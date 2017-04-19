High school scores and schedules for April 19
High schools
Baseball
Wednesday's results
WPIAL
SBC Classic tournament at Hartsville, S.C.
Laurel Highlands 12, Lamar 2
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 9, Central Catholic 7
Pine-Richland 7, North Allegheny 1
Seneca Valley 5, Shaler 1
Section 2
Hempfield 11, Penn Hills 0
Norwin 7, Connellsville 6
Penn-Trafford 6, Plum 0
Section 3
Baldwin 4, Allderdice 3
Canon-McMillan 1, Bethel Park 0
Peters Township 13, Mt. Lebanon 6
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong 15, Obama Academy 5
Hampton 9, Kiski Area 0
Mars 3, Fox Chapel 2
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 13, Carrick 0
Moon 9, West Allegheny 5
Section 3
Franklin Regional 13, Woodland Hills 2
Latrobe 2, Albert Gallatin 0
Thomas Jefferson 12, McKeesport 0
Class 4A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem 3, Derry 0
Indiana 10, Freeport 8
Knoch 5, Deer Lakes 4 (13 inn.)
Yough 3, Highlands 2
Section 2
Blackhawk 11, Quaker Valley 1
Hopewell 1, Ambridge 0
New Castle 8, Beaver 4
South Fayette 12, Central Valley 2
Section 3
Belle Vernon 8, Uniontown 2
Ringgold 5, Elizabeth Forward 2
South Park 7, Keystone Oaks 1
West Mifflin 13, McGuffey 2
Class 3A
Section 1
Shady Side Academy 2, Burrell 1
Steel Valley 11, South Allegheny 0
Valley 12, East Allegheny 9
Section 2
Mohawk 9, Beaver Falls 8
Riverside 4, Avonworth 3
South Side Beaver 6, Ellwood City 4
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 15, Charleroi 3
Washington 20, Seton-La Salle 5
Waynesburg 5, Brownsville 2
Class 2A
Section 1
Burgettstown 7, Beth-Center 2
California 13, Bentworth 4
Chartiers-Houston 2, Carmichaels 0
Fort Cherry 12, Frazier 2
Section 2
Freedom 10, Laurel 7
Neshannock 9, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 19, Summit Academy 0
Shenango 13, Aliquippa 3
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 12, Sto-Rox 2
Carlynton 3, Brentwood 2
Riverview 13, Northgate 8
Serra Catholic 15, Apollo-Ridge 0
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian Academy 8, Union 0
Springdale 10, Leechburg 9
Vincentian Academy 25, St. Joseph 0
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 12, West Greene 0
Jeannette 15, Geibel 0
Jefferson-Morgan 5, Monessen 4
Section 3
Cornell 10, Clairton 1
Quigley Catholic 15, Avella 0
Sewickley Academy 5, Western Beaver 0
Nonsection
New Brighton 19, Rochester 5
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center 15, Penns Manor 6
Ligonier Valley 8, Marion Center 6
Northern Cambria 9, West Shamokin 8
United 18-13, Purchase Line 5-0
District 8
City League
Perry 17, Westinghouse 2
Thursday's schedule
WPIAL
SBC Classic tournament at Hartsville, S.C.
Laurel Highlands at Hartsville, S.C., 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Trinity at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Shady Side Academy at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Mohawk at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Springdale at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Cornell at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Chartiers Valley at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.; Frazier at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Indiana, 4 p.m.; Steel Valley at Eden Christian Academy, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Girls
Wednesday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Upper St. Clair 15, Canon-McMillan 2
Section 2
Fox Chapel 20, Latrobe 4
Norwin 18, Hempfield 12
Class AA
Section 1
Franklin Regional 15, Greensburg Salem 0
Plum 14, Ellis School 10
Section 2
Quaker Valley 18, Chartiers Valley 4
Nonsection
Mt. Lebanon 12, Pine-Richland 10
Softball
Wednesday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Bethel Park 9, Upper St. Clair 6
Section 2
Penn Hills 17, Allderdice 1
Class 5A
Section 3
Hampton 4, Chartiers Valley 1
Mars 6, Oakland Catholic 4
West Allegheny 10, Moon 7
Class 4A
Section 2
Keystone Oaks 12, Carrick 2
Yough 8, Keystone Oaks 3
Class 3A
Section 1
Burrell 15, East Allegheny 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Seton-La Salle 5, Serra Catholic 1
Section 3
Beth-Center 9, Fort Cherry 8
Section 4
Laurel 10, Vincentian Academy 0
South Side Beaver 11, Neshannock 1
Class A
Section 1
Rochester 16, Aliquippa 11
Union 6, Sewickley Academy 1
Section 2
California 9, Mapletown 2
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin 14, Bentworth 0
Ambridge at Montour, ppd.
Brownsville 12, Uniontown 11
Deer Lakes 11, Armstrong 5
Elizabeth Forward 3, Thomas Jefferson 2
Ellis School 19, Obama Academy 2
Montour 6, Highlands 0
Steel Valley 4, Ringgold 2
Waynesburg 7, West Greene 6
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center 21, Penns Manor 7
Northern Cambria 6, West Shamokin 4
Purchase Line 21-10, United 10-4
Thursday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Bethel Park at Peters Township, 4 p.m.; Brashear at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Allderdice at Hempfield, 3:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Penn Hills, 3:45 p.m.; Latrobe at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Section 3
North Hills at Seneca Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Butler, 4 p.m.; Shaler at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Gateway at Armstrong, 4 p.m.; Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Plum, 4 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Connellsville at Trinity, 4 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at McKeesport, 4 p.m.; Ringgold at Thomas Jefferson, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Moon at Mars, 4 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at West Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands at Derry, 4 p.m.; Indiana at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.; Knoch at Uniontown, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Carrick at South Fayette, 5 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Yough, 4 p.m.; West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Hopewell at Beaver, 4 p.m.; New Castle at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
South Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.; Valley at Freeport, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.; Riverside at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.; Steel Valley at Freedom, 3:30 p.m.
Section 3
Charleroi at South Park, 4 p.m.; McGuffey at Brownsville, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Carlynton, 4 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Brentwood, 4 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Seton-La Salle, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 4 p.m.; Northgate at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Bentworth at Burgettstown, 3:45 p.m.; Frazier at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Laurel at New Brighton, 3:30 p.m.; Mohawk at South Side Beaver, 4 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Neshannock, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Rochester, 4 p.m.; Cornell at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Union, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at West Greene, 4 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Leechburg, 4 p.m.; Riverview at Geibel, 4 p.m.; St. Joseph at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Monessen at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.
District 8
City League
Westinghouse at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.; Penns Manor at United, 4:30 p.m.
Tennis
WPIAL team tournament
Class AAA
First round
Wednesday's results
Fox Chapel 5, Norwin 0
Mt. Lebanon 3, Hampton 2
North Allegheny 5, Franklin Regional 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Chartiers Valley 2
Peters Township 5, Central Catholic 0
Pine-Richland 3, Allderdice 2
Shady Side Academy 5, Latrobe 0
Upper St. Clair 4, Moon 1
Class AA
Preliminary round
Wednesday's result
Springdale 3, Mt. Pleasant 2
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan 4, Ringgold 0
Plum 5, Gateway 0
Summary
Class AAA
First round
North Allegheny 5, Franklin Regional 0
Singles: Richard Hoffman (NA) d. Sean Vannatta, 6-0 6-4; Ivan Voinov (NA) d. Everest Yan, 6-1 6-1; Andrew Chunrazzi (NA) d. Surya Seth, 6-1 6-1.
Doubles: Mark Chunrazzi/Jerry Hunang (NA) d. Vineet Maddura/Justin Lindeman, 6-1 6-0; Reed Stasko/Ethan Schenk (NA) d. Joseph Bonfiglio/Joey McGinn, 6-4 6-4.
Penn-Trafford 3, Chartiers Valley 2
Singles: Turner Price (PT) d. Ryan Estatico, 6-1 6-1; Kevin Lee (PT) d. Mack Mason, 6-0 6-0; Michael Stock (PT) d. Zac Byrd, 6-2 6-1.
Doubles: Kyle Williams/Sam Painter (CV) d. Sammy Belin/Jake Malacki, 6-3 6-2; Collin Houch/Adam Yamrick (CV) d. Quinn Boyle/Matt Smith, 7-5 6-2.
First round
Thursday's schedule
Springdale at Sewickley Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Blackhawk, 3:30 p.m.; Knoch at South Park, 3:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Hopewell, 3:30 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.; Beaver at Thomas Jefferson, 3 p.m.; Carlynton at Quaker Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Boys
Wednesday's results
Class AAA
Section 7
Chartiers Valley 136, Thomas Jefferson 13
Chartiers Valley 126, Trinity 24
West Mifflin 77, Ringgold 69
West Mifflin 97, Elizabeth Forward 53
Class AA
Section 4
Mars 86, Hampton 64
Girls
Wednesday's results
Class AAA
Section 7
Chartiers Valley 93, Thomas Jefferson 57
Chartiers Valley 81, Trinity 69
West Mifflin 108, Ringgold 39
West Mifflin 84, Elizabeth Forward 60
Class AA
Section 4
Hampton 80, Mars 69
Volleyball
Wednesday's results
Class AA
Section 1
Ambridge 3, Hopewell 0
Nonsection
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Steel Valley 0
Seton-La Salle 3, Moon 1
Thursday's schedule
Class AAA
Section 1
Bethel Park at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Baldwin, 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
North Hills at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Latrobe at Armstrong, 7 p.m.; Penn Hills at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 7 p.m.; Plum at Norwin, 7:15 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
Trinity at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Hopewell at Moon, 6 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Derry, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Deer Lakes, 7:15 p.m.
City League
Carrick at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.; Westinghouse at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.
