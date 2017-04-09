Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
-Top Stories

Section 1-AAA softball field crowded near the top
Doug Gulasy | Sunday, April 9, 2017, 10:31 p.m.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Deer Lakes senior Shae Robson pitches during practice on Monday, March 13, 2017.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Kristie Radvan takes her swings inside the batting cage during practice for the Freeport softball team on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

Updated 2 hours ago

As the Deer Lakes softball team bus departed South Allegheny last week, coach Craig Taliani turned to his assistants and made a prediction.

“I said, ‘They're a good team — they're going to knock off us or Burrell or Freeport, and they're going to have their share of wins,' ” Taliani said.

South Allegheny made good on Taliani's call two days later, blasting No. 5 Burrell, 14-0, and proving the race for first place in Section 1-AAA might get more congested this season.

For a handful of years, Deer Lakes' domain was at the top of the section. The Lancers reigned supreme from 2012-15, piling up 44 consecutive section victories and winning it outright each season on their way to four WPIAL championship game appearances in a row and two district titles.

But then came last season, when Freeport and Burrell beat Deer Lakes, and the Bucs and Lancers shared the section title. With the addition of South Allegheny via WPIAL realignment, things are thornier. The Lancers needed a late rally to beat the Gladiators, 5-4.

“I'd be very surprised if our section champ doesn't have at least one or two losses in their section record,” Taliani said. “We've got some tough teams in the section, and I'd be surprised if anybody runs the table.”

The section includes three of the top five teams in Class AA — No. 3 Deer Lakes (3-0, 2-0), No. 4 Freeport (5-0, 2-0) and No. 5 South Allegheny (2-1, 1-1), which replaced Burrell (2-2, 1-1) in the rankings. All four teams made the WPIAL playoffs last season, and Deer Lakes and Freeport advanced to the quarterfinals.

“You just put your best foot forward when you play any of the teams — not just them but all the section teams,” Freeport coach Sam Ross said. “The section games are all important. You can lose any of those games if you don't bring your A game, and that's what we try to tell the girls: focus on every game, not just those games. And they understand that. Every team in that section is a well-coached team.”

No doubt last season's results gave Burrell and Freeport confidence coming into this season, especially since both returned many of their core contributors.

But Burrell also saw the downside of that confidence in its loss to South Allegheny, yielding 11 unearned runs.

“I think they learned against South Allegheny that we've still got to play the game, that nobody's going to roll over just because Burrell walked onto the field,” Burrell coach Brian Eshbaugh said. “They learned a lot because our last two days of practice have been our best two days of practice in a long time. They got a real eye-opener.

“I think they thought that because we lost one player, things were going to be just like last year, but obviously, they're not. Not knowing your opponent didn't help anybody, but we'll be better prepared for next time.”

Given Taliani's belief that no team will finish with a perfect section record, Burrell has plenty of time to make up ground. This week could go a long way in that regard. Burrell will play at Deer Lakes on Monday and at Freeport on Tuesday. Deer Lakes will host Freeport on Thursday.

“We'll find out what we're made of,” said Ross, whose team also must play South Allegheny after their scheduled game last week was postponed.

Added Eshbaugh: “We'll definitely be up and ready to play.”

Eight section games remain for each team, and four teams will make the playoffs. Ross said the competition among the top teams can help readiness for the postseason, as the Yellowjackets found out last season.

Given Deer Lakes' record over the past handful of seasons, Taliani expects to get nothing but the best from every opponent.

“Especially in our section, I want my team to play like our back's against the wall every game,” he said. “And we should because I think it seems like we get everybody's best game. It seems like they get up to play us, and we appreciate that. That means we're doing well. We do our best to claw and fight and scratch, and as long as you have a chance, you keep doing that.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.