Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
-Top Stories

Riverview's Fisher hopes to help Penn Hills boys volleyball prosper

Jerin Steele | Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 11:24 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Penn Hills' BJ Smith, Cal Fisher and Conor McDevitt compete in a volleyball tournament March 25, 2017 at North Allegheny.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Penn Hills' Cal Fisher competes in a volleyball tournament March 25, 2017 at North Allegheny.

Updated 2 minutes ago

Every time Cal Fisher steps on a volleyball court, he feels like he's going to his “happy place.”

Fisher, a junior at Riverview, has had plenty of good times playing for the Pittsburgh Volleyball Club in the summer, fall and winter, but there was a void in the schedule in the spring.

Riverview doesn't have a boys volleyball team, so Fisher was left searching for a place to play in high school. Determined to find a team, he applied for a co-op with Penn Hills and was granted permission by the school to join the team.

After waiting a month for the PIAA and WPIAL to approve the co-op, Fisher has finally found his happy place for the spring, and his dream of playing volleyball year-round was complete.

“The team is really nice and easy to get along with,” Fisher said. “The coaches are really good. I like it. It's very fun. I like the bigger school aspect and playing on a higher level. It's nice.”

Fisher tried to form a co-op with Fox Chapel last year, but it didn't materialize.

Playing volleyball was Fisher's destiny because the sport has deep roots in his family.

His mother, Charlotte, played professionally in Spain for a year and was an all-conference player at Eastern Kentucky, where she holds two school records. His two older sisters, Hannah and Arden, played in college. Hannah played at Wheeling Jesuit and Arden recently finished a four-year career at Robert Morris. His father, Chip, plays recreationally.

“As soon as I could pick up a ball, I probably started playing,” Fisher said. “When my sister was playing, I'd just go to her practices and play with them. My parents, my sisters and I would pepper in the yard. I was always playing.”

Fisher, who also plays soccer, was a pitcher with the Riverview baseball team the last two springs. He had to sit out most of last season with a concussion and said it was hard to give up playing baseball, but his love for volleyball made it an easier decision.

Fisher has been playing for the Pittsburgh Volleyball Club for five years and recently helped the 18U team qualify for the USA Volleyball Junior National Championships, which will be held in July in Columbus, Ohio.

When Fisher arrived at Penn Hills, he didn't know anyone on the team, but he quickly became acquainted with his teammates. He had to adjust to a position change from opposite hitter, his position in club, to setter.

“I had a few people on the team reach out and contact me before I joined the team, which was nice,” Fisher said. “About three years ago, I was a setter in club, so I'm used to it. It's just a little different coming back to it now, but it's cool. I like setting.”

Fisher has had two matches with Penn Hills. The Indians defeated Gateway last Tuesday and lost to defending WPIAL champion Penn-Trafford on Thursday. Fisher hopes to help the Indians, who last made the playoffs in 2011, raise their game this spring.

“I hope to have a winning season and improve the play of Penn Hills volleyball,” Fisher said.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.