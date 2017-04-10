Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
-Top Stories

High school scores and schedule for April 10

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 10, 2017, 10:50 p.m.

Updated 6 minutes ago

High schools

Baseball

Monday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 11, Seneca Valley 4

Pine-Richland 2, Central Catholic 1

Shaler 1, Butler 0

Section 2

Connellsville 8, Penn Hills 0

Hempfield 6, Penn-Trafford 1

Norwin 6, Plum 2

Section 3

Bethel Park 3, Upper St. Clair 2

Canon-McMillan 8, Baldwin 5

Mt. Lebanon 3, Allderdice 2

Class 5A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 16, Obama Academy 0

Hampton 9, Armstrong 2

North Hills 14, Kiski Area 2

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 11, Brashear 1

Montour 5, Carrick 0

Moon 12, Trinity 0

Section 3

Franklin Regional 5, Thomas Jefferson 1

Gateway 5, Albert Gallatin 2

Latrobe 16, McKeesport 1

Laurel Highlands 6, Woodland Hills 4

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 3, Freeport 2

Derry 15, Yough 5

Indiana 5, Highlands 4

Knoch 1, Greensburg Salem 0

Section 2

Ambridge 9, Beaver 1

Blackhawk 7, Hopewell 0

Quaker Valley 9, Central Valley 5

South Fayette 6, New Castle 1

Section 3

Belle Vernon 7, Ringgold 4

South Park 12, Elizabeth Forward 2

Uniontown 4, McGuffey 3

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell 11, East Allegheny 3

Shady Side Academy 7, South Allegheny 3

Steel Valley 5, Valley 0

Section 2

Riverside 11, Beaver Falls 3

Ellwood City 10, Avonworth 5

South Side Beaver 4, New Brighton 1

Section 3

Brownsville 8, Washington 5

Mt. Pleasant 3, Seton-La Salle 0

Waynesburg 11, Southmoreland 3

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth 8, Burgettstown 3

Beth-Center 5, Fort Cherry 4

California 10, Carmichaels 2

Chartiers-Houston 10, Frazier 6

Section 2

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 8, Freedom 7

Laurel 15, Aliquippa 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 4, Neshannock 0

Shenango 18, Summit Academy 0

Section 3

Brentwood 11, Bishop Canevin 1

Carlynton 15, Riverview 1

Northgate 9, Apollo-Ridge 7

Serra Catholic 14, Sto-Rox 2

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian Academy 5, Leechburg 0

Union 6, St. Joseph 0

Vincentian Academy 12, Springdale 2

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 12, Geibel 0

Jeannette 11, Mapletown 1

Jefferson-Morgan 11, West Greene 0

Section 3

Quigley Catholic 10, Cornell 1

Rochester 5, Avella 2

Western Beaver 22, Clairton 6

Nonsection

Charleroi 11, Monessen 5

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville 17, Ligonier Valley 13

West Shamokin 3, United 1

Tuesday's schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Norwin at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Allderdice at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Kiski Area at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

West Allegheny at Montour, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.; McKeesport at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Indiana, 4 p.m.; Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.; Knoch at Yough, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at South Fayette, 4 p.m.; New Castle at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Shady Side Academy at Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Riverside at New Brighton, 4 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Washington at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Freedom at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.; Laurel at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Northgate at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Leechburg at Vincentian Academy, 3:45 p.m.; Springdale at Eden Christian Academy, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at Rochester, 4 p.m.; Cornell at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Central Valley at Baldwin, 4 p.m.; Clay-Battelle at West Greene, 4:30 p.m.; Derry at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.; Karns City at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.; Northgate at Aliquippa, 3:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 4 p.m.

District 6

Nonsection

Harmony at Purchase Line, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Monday's results

Class AAA

Section 2

Franklin Regional 10, Latrobe 5

Nonsection

Mars 20, Trinity 1

South Fayette 12, Freeport 4

Girls

Monday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon 18, Bethel Park 3

Upper St. Clair 15, Peters Township 13

Section 2

Shady Side Academy 21, Freeport 4

Section 3

North Allegheny 18, Sewickley Academy 15

Pine-Richland 13, Seneca Valley 7

Class AA

Section 1

Franklin Regional 18, Yough 4

Section 2

Seton-La Salle 14, South fayette 1

Section 3

Hampton 19, Vincentian Academy 2

Nonsection

Ellis School 11, Aquinas Academy 9

Hampton 19, Vincentian Academy 2

Softball

Monday's results

Ripken Experience, Myrtle Beach

West Allegheny 9, Moore Catholic, N.Y. 4

West Allegheny 10, Wilson Hall, S.C. 0

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Peters Township 4, Upper St. Clair 3

Section 2

Hempfield 13, Norwin 1

Latrobe 8, Fox Chapel 1

Section 3

North Allegheny 11, Butler 1

Shaler 5, North Hills 3

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong 11, Woodland Hills 1

Kiski Area 4, Greensburg Salem 2

Penn-Trafford 4, Franklin Regional 3

Plum 16, Gateway 6

Section 2

Albert Gallatin 9, Thomas Jefferson 8

McKeesport 10, Trinity 0

Section 3

Chartiers Valley 8, Oakland catholic 2

Montour 11, Hampton 7

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands 5, Indiana 3

Mt. Pleasant 4, Knoch 2

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward 11, Carrick 0

Yough 4, South Fayette 1

Section 3

Ambridge 8, Hopewell 7

Blackhawk 2, Central Valley 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell 8, Deer Lakes 4

Section 2

Ellwood City 12, Avonworth 6

Section 3

Southmoreland 11, Brownsville 0

Charleroi 7, McGuffey 6

South Park 12, Waynesburg 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 7, Carlynton 3

Serra Catholic 10, Brentwood 8

Section 2

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 13, Shady Side Academy 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 21, Springdale 3

Section 3

Chartiers-Houston 17, Burgettstown 2

Frazier 4, Bentworth 2

Section 4

Neshannock 19, Vincentian Academy 2

Shenango 15, New Brighton 7

South Side Beaver 4, Laurel 1

Class A

Section 1

Union 15, Rochester 0

Western Beaver 16, Aliquippa 1

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge 4, Riverview 0

Connellsville 13, Ringgold 3

Derry 2, Homer-Center 1

Mohawk 7, Beaver 0

Northgate 17, Ellis School 0

Pine-Richland 17, Mars 5

Quigley Catholic 14, Sto-Rox 2

Trinity at Canon-McMillan, ppd.

West Mifflin 12, Laurel Highlands 4

Avella at Fort Cherry (n)

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 18, Blairsville 0

West Shamokin 15, United 1

Tuesday's schedule

WPIAL

Ripken Experience tournament at Myrtle Beach

West Allegheny vs. Madison, Va., 7 p.m.

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Hempfield at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Butler at Shaler, 3:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.; Pine-Richland at North Hills, 3:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Plum, 4 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.; Gateway at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, 4 p.m.; Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Trinity, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at Montour, 3:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Moon, 3:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.; Knoch at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.; Uniontown at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.

Section 2

Keystone Oaks at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.; West Mifflin at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.; Yough at South Fayette, 3:30 p.m.

Section 3

Blackhawk at Ambridge, 4:15 p.m.; New Castle at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell at Freeport, 4 p.m.; Deer Lakes at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.; South Allegheny at Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ellwood City at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Freedom at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.; Riverside at Avonworth, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at South Park, 4 p.m.; Southmoreland at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.; Waynesburg at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Brentwood at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.; Carlynton at Seton-La Salle, 4 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Sto-Rox, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Northgate, 4 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.; Burgettstown at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Frazier, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Laurel at Shenango, 4 p.m.; Mohawk at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.; New Brighton at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Sewickley Academy, 4:30 p.m.; Rochester at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at California, 4 p.m.; Carmichaels at West Greene, 4 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at Jeannette, 4 p.m.; Riverview at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.; St. Joseph at Ellis School, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Clay-Battelle, W.Va. at Mapletown, 5:30 p.m.; East Liverpool, Ohio at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.; Mapletown at Clay-Battelle, 4 p.m.; Redbank Valley at West Shamokin, 4 p.m.

District 6

Nonsection

Central Cambria at Penns Manor, 4 p.m.; Harmony at Purchase Line, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Monday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Franklin Regional 5, Kiski Area 0

Penn-Trafford 5, Hempfield 0

Section 2

Hampton 4, Mars 1

Section 3

Allderdice 4, Shaler 1

Plum 4, Woodland Hills 1

Shady Side 4, Central Catholic 1

Section 4

Peters Township 4, Canon-McMillan 1

Class AA

Section 1

Greensburg Salem 4, Mt. Pleasant 1

Section 2

Blackhawk 5, Neshannock 0

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 5, Southmoreland 0

Section 4

McGuffey 3, Seton-La Salle 2

Winchester Thurston 3, Carlynton 2

Track and Field

Boys

Monday's result

Class AA

Section 7

Burrell 96, Riverview 54

Girls

Monday's result

Class AA

Section 7

Riverview 117, Burrell 33

Summary

Class AAA

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 5, Hempfield 0

Singles: Turner Price (PT) d. Mason Harbaugh, 6-1 6-0; Kevin Lee (PT) d. Aidan Kelly, 6-0 6-0; Michael Stock (PT) A.J. Lazar, 6-0 6-0.

Doubles: Chris Montgomery/Kyle Williams (PT) d. Brendan Siwoski/Marcus Ryan, 6-1 6-0; Alec Rich/Samuel Painter (PT) d. Grant Hipps/Tommy Abraham, 6-2 6-1.

Class AA

Section 1

Greensburg Salem 4, Mt. Pleasant 1

Singles: Justin Chavanec (MP) d. D.J. Zedalis, 6-0 6-2; Chris Marinchek (GS) d. Cyrus Cook, 6-1 6-1; Jack Maruca (GS) d. Cole Dombrosky, 6-2 4-6 6-3.

Doubles: Tristin Greer/Ryan Nalevanko (GS) d. Ben Bailey/Brad Tait, 4-6 6-3 6-4; Brady Shaw/Chase Clemence (GS) d. Demetri Bair/Grant Bartlow, 6-4 6-3.

Volleyball

Boys

Monday's results

Class AAA

Section 2

North Allegheny 3, Fox Chapel 0

Nonsection

Deer Lakes 3, Plum 0

Seneca Valley 3, Norwin 1

Shaler 3, South Park 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Baldwin 2

Tuesday's schedule

Class AAA

Section 1

Bethel Park at Moon, 7:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; North Hills at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Gateway at Norwin, 7 p.m.; Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.; Penn Hills at Armstrong, 7 p.m.; Plum at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.; Hopewell at Ambridge, 6 p.m.; Montour at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.; South Park at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.