-Top Stories

Pirates go quietly again as Reds finish off sweep
Chris Adamski | Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 10:22 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Reds' Tucker Barnhart slides safely into third base under the Pirates' David Freese during the fifth inning Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Reds' Billy Hamilton high-fives Joey Votto after scoring during the fifth inning against the Pirates Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Reds' Zack Cozart slides into second base with a double next to the Pirates' Josh Harrison during the fifth inning Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Ivan Nova throws during the first inning against the Reds Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at PNC Park.



Ivan Nova was characteristically cruising along Wednesday night at PNC Park. Working fast and throwing strikes, the Pirates veteran right-hander was pitching to (generally weak) contact and had faced just one over the minimum through 3 23 innings.

But then came a fifth inning in which the Reds starting teeing off on Nova's two-seamer. Cincinnati scored four times that inning — more than enough to beat the Pirates these days.

The Reds added four more against Antonio Bastardo and left Pittsburgh with a sweep after a 9-2 win Wednesday.

Andrew McCutchen and David Freese each had two of the Pirates' seven hits, the former scoring on the latter's home run over the Clemente Wall in the seventh inning.

But by then the result had ceased to be in doubt. And at that point, the Pirates had fallen into last in the majors in run differential. They would finish the game at minus-18.

The season is less than 5 percent old. It's no more than a statistical blip on the radar of a long 162-game journey. Look no further than the Pirates' 98-win season of two years ago, when record after eight games mirrors what it is now (3-5).

But the Pirates have yet to prove they can beat anybody other than the Atlanta Braves, a team is in last place this season after finishing in last place last season and losing 95 games the season before that.

The Pirates on Wednesday also worsened offensive statistics that had them enter the day second-to-last in the National League (to the Braves) in runs and last in slugging percentage, home runs and OPS.

At least they didn't go 0-for in the series against the Reds when it comes to extra-base hits — they had none over almost 2 ½ games until a McCutchen double in the fourth inning Wednesday. In addition to late-inning doubles by Jordy Mercer and Francisco Cervelli Freese's home run, his second, was just the Pirates' fourth homer in eight games this season.

But the Pirates did finish the series with an 0-for with runners in scoring position. Of course, after going a combined 0 for 19 on Monday and Tuesday in such situations, they didn't have much of an opportunity to redeem themselves Wednesday. Only seven men reached base.

The game ended with strikeouts of Josh Bell and Adam Frazier strikeout sandwiched around a Josh Harrison walk.

For the season, the Pirates are batting .194 with runners on base and .171 with runners in scoring position.

Coming off a season debut in which he did not allow an earned run, Nova (1-1) was charged with three (plus an unearned run) on eight hits with one strikeout in six innings. He continued to display stellar control, again not walking a batter after walking only three in 11 starts for the Pirates last season.

Nova started off fine, retiring the side on nine pitches in the first inning and following that up with 10- and eight-pitch innings in the second and third.

While Nova's trend isn't yet alarming over the long term, perhaps Bastardo's is. The veteran left-hander has allowed at least a run in all four of his appearances this season and has a 20.25 ERA in four innings.

Amir Garrett (2-0) — a former St. John's basketball player — joined Rookie Davis in becoming the second Reds rookie to shut down the Pirates in his second major-league start in as many nights.

