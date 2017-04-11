Eastern Conference scout breaks down the Penguins-Blue Jackets series

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jonathan Bombulie | Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 7:26 p.m.
The Penguins' Kris Letang plays against the Jets Feb. 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.

A question-and-answer session with an Eastern Conference scout breaking down the series between the Penguins and Blue Jackets.

Q: How bad a loss is Kris Letang for the Penguins?

A: It's bad. He's an elite defenseman. He plays in all situations. He competes. He's a 26-minute-a-night guy. How do you replace that? They've done it before. They've played well without him. Their centers help. They play their system well. I'm not saying they can't do it again, but losing a defenseman of that caliber from any hockey club is extremely damaging, yes.

Q: Can the Penguins handle Columbus' physicality?

A: I think they can handle it. Columbus is a tough team to play. They have a certain game plan and they execute it. But (the Penguins) have enough grit and toughness to handle it. They just need to respond and respond appropriately. They can't get caught up in it. They need to respond and adapt and do what's best for the hockey team. Play between the whistles.

Q: Why is Columbus so much better this season than last season?

A: I don't want to say you start with the coach, but the coach, goaltending and their young defense have really stepped up. (Coach John Tortorella) makes a big difference. He puts in a system and he's got a hard-nosed gritty team that can play it.

Q: Mike Sullivan is known as a good Xs-and-Os guy. Does he have an advantage on Tortorella when it comes to making adjustments?

A: Torts is a little old school, but I don't know enough to say that. Sully went in and implemented a system and made all those guys play it. He's a new-wave type of coach. He's done a tremendous job, no doubt. He's adapted his coaching style to what you need to be successful in the National Hockey League in terms of pace and skill level and having a support system on the defensive side of the puck. He's adapted quite well.

Q; What do you make of Phil Kessel? He's got two goals in his last 26 games.

A: He's an extremely skilled player. When he's not scoring goals, he can make extremely high-quality plays. Maybe he's not in great shape, but he's skilled. When he plays on basically a third line against lower-level defense, he takes advantage of them. He makes plays on the first power play, too.

Q: Do the Penguins win the series?

A: You start with their defense and you say missing Letang hurts immensely. Can they cover it up a little bit? Probably. We'll soon find out. They've been hampered by injuries all year. I think they have enough to get past Columbus. They have 87 and 71. That's quite a bit.

