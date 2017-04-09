Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
-Top Stories

High school scores and schedule for April 9

Tribune-Review | Sunday, April 9, 2017, 10:40 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

High schools

Baseball

Sunday's result

Latrobe 7, Gateway 3

Today's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Shaler at Butler, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.; Penn Hills at Connellsville, 4 p.m.; Plum at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 4:15 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Allderdice, 3:45 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Hampton at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.; North Hills at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.; Obama Academy at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Brashear at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.; Montour at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.; Moon at Trinity, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.; Latrobe at McKeesport, 4 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Knoch, 4 p.m.; Indiana at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Beaver, 4 p.m.; Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.; Hopewell at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.; South Fayette at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 4 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.; South Park at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.; Uniontown at McGuffey, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

East Allegheny at Burrell, 4 p.m.; South Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.; Valley at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver Falls at Riverside, 4 p.m.; Ellwood City at Avonworth, 4 p.m.; New Brighton at South Side Beaver, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Washington, 4:15 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Seton-La Salle, 3:45 p.m.; Southmoreland at Waynesburg, 4:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at Burgettstown, 3:45 p.m.; California at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.; Frazier at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Aliquippa at Laurel, 4 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Freedom, 4 p.m.; Neshannock at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.; Shenango at Summit Academy, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Northgate, 4 p.m.; Brentwood at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.; Carlynton at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Sto-Rox, 3:45 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Leechburg at Eden Christian Academy, 3:45 p.m.; Union at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Springdale, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 4 p.m.; Mapletown at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Quigley Catholic at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.; Rochester at Avella, 4 p.m.; Western Beaver at Clairton, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Charleroi at Monessen, 4 p.m.; Derry at Yough, 4 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at Saltsburg, 4 p.m.; Ligonier Valley at Blairsville, 4 p.m.; Marion Center at Penns Manor, 4 pm.; Northern Cambria at Purchase Line, 4 p.m.; United at West Shamokin, 4 p.m.

Softball

Sunday's result

Ripken Experience, Myrtle Beach

West Allegheny 8, Moore Catholic, N.Y. 7

Today's schedule

Ripken Experience, Myrtle Beach

West Allegheny vs. Wilson Hall, S.C., 3 p.m.

West Allegheny vs. Moore Catholic, 9 p.m.

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 4 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Latrobe, 4 p.m.; Hempfield at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Penn Hills at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.

Section 3

North Allegheny at Butler, 4 p.m.; North Hills at Shaler, 3:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.; Plum at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 3:45 p.m.; Trinity at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Montour at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Indiana at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Knoch, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Carrick at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Central Valley at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.; Hopewell at Ambridge, 4:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell at Deer Lakes, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Ellwood City at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.; Charleroi at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.; South Park at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Brentwood at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 2

CW North Catholic at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 3:45 p.m.; Frazier at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Laurel at South Side Beaver, 4 p.m.; Neshannock at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.; Shenango at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Union at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at Geibel, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Avella at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.; Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.; Carlynton at Oakland Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Ellis School at Northgate, 4 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.; Mohawk at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Mars, 3:45 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Sto-Rox, 3:45 p.m.; Trinity at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley at Blairsville, 4 p.m.; Marion Center at Penns Manor, 4 p.m.; Northern Cambria at Purchase Line, 4 p.m.; United at West Shamokin, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

Today's schedule

Section 2-AAA

Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Gateway at North Catholic, 7 p.m.; Moon at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Norwin, 7 p.m.; Shaler at South Park, 7:15 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

