Sid & the Kids line tallies 2 goals as Penguins take 2-0 series lead

The hottest line combination the Penguins put together at any point during this season was quiet during the playoff opener against the Columbus Blue Jackets, recording no points and four shots on goal.

Their slumber didn't last long.

Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel and Conor Sheary combined to score a pair of goals and the Penguins cruised past Columbus, 4-1, in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal matchup Friday night to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Game 3 is Sunday in Columbus.

Sid and the Kids made their biggest impact in the second period.

Seven minutes in, the Blue Jackets showed signs of life. Pine-Richland grad Brandon Saad skated up the left wing and fired a perfect shot that ticked off Marc-Andre Fleury's left shoulder and caught the top corner of the net.

It took the Penguins 51 seconds to answer. Ian Cole banked a long outlet pass from the defensive zone off the boards to spring Crosby up the left wing on a two-on-one with Guentzel. Crosby passed quickly to Guentzel, who shot even quicker, sliding a shot inside the right post before goalie Sergei Bobrovsky could react.

In the early part of the game, the Blue Jackets did a better job than the Penguins in making the improvements the teams said they needed to make between the first two games of the series.

Columbus was trying to get to the more dangerous areas of the offensive zone more frequently, and succeeded in that goal somewhat routinely.

Unfortunately for them, Fleury was having none of it. He stopped everything the Blue Jackets threw at him while taking a 10-3 shots advantage in the first 12 minutes of the game. Most notably, about five minutes in, he shifted his shoulder to knock down a Boone Jenner deflection from the high slot.

The Penguins, meanwhile, were trying to possess the puck more and spend less time on their heels in the defensive zone. They did not succeed. First-period shots in Game 2 were less lopsided — 12-7 rather than 16-3 — but the Blue Jackets had a 25-14 edge in shot attempts. That's not a ratio the Penguins like to see.

It didn't hurt them, though.

The Penguins took a 1-0 lead before the game was nine minutes old thanks to a disruptive forecheck from Sheary.

Bobrovsky was playing a puck behind the net when Sheary descended on him like a mosquito on a summer night, forcing a turnover and shuffling a pass to Guentzel in front. Guentzel kicked a puck to his blade and centered to Crosby for a slam dunk.

It was the Penguins' first shot of the game. Columbus had eight at the time. It also was the 50th playoff goal of Crosby's career.

The biggest conflagration of tempers in the series happened at the end of the second period when Cole and Brandon Dubinsky scuffled during a five-on-five get-together after the final buzzer.

Dubinsky received the only penalty and the Penguins scored one second after the power play ended at the start of the third period.

Evgeni Malkin took a pass in the right-wing corner and fired a shot past an out-of-sorts Bobrovsky to give the Penguins a 3-1 lead.

Later in the third, with Columbus trying to get back within one, Fleury turned back Saad on a breakaway from the blue line in, getting his left arm in the way of a backhand shot.

Bobrovsky came into the series as the odds-on favorite to win the Vezina Trophy, recording 41 victories in the regular season. Fleury came in as the presumptive back-up to Matt Murray, only pressed into action because of injury.

Through two games, it's hard to argue Fleury has been anything but the clearly superior goaltender.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.