Riverview's Fisher hopes to help Penn Hills boys volleyball prosper

Every time Cal Fisher steps on a volleyball court, he feels like he's going to his “happy place.”

Fisher, a junior at Riverview, has had plenty of good times playing for the Pittsburgh Volleyball Club in the summer, fall and winter, but there was a void in the schedule in the spring.

Riverview doesn't have a boys volleyball team, so Fisher was left searching for a place to play in high school. Determined to find a team, he applied for a co-op with Penn Hills and was granted permission by the school to join the team.

After waiting a month for the PIAA and WPIAL to approve the co-op, Fisher has finally found his happy place for the spring, and his dream of playing volleyball year-round was complete.

“The team is really nice and easy to get along with,” Fisher said. “The coaches are really good. I like it. It's very fun. I like the bigger school aspect and playing on a higher level. It's nice.”

Fisher tried to form a co-op with Fox Chapel last year, but it didn't materialize.

Playing volleyball was Fisher's destiny because the sport has deep roots in his family.

His mother, Charlotte, played professionally in Spain for a year and was an all-conference player at Eastern Kentucky, where she holds two school records. His two older sisters, Hannah and Arden, played in college. Hannah played at Wheeling Jesuit and Arden recently finished a four-year career at Robert Morris. His father, Chip, plays recreationally.

“As soon as I could pick up a ball, I probably started playing,” Fisher said. “When my sister was playing, I'd just go to her practices and play with them. My parents, my sisters and I would pepper in the yard. I was always playing.”

Fisher, who also plays soccer, was a pitcher with the Riverview baseball team the last two springs. He had to sit out most of last season with a concussion and said it was hard to give up playing baseball, but his love for volleyball made it an easier decision.

Fisher has been playing for the Pittsburgh Volleyball Club for five years and recently helped the 18U team qualify for the USA Volleyball Junior National Championships, which will be held in July in Columbus, Ohio.

When Fisher arrived at Penn Hills, he didn't know anyone on the team, but he quickly became acquainted with his teammates. He had to adjust to a position change from opposite hitter, his position in club, to setter.

“I had a few people on the team reach out and contact me before I joined the team, which was nice,” Fisher said. “About three years ago, I was a setter in club, so I'm used to it. It's just a little different coming back to it now, but it's cool. I like setting.”

Fisher has had two matches with Penn Hills. The Indians defeated Gateway last Tuesday and lost to defending WPIAL champion Penn-Trafford on Thursday. Fisher hopes to help the Indians, who last made the playoffs in 2011, raise their game this spring.

“I hope to have a winning season and improve the play of Penn Hills volleyball,” Fisher said.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.