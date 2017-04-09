Section 1-AAA softball field crowded near the top

As the Deer Lakes softball team bus departed South Allegheny last week, coach Craig Taliani turned to his assistants and made a prediction.

“I said, ‘They're a good team — they're going to knock off us or Burrell or Freeport, and they're going to have their share of wins,' ” Taliani said.

South Allegheny made good on Taliani's call two days later, blasting No. 5 Burrell, 14-0, and proving the race for first place in Section 1-AAA might get more congested this season.

For a handful of years, Deer Lakes' domain was at the top of the section. The Lancers reigned supreme from 2012-15, piling up 44 consecutive section victories and winning it outright each season on their way to four WPIAL championship game appearances in a row and two district titles.

But then came last season, when Freeport and Burrell beat Deer Lakes, and the Bucs and Lancers shared the section title. With the addition of South Allegheny via WPIAL realignment, things are thornier. The Lancers needed a late rally to beat the Gladiators, 5-4.

“I'd be very surprised if our section champ doesn't have at least one or two losses in their section record,” Taliani said. “We've got some tough teams in the section, and I'd be surprised if anybody runs the table.”

The section includes three of the top five teams in Class AA — No. 3 Deer Lakes (3-0, 2-0), No. 4 Freeport (5-0, 2-0) and No. 5 South Allegheny (2-1, 1-1), which replaced Burrell (2-2, 1-1) in the rankings. All four teams made the WPIAL playoffs last season, and Deer Lakes and Freeport advanced to the quarterfinals.

“You just put your best foot forward when you play any of the teams — not just them but all the section teams,” Freeport coach Sam Ross said. “The section games are all important. You can lose any of those games if you don't bring your A game, and that's what we try to tell the girls: focus on every game, not just those games. And they understand that. Every team in that section is a well-coached team.”

No doubt last season's results gave Burrell and Freeport confidence coming into this season, especially since both returned many of their core contributors.

But Burrell also saw the downside of that confidence in its loss to South Allegheny, yielding 11 unearned runs.

“I think they learned against South Allegheny that we've still got to play the game, that nobody's going to roll over just because Burrell walked onto the field,” Burrell coach Brian Eshbaugh said. “They learned a lot because our last two days of practice have been our best two days of practice in a long time. They got a real eye-opener.

“I think they thought that because we lost one player, things were going to be just like last year, but obviously, they're not. Not knowing your opponent didn't help anybody, but we'll be better prepared for next time.”

Given Taliani's belief that no team will finish with a perfect section record, Burrell has plenty of time to make up ground. This week could go a long way in that regard. Burrell will play at Deer Lakes on Monday and at Freeport on Tuesday. Deer Lakes will host Freeport on Thursday.

“We'll find out what we're made of,” said Ross, whose team also must play South Allegheny after their scheduled game last week was postponed.

Added Eshbaugh: “We'll definitely be up and ready to play.”

Eight section games remain for each team, and four teams will make the playoffs. Ross said the competition among the top teams can help readiness for the postseason, as the Yellowjackets found out last season.

Given Deer Lakes' record over the past handful of seasons, Taliani expects to get nothing but the best from every opponent.

“Especially in our section, I want my team to play like our back's against the wall every game,” he said. “And we should because I think it seems like we get everybody's best game. It seems like they get up to play us, and we appreciate that. That means we're doing well. We do our best to claw and fight and scratch, and as long as you have a chance, you keep doing that.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.