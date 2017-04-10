High school scores and schedule for April 10

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Baseball

Monday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 11, Seneca Valley 4

Pine-Richland 2, Central Catholic 1

Shaler 1, Butler 0

Section 2

Connellsville 8, Penn Hills 0

Hempfield 6, Penn-Trafford 1

Norwin 6, Plum 2

Section 3

Bethel Park 3, Upper St. Clair 2

Canon-McMillan 8, Baldwin 5

Mt. Lebanon 3, Allderdice 2

Class 5A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 16, Obama Academy 0

Hampton 9, Armstrong 2

North Hills 14, Kiski Area 2

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 11, Brashear 1

Montour 5, Carrick 0

Moon 12, Trinity 0

Section 3

Franklin Regional 5, Thomas Jefferson 1

Gateway 5, Albert Gallatin 2

Latrobe 16, McKeesport 1

Laurel Highlands 6, Woodland Hills 4

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 3, Freeport 2

Derry 15, Yough 5

Indiana 5, Highlands 4

Knoch 1, Greensburg Salem 0

Section 2

Ambridge 9, Beaver 1

Blackhawk 7, Hopewell 0

Quaker Valley 9, Central Valley 5

South Fayette 6, New Castle 1

Section 3

Belle Vernon 7, Ringgold 4

South Park 12, Elizabeth Forward 2

Uniontown 4, McGuffey 3

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell 11, East Allegheny 3

Shady Side Academy 7, South Allegheny 3

Steel Valley 5, Valley 0

Section 2

Riverside 11, Beaver Falls 3

Ellwood City 10, Avonworth 5

South Side Beaver 4, New Brighton 1

Section 3

Brownsville 8, Washington 5

Mt. Pleasant 3, Seton-La Salle 0

Waynesburg 11, Southmoreland 3

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth 8, Burgettstown 3

Beth-Center 5, Fort Cherry 4

California 10, Carmichaels 2

Chartiers-Houston 10, Frazier 6

Section 2

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 8, Freedom 7

Laurel 15, Aliquippa 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 4, Neshannock 0

Shenango 18, Summit Academy 0

Section 3

Brentwood 11, Bishop Canevin 1

Carlynton 15, Riverview 1

Northgate 9, Apollo-Ridge 7

Serra Catholic 14, Sto-Rox 2

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian Academy 5, Leechburg 0

Union 6, St. Joseph 0

Vincentian Academy 12, Springdale 2

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 12, Geibel 0

Jeannette 11, Mapletown 1

Jefferson-Morgan 11, West Greene 0

Section 3

Quigley Catholic 10, Cornell 1

Rochester 5, Avella 2

Western Beaver 22, Clairton 6

Nonsection

Charleroi 11, Monessen 5

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville 17, Ligonier Valley 13

West Shamokin 3, United 1

Tuesday's schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Norwin at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Allderdice at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Kiski Area at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

West Allegheny at Montour, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.; McKeesport at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Indiana, 4 p.m.; Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.; Knoch at Yough, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at South Fayette, 4 p.m.; New Castle at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Shady Side Academy at Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Riverside at New Brighton, 4 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Washington at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Freedom at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.; Laurel at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Northgate at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Leechburg at Vincentian Academy, 3:45 p.m.; Springdale at Eden Christian Academy, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at Rochester, 4 p.m.; Cornell at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Central Valley at Baldwin, 4 p.m.; Clay-Battelle at West Greene, 4:30 p.m.; Derry at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.; Karns City at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.; Northgate at Aliquippa, 3:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 4 p.m.

District 6

Nonsection

Harmony at Purchase Line, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Monday's results

Class AAA

Section 2

Franklin Regional 10, Latrobe 5

Nonsection

Mars 20, Trinity 1

South Fayette 12, Freeport 4

Girls

Monday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon 18, Bethel Park 3

Upper St. Clair 15, Peters Township 13

Section 2

Shady Side Academy 21, Freeport 4

Section 3

North Allegheny 18, Sewickley Academy 15

Pine-Richland 13, Seneca Valley 7

Class AA

Section 1

Franklin Regional 18, Yough 4

Section 2

Seton-La Salle 14, South fayette 1

Section 3

Hampton 19, Vincentian Academy 2

Nonsection

Ellis School 11, Aquinas Academy 9

Softball

Monday's results

Ripken Experience, Myrtle Beach

West Allegheny 9, Moore Catholic, N.Y. 4

West Allegheny 10, Wilson Hall, S.C. 0

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Peters Township 4, Upper St. Clair 3

Section 2

Hempfield 13, Norwin 1

Latrobe 8, Fox Chapel 1

Section 3

North Allegheny 11, Butler 1

Shaler 5, North Hills 3

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong 11, Woodland Hills 1

Kiski Area 4, Greensburg Salem 2

Penn-Trafford 4, Franklin Regional 3

Plum 16, Gateway 6

Section 2

Albert Gallatin 9, Thomas Jefferson 8

McKeesport 10, Trinity 0

Section 3

Chartiers Valley 8, Oakland catholic 2

Montour 11, Hampton 7

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands 5, Indiana 3

Mt. Pleasant 4, Knoch 2

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward 11, Carrick 0

Yough 4, South Fayette 1

Section 3

Ambridge 8, Hopewell 7

Blackhawk 2, Central Valley 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell 8, Deer Lakes 4

Section 2

Ellwood City 12, Avonworth 6

Section 3

Southmoreland 11, Brownsville 0

Charleroi 7, McGuffey 6

South Park 12, Waynesburg 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 7, Carlynton 3

Serra Catholic 10, Brentwood 8

Section 2

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 13, Shady Side Academy 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 21, Springdale 3

Section 3

Chartiers-Houston 17, Burgettstown 2

Frazier 4, Bentworth 2

Section 4

Neshannock 19, Vincentian Academy 2

Shenango 15, New Brighton 7

South Side Beaver 4, Laurel 1

Class A

Section 1

Union 15, Rochester 0

Western Beaver 16, Aliquippa 1

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge 4, Riverview 0

Connellsville 13, Ringgold 3

Derry 2, Homer-Center 1

Mohawk 7, Beaver 0

Northgate 17, Ellis School 0

Pine-Richland 17, Mars 5

Quigley Catholic 14, Sto-Rox 2

Trinity at Canon-McMillan, ppd.

West Mifflin 12, Laurel Highlands 4

Avella at Fort Cherry (n)

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 18, Blairsville 0

West Shamokin 15, United 1

Tuesday's schedule

WPIAL

Ripken Experience tournament at Myrtle Beach

West Allegheny vs. Madison, Va., 7 p.m.

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Hempfield at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Butler at Shaler, 3:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.; Pine-Richland at North Hills, 3:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Plum, 4 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.; Gateway at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, 4 p.m.; Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Trinity, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at Montour, 3:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Moon, 3:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.; Knoch at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.; Uniontown at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.

Section 2

Keystone Oaks at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.; West Mifflin at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.; Yough at South Fayette, 3:30 p.m.

Section 3

Blackhawk at Ambridge, 4:15 p.m.; New Castle at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell at Freeport, 4 p.m.; Deer Lakes at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.; South Allegheny at Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ellwood City at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Freedom at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.; Riverside at Avonworth, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at South Park, 4 p.m.; Southmoreland at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.; Waynesburg at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Brentwood at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.; Carlynton at Seton-La Salle, 4 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Sto-Rox, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Northgate, 4 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.; Burgettstown at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Frazier, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Laurel at Shenango, 4 p.m.; Mohawk at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.; New Brighton at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Sewickley Academy, 4:30 p.m.; Rochester at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at California, 4 p.m.; Carmichaels at West Greene, 4 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at Jeannette, 4 p.m.; Riverview at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.; St. Joseph at Ellis School, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Clay-Battelle, W.Va. at Mapletown, 5:30 p.m.; East Liverpool, Ohio at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.; Mapletown at Clay-Battelle, 4 p.m.; Redbank Valley at West Shamokin, 4 p.m.

District 6

Nonsection

Central Cambria at Penns Manor, 4 p.m.; Harmony at Purchase Line, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Monday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Franklin Regional 5, Kiski Area 0

Penn-Trafford 5, Hempfield 0

Section 2

Hampton 4, Mars 1

Section 3

Allderdice 4, Shaler 1

Plum 4, Woodland Hills 1

Shady Side 4, Central Catholic 1

Section 4

Peters Township 4, Canon-McMillan 1

Class AA

Section 1

Greensburg Salem 4, Mt. Pleasant 1

Section 2

Blackhawk 5, Neshannock 0

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 5, Southmoreland 0

Section 4

McGuffey 3, Seton-La Salle 2

Winchester Thurston 3, Carlynton 2

Track and Field

Boys

Monday's result

Class AA

Section 7

Burrell 96, Riverview 54

Girls

Monday's result

Class AA

Section 7

Riverview 117, Burrell 33

Summary

Class AAA

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 5, Hempfield 0

Singles: Turner Price (PT) d. Mason Harbaugh, 6-1 6-0; Kevin Lee (PT) d. Aidan Kelly, 6-0 6-0; Michael Stock (PT) A.J. Lazar, 6-0 6-0.

Doubles: Chris Montgomery/Kyle Williams (PT) d. Brendan Siwoski/Marcus Ryan, 6-1 6-0; Alec Rich/Samuel Painter (PT) d. Grant Hipps/Tommy Abraham, 6-2 6-1.

Class AA

Section 1

Greensburg Salem 4, Mt. Pleasant 1

Singles: Justin Chavanec (MP) d. D.J. Zedalis, 6-0 6-2; Chris Marinchek (GS) d. Cyrus Cook, 6-1 6-1; Jack Maruca (GS) d. Cole Dombrosky, 6-2 4-6 6-3.

Doubles: Tristin Greer/Ryan Nalevanko (GS) d. Ben Bailey/Brad Tait, 4-6 6-3 6-4; Brady Shaw/Chase Clemence (GS) d. Demetri Bair/Grant Bartlow, 6-4 6-3.

Volleyball

Boys

Monday's results

Class AAA

Section 2

North Allegheny 3, Fox Chapel 0

Nonsection

Deer Lakes 3, Plum 0

Seneca Valley 3, Norwin 1

Shaler 3, South Park 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Baldwin 2

Tuesday's schedule

Class AAA

Section 1

Bethel Park at Moon, 7:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; North Hills at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Gateway at Norwin, 7 p.m.; Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.; Penn Hills at Armstrong, 7 p.m.; Plum at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.; Hopewell at Ambridge, 6 p.m.; Montour at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.; South Park at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.