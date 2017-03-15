Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
-Top Stories

McCutcheon chasing elusive All-American status at NCAA tournament
Doug Gulasy | Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Barry Reeger | Tribune-Review
Penn State's Matt McCutcheon is lifted by Bucknell's Tom Sleigh in their 184-pound bout during the opening round of the NCAA Division I wrestling championships Thursday, March 17, 2016, at Madison Square Garden in New York. McCutcheon, a Kiski Area graduate, lost by 4-3 decision.

Updated less than a minute ago

Matt McCutcheon's transition to a heavier weight class began with a loss.

He hopes it ends with some of his most significant wins.

Penn State's redshirt junior 197-pounder, a Kiski Area graduate, heads to his third consecutive NCAA wrestling championships Thursday in St. Louis looking to become an All-American for the first time. It's an accomplishment he could add to his 2012 PIAA championship, the only one for a Kiski Area wrestler.

“We're preparing the right way, and I like where I'm at in the bracket,” McCutcheon said. “I'm set up pretty well, and I'm going to go down there and wrestle the way I have all season.

“To accomplish my goal, I have to go down there and beat everyone, so it helps but doesn't really make much of a difference where you're set up in the bracket. You just look at the guys you're going to wrestle and go out there. If you just focus on yourself and compete the right way and wrestle hard, things will go the right way.”

The season admittedly didn't begin according to McCutcheon's plans.

An NCAA qualifier at 184 pounds the past two seasons, he lost a preseason wrestle-off for that spot in Penn State's lineup. So the man known as “Mighty Mouse” needed to bulk up to the 197-pound weight class and tangle with bigger, stronger wrestlers.

After the initial adjustment, McCutcheon came on strong at the end of the season, finishing third at the Big Ten championships earlier this month — the best finish of his Penn State career.

“I had to make a change and get my body back to where I naturally am,” McCutcheon said. “I cut down to 184, so it took a little bit to get my weight up. But just sticking with the coaches' plan and my plan of getting in the weight room as much as possible and getting bigger, it worked out at the end. It wasn't my initial plan, but I'm feeling it now.”

McCutcheon (18-4), the No. 5 seed in the bracket, said he considers himself a “true 197” now and credited his recent success to his coaches.

“I just think (it's) going out there and wrestling calm,” he said. “Our coaches do a good job of making us peak at the right time. It's a huge part of what they do, and it's why our team wrestles so well at the end of the year. I've got to give a lot of credit to them, but nothing's changed much. It's some little things, like finishing shots or how I'm getting out from bottom. I think it's made a big difference now in the last couple weeks.”

Now McCutcheon hopes it pays off with his best finish at the NCAA Tournament.

As a redshirt freshman, he upset No. 3 seed Blake Stauffer of Arizona State before coming up one win short of All-American status. Last season, he dropped both his matches at the tournament.

A top-eight finish would earn McCutcheon All-American status, and it could help Penn State win its second consecutive NCAA team title and sixth of the past seven seasons. The Nittany Lions are coming off a second-place finish at the Big Ten Tournament.

“My first two years, I didn't accomplish what I wanted to, but I took it as learning lessons,” he said. “You've just got to make sure you're going out there and competing for the right reasons, not going out there to win but competing for the love of the sport and enjoying what you're doing.

“Also, when you're going out there, (you have to) just keep wrestling the whole time. It's something I learned my freshman year: I was winning, and I stopped wrestling and ended up losing. You've got to go out there and compete the whole seven minutes to get what I want.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.