Sophomores bolster Greensburg Salem softball lineup

After missing the WPIAL playoffs for the first time since 2004, the Greensburg Salem softball team will look to rebound this season with a core of sophomores.

The Golden Lions, who finished 7-9 overall and a 6-6 in Section 4-AAA last season, will be led by shortstop Tiffany Bruzda, center fielder Nikki Mellinger and pitcher Rena Caruso.

Bruzda led the team with a .310 batting average, and Mellinger hit .250.

“(Bruzda) is the most solid player because she has power,” coach Jody Morgan said. “She isn't that big. She plays the field tremendously. She maybe had one error last year, and she played every game. I have a lot of respect for that kid.”

Caruso led the pitching staff in her first season and went 5-4 record with 66 strikeouts.

“She will be an ace but not as much as a strikeout ace. She is more of a control pitcher. She hardly walks people, so that's why I like her,” Morgan said. “She puts the ball in play, and she's smart enough to keep the ball down. Hopefully, she will have a good year because she has really improved also.”

The Golden Lions' nucleus gained valuable experience last season and will look to utilize it this year.

“I learned to not underestimate any team or any player,” Bruzda said. “It doesn't matter what team you are playing because any team can end up beating you. We ended up losing to Derry, and we didn't think we were going to. We have to go into every game and play our hardest.”

Caruso got the freshman jitters out of the way and quickly adjusted to the varsity level last season.

“I was very intimidated at first since I was a freshman starting varsity. But after I got used to it, my team welcomed me and it became a lot easier,” Caruso said. “I have been working on my new pitches, working on speed and a lot of accuracy. I'm just trying to get everything better.”

Greensburg Salem's starting lineup will consist of three other sophomores: catcher Sydney Tressler, left fielder Mya Burger and first baseman Emily Monohan. The lineup also will include juniors Malaina Pasko and Emily Earle and senior Hannah O'Brien.

The Golden Lions will look to replace graduates Caitlin Stoner, Lauren McLaughlin and Maggie Kallock, who helped bring along the young group.

“The senior class really paved the way. They were really good leaders. I really looked up to them on becoming a really hard player even though I was young,” Mellinger said. “Being a starter was really hard, and they really helped me through being a better player and giving it my all 24/7 on the field.”

Greensburg Salem will look to compete in a newly formed Section 1-5A against former Section 2 rivals Franklin Regional, Plum, Gateway and Woodland Hills, along with Penn-Trafford, Armstrong and Kiski Area.

“I still think they're going to be young and go through some growing pains,” Morgan said. “But the more games we play, I hope we peak toward the end of the season. You are hoping by the end of the season you are playoff material.”

The Golden Lions are scheduled to open the season next Friday at Mt. Pleasant.

Andrew John is freelance writer.