A-K Valley high school roundup: St. Joseph baseball drops Riverview

Winners of a combined six games the past two seasons, St. Joseph baseball is starting 2017 the right way.

Senior Vincenzo Schiano diCola had three hits and drove in two runs, lifting St. Joseph to a 6-5 victory over Riverview in a nonsection game Wednesday afternoon.

Schiano diCola also walked twice and stole a base for the Spartans (2-0).

Riverview (0-1) scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to cut the lead to one, but Bowen Lambermont came out of the bullpen to record the final out and earn a save.

Freshman Tyler Wood earned his second win of the season for St. Joseph, pitching 6 2⁄ 3 innings with seven strikeouts and surrendering only one earned run. Jordan Van Thiel had a pair of hits and RBIs, a walk and a stolen base for the Spartans.

Sam Campbell singled in a run for the Raiders, and Brandon Davis singled and scored two runs.

Freeport 12, Leechburg 2 (5 inn.) — The Yellowjackets put up five runs in the first inning to roll past nonsection foe Leechburg. James Flemm tripled, doubled twice and knocked in three runs to lead Freeport (3-0). Tyler Hettich doubled, singled twice and added an RBI, and pitcher Ben Beale picked up the win for the Yellowjackets. Pitcher Corey Kerecz got the loss for Leechburg (0-1).

Burrell 5, Jeannette 0 — Corey Christie hit a two-run single to right-center field to score Nick Kaminski and Luke Virag in the first inning as Burrell downed Jeannette in a nonsection matchup. Virag gave up six hits and struck out six batters to get the win, and Nick Hwostow doubled and singled for Burrell (1-1). Mike Pompeii singled twice, and pitcher Blaze Tran got the loss for Jeannette (0-1).

Softball

Freeport 4, Highlands 2 — Freeport pitcher Kristie Radvan pitched a complete game, striking out eight batters and giving up four hits as the Yellowjackets downed nonsection rival Highlands. Radvan also singled twice and doubled at the plate, and sister Tori Radvan went 3 for 4 including a fourth-inning homer for Freeport (3-0). Emily Cochran took the loss, giving up eight hits and striking out four over seven innings for Highlands (0-2). Olivia Graff homered for the Rams in the fourth inning.

Burrell 12, Jeannette 0 (5 inn.) — Brittany Dunn shined at the plate in the circle, going 3 for 3 with a three-run homer, triple and four RBIs and picking up the win in relief as the Bucs (1-1) cruised to a nonsection win. Lea Coffman tripled and drove in a run, Alaina York went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Kasey Wolford went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Boys tennis

Valley 3, Knoch 2 — David Belitskus and Michael Saliba won first and second singles, respectively, and the second doubles duo of Michael Odrey and Joseph Guzzo won in three sets as Valley edged Knoch in a Section 3-AA matchup.

Girls lacrosse

Norwin 21, Freeport 8 — Chrissy Conklin had three goals, and Cameron Lindsay and Mayce Wonderling scored two apiece for Freeport (1-1-1, 1-1) in a Section 2-AAA loss.