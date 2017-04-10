High school scores and schedule for April 10
High schools
Baseball
Monday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 11, Seneca Valley 4
Pine-Richland 2, Central Catholic 1
Shaler 1, Butler 0
Section 2
Connellsville 8, Penn Hills 0
Hempfield 6, Penn-Trafford 1
Norwin 6, Plum 2
Section 3
Bethel Park 3, Upper St. Clair 2
Canon-McMillan 8, Baldwin 5
Mt. Lebanon 3, Allderdice 2
Class 5A
Section 1
Fox Chapel 16, Obama Academy 0
Hampton 9, Armstrong 2
North Hills 14, Kiski Area 2
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 11, Brashear 1
Montour 5, Carrick 0
Moon 12, Trinity 0
Section 3
Franklin Regional 5, Thomas Jefferson 1
Gateway 5, Albert Gallatin 2
Latrobe 16, McKeesport 1
Laurel Highlands 6, Woodland Hills 4
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 3, Freeport 2
Derry 15, Yough 5
Indiana 5, Highlands 4
Knoch 1, Greensburg Salem 0
Section 2
Ambridge 9, Beaver 1
Blackhawk 7, Hopewell 0
Quaker Valley 9, Central Valley 5
South Fayette 6, New Castle 1
Section 3
Belle Vernon 7, Ringgold 4
South Park 12, Elizabeth Forward 2
Uniontown 4, McGuffey 3
Class 3A
Section 1
Burrell 11, East Allegheny 3
Shady Side Academy 7, South Allegheny 3
Steel Valley 5, Valley 0
Section 2
Riverside 11, Beaver Falls 3
Ellwood City 10, Avonworth 5
South Side Beaver 4, New Brighton 1
Section 3
Brownsville 8, Washington 5
Mt. Pleasant 3, Seton-La Salle 0
Waynesburg 11, Southmoreland 3
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth 8, Burgettstown 3
Beth-Center 5, Fort Cherry 4
California 10, Carmichaels 2
Chartiers-Houston 10, Frazier 6
Section 2
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 8, Freedom 7
Laurel 15, Aliquippa 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 4, Neshannock 0
Shenango 18, Summit Academy 0
Section 3
Brentwood 11, Bishop Canevin 1
Carlynton 15, Riverview 1
Northgate 9, Apollo-Ridge 7
Serra Catholic 14, Sto-Rox 2
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian Academy 5, Leechburg 0
Union 6, St. Joseph 0
Vincentian Academy 12, Springdale 2
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 12, Geibel 0
Jeannette 11, Mapletown 1
Jefferson-Morgan 11, West Greene 0
Section 3
Quigley Catholic 10, Cornell 1
Rochester 5, Avella 2
Western Beaver 22, Clairton 6
Nonsection
Charleroi 11, Monessen 5
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville 17, Ligonier Valley 13
West Shamokin 3, United 1
Tuesday's schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Norwin at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Allderdice at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Kiski Area at Mars, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
West Allegheny at Montour, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.; McKeesport at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Indiana, 4 p.m.; Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.; Knoch at Yough, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Blackhawk at South Fayette, 4 p.m.; New Castle at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Shady Side Academy at Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Riverside at New Brighton, 4 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Washington at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Freedom at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.; Laurel at Shenango, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Northgate at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Leechburg at Vincentian Academy, 3:45 p.m.; Springdale at Eden Christian Academy, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Clairton at Rochester, 4 p.m.; Cornell at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Central Valley at Baldwin, 4 p.m.; Clay-Battelle at West Greene, 4:30 p.m.; Derry at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.; Karns City at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.; Northgate at Aliquippa, 3:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 4 p.m.
District 6
Nonsection
Harmony at Purchase Line, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Boys
Monday's results
Class AAA
Section 2
Franklin Regional 10, Latrobe 5
Nonsection
Mars 20, Trinity 1
South Fayette 12, Freeport 4
Girls
Monday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Mt. Lebanon 18, Bethel Park 3
Upper St. Clair 15, Peters Township 13
Section 2
Shady Side Academy 21, Freeport 4
Section 3
North Allegheny 18, Sewickley Academy 15
Pine-Richland 13, Seneca Valley 7
Class AA
Section 1
Franklin Regional 18, Yough 4
Section 2
Seton-La Salle 14, South fayette 1
Section 3
Hampton 19, Vincentian Academy 2
Nonsection
Ellis School 11, Aquinas Academy 9
Softball
Monday's results
Ripken Experience, Myrtle Beach
West Allegheny 9, Moore Catholic, N.Y. 4
West Allegheny 10, Wilson Hall, S.C. 0
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Peters Township 4, Upper St. Clair 3
Section 2
Hempfield 13, Norwin 1
Latrobe 8, Fox Chapel 1
Section 3
North Allegheny 11, Butler 1
Shaler 5, North Hills 3
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong 11, Woodland Hills 1
Kiski Area 4, Greensburg Salem 2
Penn-Trafford 4, Franklin Regional 3
Plum 16, Gateway 6
Section 2
Albert Gallatin 9, Thomas Jefferson 8
McKeesport 10, Trinity 0
Section 3
Chartiers Valley 8, Oakland catholic 2
Montour 11, Hampton 7
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands 5, Indiana 3
Mt. Pleasant 4, Knoch 2
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward 11, Carrick 0
Yough 4, South Fayette 1
Section 3
Ambridge 8, Hopewell 7
Blackhawk 2, Central Valley 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Burrell 8, Deer Lakes 4
Section 2
Ellwood City 12, Avonworth 6
Section 3
Southmoreland 11, Brownsville 0
Charleroi 7, McGuffey 6
South Park 12, Waynesburg 2
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 7, Carlynton 3
Serra Catholic 10, Brentwood 8
Section 2
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 13, Shady Side Academy 0
Greensburg Central Catholic 21, Springdale 3
Section 3
Chartiers-Houston 17, Burgettstown 2
Frazier 4, Bentworth 2
Section 4
Neshannock 19, Vincentian Academy 2
Shenango 15, New Brighton 7
South Side Beaver 4, Laurel 1
Class A
Section 1
Union 15, Rochester 0
Western Beaver 16, Aliquippa 1
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge 4, Riverview 0
Connellsville 13, Ringgold 3
Derry 2, Homer-Center 1
Mohawk 7, Beaver 0
Northgate 17, Ellis School 0
Pine-Richland 17, Mars 5
Quigley Catholic 14, Sto-Rox 2
Trinity at Canon-McMillan, ppd.
West Mifflin 12, Laurel Highlands 4
Avella at Fort Cherry (n)
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 18, Blairsville 0
West Shamokin 15, United 1
Tuesday's schedule
WPIAL
Ripken Experience tournament at Myrtle Beach
West Allegheny vs. Madison, Va., 7 p.m.
Class 6A
Section 1
Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Hempfield at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Butler at Shaler, 3:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.; Pine-Richland at North Hills, 3:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong at Plum, 4 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.; Gateway at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, 4 p.m.; Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Trinity, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Chartiers Valley at Montour, 3:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Moon, 3:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.; Knoch at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.; Uniontown at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.
Section 2
Keystone Oaks at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.; West Mifflin at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.; Yough at South Fayette, 3:30 p.m.
Section 3
Blackhawk at Ambridge, 4:15 p.m.; New Castle at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Burrell at Freeport, 4 p.m.; Deer Lakes at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.; South Allegheny at Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ellwood City at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Freedom at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.; Riverside at Avonworth, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at South Park, 4 p.m.; Southmoreland at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.; Waynesburg at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Brentwood at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.; Carlynton at Seton-La Salle, 4 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Sto-Rox, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge at Northgate, 4 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.; Burgettstown at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Frazier, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Laurel at Shenango, 4 p.m.; Mohawk at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.; New Brighton at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Sewickley Academy, 4:30 p.m.; Rochester at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at California, 4 p.m.; Carmichaels at West Greene, 4 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Leechburg at Jeannette, 4 p.m.; Riverview at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.; St. Joseph at Ellis School, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Clay-Battelle, W.Va. at Mapletown, 5:30 p.m.; East Liverpool, Ohio at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.; Mapletown at Clay-Battelle, 4 p.m.; Redbank Valley at West Shamokin, 4 p.m.
District 6
Nonsection
Central Cambria at Penns Manor, 4 p.m.; Harmony at Purchase Line, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Monday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Franklin Regional 5, Kiski Area 0
Penn-Trafford 5, Hempfield 0
Section 2
Hampton 4, Mars 1
Section 3
Allderdice 4, Shaler 1
Plum 4, Woodland Hills 1
Shady Side 4, Central Catholic 1
Section 4
Peters Township 4, Canon-McMillan 1
Class AA
Section 1
Greensburg Salem 4, Mt. Pleasant 1
Section 2
Blackhawk 5, Neshannock 0
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson 5, Southmoreland 0
Section 4
McGuffey 3, Seton-La Salle 2
Winchester Thurston 3, Carlynton 2
Track and Field
Boys
Monday's result
Class AA
Section 7
Burrell 96, Riverview 54
Girls
Monday's result
Class AA
Section 7
Riverview 117, Burrell 33
Summary
Class AAA
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 5, Hempfield 0
Singles: Turner Price (PT) d. Mason Harbaugh, 6-1 6-0; Kevin Lee (PT) d. Aidan Kelly, 6-0 6-0; Michael Stock (PT) A.J. Lazar, 6-0 6-0.
Doubles: Chris Montgomery/Kyle Williams (PT) d. Brendan Siwoski/Marcus Ryan, 6-1 6-0; Alec Rich/Samuel Painter (PT) d. Grant Hipps/Tommy Abraham, 6-2 6-1.
Class AA
Section 1
Greensburg Salem 4, Mt. Pleasant 1
Singles: Justin Chavanec (MP) d. D.J. Zedalis, 6-0 6-2; Chris Marinchek (GS) d. Cyrus Cook, 6-1 6-1; Jack Maruca (GS) d. Cole Dombrosky, 6-2 4-6 6-3.
Doubles: Tristin Greer/Ryan Nalevanko (GS) d. Ben Bailey/Brad Tait, 4-6 6-3 6-4; Brady Shaw/Chase Clemence (GS) d. Demetri Bair/Grant Bartlow, 6-4 6-3.
Volleyball
Boys
Monday's results
Class AAA
Section 2
North Allegheny 3, Fox Chapel 0
Nonsection
Deer Lakes 3, Plum 0
Seneca Valley 3, Norwin 1
Shaler 3, South Park 0
Thomas Jefferson 3, Baldwin 2
Tuesday's schedule
Class AAA
Section 1
Bethel Park at Moon, 7:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Fox Chapel at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; North Hills at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Gateway at Norwin, 7 p.m.; Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.; Penn Hills at Armstrong, 7 p.m.; Plum at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
Beaver County Christian at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.; Hopewell at Ambridge, 6 p.m.; Montour at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Deer Lakes at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.; South Park at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
