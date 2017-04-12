Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
-Top Stories

Steelers cornerback Golson detained for gun in Alabama airport
Joe Rutter | Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 8:41 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers cornerback Senquez Golson goes through drills during practice at training camp Saturday, July 30, 2016, at St. Vincent.

Updated 27 minutes ago

Steelers cornerback Senquez Golson was detained by TSA agents but not arrested Wednesday after being stopped at an Alabama airport for having a handguns and bullets in a carry-on bag, TMZ Sports reported.

Golson, 23, was in the security line at Mobile Regional Airport on Wednesday afternoon when TSA agents found a Glock .45 caliber pistol and 23 rounds of ammunition.

According to TMZ Sports, police were alerted, Golson's bag was confiscated and he was escorted out of the area. Police informed Golson he could retrieve his guns and ammunition upon arriving back in Mobile.

Golson was the Steelers' second-round draft pick in 2015 out of Mississippi. He has not appeared in an NFL game, missing the 2015 season because of shoulder surgery and the 2016 season because of a Lisfranc injury.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.