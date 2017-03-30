Valley's Reedy bowls perfect game to earn spot in state youth tournament

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One of the most valuable lessons a sport can teach is humility. In some form, humbling moments pop up in the most decorated athlete's career, as Valley bowler Logan Reedy learned.

Coming off a subpar performance at the 2017 WPIBL regional tournament, Reedy, a junior, acknowledged it was up to him to take the next step in becoming a better bowler. So he went to work.

It already is paying off. Reedy bowled a perfect game at the 2017 Pepsi USBC Youth Bowling Pa. District 3 under-17 qualifiers earlier this month, and his 764 series propelled him to a first-place finish and a spot in the Pepsi Youth Bowling Championships in York in May.

“I took (my performance at WPIBL regionals) with a grain of salt and took it as a learning experience,” Reedy said. “I hopped right back into it. I knew my game needed some work and a tweak here and there, and I wanted to implement them as soon as possible.”

Reedy finished in 71st place at the WPIBL regionals, bowling a six-game total of 946 with a high of 186.

“Going into (the WPIBL regionals), it was a difficult mindset,” said Reedy, who also plays the roles of the bishop and sailor in Valley's spring musical “Anything Goes.”

“I kind of shut down, and the oil pattern I was bowling on was kind of rough.”

Bowlers face unique and challenging oil patterns, which can affect the ball's reaction on the lane, when it comes to tournament time.

After his WPIBL season ended, Reedy returned to Lower Burrell's Wild Life Lanes to prepare for the district qualifiers.

Reedy worked on learning how to relax, take a deep breath and find a moment of Zen while competing. He admitted there were times he threw the ball too fast or rushed through his routine.

It's an approach his longtime juniors coach, Lou Garbin, was happy Reedy embraced.

“He can't get frustrated,” Garbin said. “He has a tendency to get upset or lost when he misses a few shots.”

Reedy exhibited his new-found patience by showing up a changed bowler at Somerset qualifiers on the last qualifying day.

Then he did something he never did in the past: He looked at the leaderboard from the previous three days of qualifying to see what he needed to bowl to move on to the York championships.

“I pretty much had the final results of the tournament sitting in front of me, and I pretty much knew what I had to do (to qualify),” he said.

In an even bolder move, Reedy switched his ball to a 15-pounder a friend gave him a year ago.

The shakeup in routine and changing his ball proved to be genius. Reedy bowled a 229 and 235 in his first two games before bowling his first 300 game to end the day with a high series of 764.

The perfect game propelled Reedy past six bowlers and into first, ahead of 44 other bowlers. The top six bowlers earned a trip to May's state finals.

“It was a shock just like any other achievement,” Reedy said. “I've been chasing (my 300 game) for a quite a while now. I guess it was just finally my time. I learned that I have to stop counting myself out.”

Reedy isn't taking his first-place win at districts lightly. He has been practicing every chance he gets. Wild Life Lanes is pitching in by trying to duplicate some of the oil patterns Reedy might see in York.

“With each oil pattern, you have to remind yourself that these shots require performance, a calm head, and at the end of the day, if you move into the chance to win scholarship money, you've succeeded,” Reedy said.

Reedy has a bit of a head start on his college savings. He picked up $205 with his first-place win in districts. He said that he has more than a couple thousand dollars in scholarship money put away.

“Collegiate bowling is up and coming, and when I turn 18, I don't want it to stop,” Reedy said. “I want bowling to have a permanent place in my life. I love competing.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.