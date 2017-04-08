Ex-Dynamos star Hepler worked to inspire at Springdale

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Growing up watching some great football teams in Springdale inspired Bob Hepler to be part of the tradition.

And part of it he became.

The fullback/linebacker led the Dynamos in touchdowns, yards and tackles in both the 1964 and '65 seasons. Hepler ran for more than 1,000 yards each season and led the Alle-Kiski Valley in scoring with 144 points in '65.

“Springdale had such a great tradition,” Hepler said. “My idol was (Jim) Butch Conley and the 1959 team that went 10-0. Conley went to Michigan and won a Rose Bowl game and in his class was Ron Kubecka, who went to Purdue.”

For his stellar play at Springdale, later at Duke and solid success in the business world, Hepler will be one of eight inductees at the Alle-Kiski Valley Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet May 20 at the New Kensington Quality Inn.

The 1964 Dynamos went 7-3 and were 6-4 the following year with an AIC Bowl victory over Plum. There was no hidden secret to the Springdale success in an era in which the Dynamos had 12 winning seasons in 16 years.

“It was coaching and player excellence and the enthusiasm and support of the community,” Hepler said. “Everyone was pushed to do their best and uphold the tradition.”

While at Springdale, Hepler captained the football, basketball and baseball teams.

Despite his short stature, major colleges pursued Hepler. When it came time for a final decision, he chose Duke over Penn State.

“That was the beginning of the Paterno Era,” Hepler said. “But I chose Duke for the prevailing fact of its academic excellence and I got an excellent education.”He played under coach Tom Harp as a wingback. Hepler was voted Most Inspirational Player by his teammates.

“It was part of an effort to motivate players,” Hepler said. “It was chosen by way of a secret vote and it was very humbling to me.”

He was at Duke at the same time as basketball legend Dick DeVenzio. Hepler grew up a couple of blocks from the DeVenzio family in Springdale.

Hepler received a degree in chemistry and took pre-med courses. But after graduation in Durham, Hepler chose to go into the legal profession and was admitted to Harvard Law School. That got him started in his eventual career in real estate finance.

Hepler is CFO of Renewable Natural Gas Co. Though he now lives in Ligonier Township, he fondly recalls his days in the A-K Valley.

“I love the A-K Valley,” Hepler said. “It's a great group of communities. People root for other teams when their team isn't playing.”

George Guido is a freelance writer.