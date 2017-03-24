Hempfield softball opens season with shaky victory over Penn-Traford

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

By Hempfield's standards, this softball season opener left much to be desired. But it was passable. And a win is a win.

“Hey, at least we aren't going to lose them all,” veteran coach Bob Kalp quipped after the host Spartans held off Penn-Trafford, 8-5, on Friday in the Class 6A debut for Hempfield and first game in 5A for Penn-Trafford.

Hempfield, the two-time defending WPIAL and PIAA champion in Class 4A, gave up 10 hits, made an error and had to get out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning. Signs of team with cabin fever? Maybe.

Hempfield only practiced one time outdoors before the opener, on Thursday, so it simply was good to get outside.

“That had to have a little to do with it,” Kalp said. “But our girls are always held accountable. We're nowhere near a championship team right now. There's that reality check that, even after what we did last year, we still have to go out and play. We'll get back at it at 8 a.m. (Saturday).”

But there were some high marks for the Spartans after a long offseason. For one, the battery still works.

Senior Morgan Ryan and senior catcher Madison Stoner each had two hits and an RBI. Sophomore Laura Fox and senior outfielder Autumn Beasley each drove in two runs.

Kalp likes to evaluate games by “L-BOBs,” or leadoff batters on base. Hempfield put a runner on to start three innings and made the most of it, especially in the third and fourth innings, when it kicked off the rust to score four times in each.

Fox doubled off the base of the fence in center for the Spartans' first run to score junior Kelsey Tobin, who doubled to start the third. Beasley soon followed with a two-run single to make it 4-0.

In the fourth, Fox's fielder's choice scored Tobin, Ryan added a sacrifice fly for another run and Stoner and senior Stacey Waller — who made a catch-and-tag double play to end the Warriors' bases-loaded threat in the first — added back-to-back run-scoring singles for an 8-1 lead.

The less-than-perfect start wasn't all self-inflicted for Hempfield. Penn-Trafford has some offense, too.

Back came the Warriors, however, as senior shortstop Meghan Marasti had an RBI single in the fifth and junior Emma Nedley delivered a two-run double in the sixth before junior Maura Mallon's looping single to center made it 8-5.

“They have a nice hitting team,” Kalp said. “They fought back.”

Penn-Trafford threw two freshman pitchers at the Spartans in Morgan Hilty and Samantha Schickel.

Schickel pitched two scoreless innings and did not allow a hit.

The Warriors return seven seniors from a playoff team. They opened Friday's game with a message that they came to play. It started with a hit and steal by Mallon, and then a walk to senior Sarah Koscho. Another steal and walk loaded the bases against Ryan, but senior Bree Ginther lined to Walling, who made the double play.

“I am very proud of our girls. Hempfield is a machine, and they're the best,” first-year Penn-Trafford coach Denny Little said. “They have the best pitcher in the state. Maybe on the East Coast. Our girls showed a lot of fight.”

Ryan, a Notre Dame recruit, pitched five innings, giving up four hits while striking out five — giving her 390 strikeouts for her career — and walking two. She was replaced by rising junior Maddie Uschock, who finished the game for the Spartans and dodged a rocky sixth.

“I would rather win 8-5 and know we got a lot of subs in the game than 8-2 and know we could have played more girls,” Kalp said. “We lost five starters back and five new kids we're working in. It takes some time. If you get everything right out of the shoot, why practice? I am still very optimistic about our chances.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com.