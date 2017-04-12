Steelers cornerback Golson detained for gun in Alabama airport
Steelers cornerback Senquez Golson was detained by TSA agents but not arrested Wednesday after being stopped at an Alabama airport for having a handguns and bullets in a carry-on bag, TMZ Sports reported.
Golson, 23, was in the security line at Mobile Regional Airport on Wednesday afternoon when TSA agents found a Glock .45 caliber pistol and 23 rounds of ammunition.
According to TMZ Sports, police were alerted, Golson's bag was confiscated and he was escorted out of the area. Police informed Golson he could retrieve his guns and ammunition upon arriving back in Mobile.
Golson was the Steelers' second-round draft pick in 2015 out of Mississippi. He has not appeared in an NFL game, missing the 2015 season because of shoulder surgery and the 2016 season because of a Lisfranc injury.
