Derry baseball hopes offense can back solid pitching staff

Derry senior pitcher Zack Blystone likes to think of himself as relaxed even when things don't start well. If the leadoff batter reaches second base, Blystone buckles down.

With his approach, that runner should invest in light reading.

“It doesn't bother me,” Blystone said. “He can stand out there all day at second base. I'll end up leaving him there.”

With the Trojans' experience on the mound, Derry hopes to leave a lot of runners stranded. Blystone, along with fellow senior Josh Bauer and junior left-hander Joe Lynch, provide the potential to do so.

“We have three solid guys. There are other people working and trying to be a part of the pitching staff,” Lynch said. “It's going to help in a big way going into the season that we have a solid pitching staff.”

By utilizing solid pitching and making an improvement on offense, the Trojans are confident they can go from 8-12 last season to earning a Class 4A playoff bid. Derry was shut out four times last season and scored two or fewer runs nine times.

“We need to be more disciplined at the plate, waiting for our pitches,” Bauer said. “You know you are going to get your pitch. You have to wait it.”

Trojans coach John Flickinger thinks the team needs to raise its average from .265 to around .350.

“My expectations this year on paper, I'm very optimistic, but paper doesn't play games for you,” Flickinger said. “I have the most experienced teams I've had in a few years. We need to be able to sustain mentally, but talent-wise we have what it takes. Sustain mental fortitude to have a good season.”

Bauer, the team's hardest thrower, has velocity in the mid- to low-80s. What Bauer plans to see from the pitching staff is making things uncomfortable with opponents.

“We want to throw a lot of strikes and put pressure on the batters,” he said.

Applying that pressure involves continued improvement. Having two senior starters plus younger guys working to get on the staff has fostered healthy competition.

“All of our approaches are good,” Lynch said. “The big thing is we stick together. We all have different talents, but we help each other through things. That's a big part of who we are and how we get better each day.”

As far as Derry is concerned, the offense will take care of itself. The Trojans pitching staff is focused on doing its job.

Blystone is confident he can keep the runners rooted to the base they are standing on.

“I know when I take the mound, I don't think about that,” Blystone said. “I go out there and do my job and try to limit the opposing team to one or two runs a game. I let the offense do their job.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.