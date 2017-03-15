Franklin Regional baseball keeps it all in the family

Bobby Saddler's phone started buzzing before practice last week, and the Franklin Regional coach soon looked like a proud baseball papa.

Ben Ramey, a 2016 graduate now at Penn State Behrend, texted that he struck out the side. Fellow '16 grad Luciano Besh was stoked he hit mid-to-high 80s with his fastball at State University of New York Maritime College.

“Continuing that relationship with players, being a part of their lives, having kids come back and seeing their growth, that's my favorite part of this,” Saddler said. “I love seeing their accomplishments in high school, college and beyond. They become a part of your family.”

The Panthers, coming off a season in which they finished 13-7 (8-2 in the section) and reached the WPIAL quarterfinals, are looking to make all of Franklin Regional swell with pride. Besh and Ramey have moved on, along with Bryce Halleck, a first baseman who led the team in on-base and slugging percentage last year.

But the Panthers will be a threat in the newly-configured Section 3-5A because of their ability to lash extra-base hits and strength at hard-to-fill, up-the-middle spots on the diamond.

Shortstop Will Constantin and outfielder/first baseman Noah Weiner, a pair of seniors who earned all-section honors last season, help lead the way. Constantin's a sparkplug at the top of the lineup, wearing out pitchers with his contact ability and strike-zone knowledge while also displaying impressive defensive range. Weiner, meanwhile, possesses what Saddler calls “top-end college power,” and he throws consistent strikes on the mound.

Senior Michael Haley, an Ashland University recruit, is back behind the plate. When he's not catching, he'll pick up some of the pitching workload, too. Senior designated hitter Alex Christie will look to improve on last year's team-best .357 batting average before he suits up for Grove City next spring. Constantin's double-play partner, senior Zach Simchick, is back in the fold after finishing third on the Panthers in batting.

“We're a well-rounded, experienced team,” Saddler said. “Defensively, we should be solid. We've got a new third baseman in Joe Costantin, Will's brother, who should help. We lost a lot of innings from last year, but we have Noah and Michael to fill in, and also a junior lefty in Alex Frey with an impressive fastball and offspeed stuff. Offensively, we need to hit better with runners in scoring position, use our speed on base paths, and play good fundamental baseball.”

A 2003 Cal (Pa.) graduate, Saddler helped the Vulcans clinch two Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West titles as a right-handed pitcher. He took the helm of Franklin Regional's varsity team in 2011 after previously serving as its JV coach. Right now, he's preparing his team for its annual March trip to historic Dodgertown in Vero Beach, Fla. for a series of scrimmages and games against national competition.

“Going there is so valuable,” Saddler said. “We're able to evaluate guys and answer questions marks about our team before we come back for section play. My favorite moments are watching the kids enjoy each other's time. You can take for granted having teams that are so close. You don't realize how much of an asset that is, and how it shows up in practices and games.”

That camaraderie is built through pancakes and slump-busting comedy, among other things.

“Every Saturday before morning practice, the kids all go together for breakfast,” Saddler said. “In the dugout, (senior) Evan Yurko and Alex Christie keep everybody loose with jokes. It's about picking each other up. If they see a guy who's 0 for 3 at the plate and is having a rough day, they put a smile on his face and get him back to where he needs to be. We know when to be serious, but we keep it light.”

The Panthers lost to Hempfield, 2-1, in the WPIAL quarterfinals last year. In 2017, they'll take on a new section that features the likes of Albert Gallatin, Gateway, Latrobe, Laurel Highlands, McKeesport, Thomas Jefferson and Woodland Hills.

“The competition will be great. The new section has a lot of teams from the old Quad-A level, and really high-caliber triple-A teams,” Saddler said. “We took another step forward last year by winning a playoff game against Bethel Park, and playing a tight ballgame against Hempfield. We were on the cusp of making a nice WPIAL run. We expect that to continue in 2017.”

