

Now McCutcheon hopes it pays off with his best finish at the NCAA Tournament.

As a redshirt freshman, he upset No. 3 seed Blake Stauffer of Arizona State before coming up one win short of All-American status. Last season, he dropped both his matches at the tournament.

A top-eight finish would earn McCutcheon All-American status, and it could help Penn State win its second consecutive NCAA team title and sixth of the past seven seasons. The Nittany Lions are coming off a second-place finish at the Big Ten Tournament.

“My first two years, I didn't accomplish what I wanted to, but I took it as learning lessons,” he said. “You've just got to make sure you're going out there and competing for the right reasons, not going out there to win but competing for the love of the sport and enjoying what you're doing.

“Also, when you're going out there, (you have to) just keep wrestling the whole time. It's something I learned my freshman year: I was winning, and I stopped wrestling and ended up losing. You've got to go out there and compete the whole seven minutes to get what I want.”

