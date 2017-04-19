High school scores and schedules for April 19

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Baseball

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

SBC Classic tournament at Hartsville, S.C.

Laurel Highlands 12, Lamar 2

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 9, Central Catholic 7

Pine-Richland 7, North Allegheny 1

Seneca Valley 5, Shaler 1

Section 2

Hempfield 11, Penn Hills 0

Norwin 7, Connellsville 6

Penn-Trafford 6, Plum 0

Section 3

Baldwin 4, Allderdice 3

Canon-McMillan 1, Bethel Park 0

Peters Township 13, Mt. Lebanon 6

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong 15, Obama Academy 5

Hampton 9, Kiski Area 0

Mars 3, Fox Chapel 2

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 13, Carrick 0

Moon 9, West Allegheny 5

Section 3

Franklin Regional 13, Woodland Hills 2

Latrobe 2, Albert Gallatin 0

Thomas Jefferson 12, McKeesport 0

Class 4A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem 3, Derry 0

Indiana 10, Freeport 8

Knoch 5, Deer Lakes 4 (13 inn.)

Yough 3, Highlands 2

Section 2

Blackhawk 11, Quaker Valley 1

Hopewell 1, Ambridge 0

New Castle 8, Beaver 4

South Fayette 12, Central Valley 2

Section 3

Belle Vernon 8, Uniontown 2

Ringgold 5, Elizabeth Forward 2

South Park 7, Keystone Oaks 1

West Mifflin 13, McGuffey 2

Class 3A

Section 1

Shady Side Academy 2, Burrell 1

Steel Valley 11, South Allegheny 0

Valley 12, East Allegheny 9

Section 2

Mohawk 9, Beaver Falls 8

Riverside 4, Avonworth 3

South Side Beaver 6, Ellwood City 4

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 15, Charleroi 3

Washington 20, Seton-La Salle 5

Waynesburg 5, Brownsville 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown 7, Beth-Center 2

California 13, Bentworth 4

Chartiers-Houston 2, Carmichaels 0

Fort Cherry 12, Frazier 2

Section 2

Freedom 10, Laurel 7

Neshannock 9, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 19, Summit Academy 0

Shenango 13, Aliquippa 3

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 12, Sto-Rox 2

Carlynton 3, Brentwood 2

Riverview 13, Northgate 8

Serra Catholic 15, Apollo-Ridge 0

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian Academy 8, Union 0

Springdale 10, Leechburg 9

Vincentian Academy 25, St. Joseph 0

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 12, West Greene 0

Jeannette 15, Geibel 0

Jefferson-Morgan 5, Monessen 4

Section 3

Cornell 10, Clairton 1

Quigley Catholic 15, Avella 0

Sewickley Academy 5, Western Beaver 0

Nonsection

New Brighton 19, Rochester 5

South Fayette 12, Central Valley 2

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center 15, Penns Manor 6

Ligonier Valley 8, Marion Center 6

Northern Cambria 9, West Shamokin 8

United 18-13, Purchase Line 5-0

District 8

City League

Perry 17, Westinghouse 2

Thursday's schedule

WPIAL

SBC Classic tournament at Hartsville, S.C.

Laurel Highlands at Hartsville, S.C., 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Trinity at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Shady Side Academy at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Mohawk at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Springdale at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Cornell at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Chartiers Valley at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.; Frazier at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Indiana, 4 p.m.; Steel Valley at Eden Christian Academy, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Girls

Wednesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Upper St. Clair 15, Canon-McMillan 2

Section 2

Fox Chapel 20, Latrobe 4

Norwin 18, Hempfield 12

Class AA

Section 1

Franklin Regional 15, Greensburg Salem 0

Plum 14, Ellis School 10

Section 2

Quaker Valley 18, Chartiers Valley 4

Nonsection

Mt. Lebanon 12, Pine-Richland 10

Softball

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park 9, Upper St. Clair 6

Section 2

Penn Hills 17, Allderdice 1

Class 5A

Section 3

Hampton 4, Chartiers Valley 1

Mars 6, Oakland Catholic 4

West Allegheny 10, Moon 7

Class 4A

Section 2

Keystone Oaks 12, Carrick 2

Yough 8, Keystone Oaks 3

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell 15, East Allegheny 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Seton-La Salle 5, Serra Catholic 1

Section 3

Beth-Center 9, Fort Cherry 8

Section 4

Laurel 10, Vincentian Academy 0

South Side Beaver 11, Neshannock 1

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 16, Aliquippa 11

Union 6, Sewickley Academy 1

Section 2

California 9, Mapletown 2

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 14, Bentworth 0

Ambridge at Montour, ppd.

Brownsville 12, Uniontown 11

Deer Lakes 11, Armstrong 5

Elizabeth Forward 3, Thomas Jefferson 2

Ellis School 19, Obama Academy 2

Montour 6, Highlands 0

Steel Valley 4, Ringgold 2

Waynesburg 7, West Greene 6

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center 21, Penns Manor 7

Northern Cambria 6, West Shamokin 4

Purchase Line 21-10, United 10-4

Thursday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Peters Township, 4 p.m.; Brashear at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Allderdice at Hempfield, 3:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Penn Hills, 3:45 p.m.; Latrobe at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Section 3

North Hills at Seneca Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Butler, 4 p.m.; Shaler at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Gateway at Armstrong, 4 p.m.; Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Plum, 4 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Connellsville at Trinity, 4 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at McKeesport, 4 p.m.; Ringgold at Thomas Jefferson, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Moon at Mars, 4 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at West Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at Derry, 4 p.m.; Indiana at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.; Knoch at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Carrick at South Fayette, 5 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Yough, 4 p.m.; West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Hopewell at Beaver, 4 p.m.; New Castle at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

South Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.; Valley at Freeport, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.; Riverside at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.; Steel Valley at Freedom, 3:30 p.m.

Section 3

Charleroi at South Park, 4 p.m.; McGuffey at Brownsville, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Carlynton, 4 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Brentwood, 4 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Seton-La Salle, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 4 p.m.; Northgate at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Burgettstown, 3:45 p.m.; Frazier at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Laurel at New Brighton, 3:30 p.m.; Mohawk at South Side Beaver, 4 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Neshannock, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Rochester, 4 p.m.; Cornell at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Union, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at West Greene, 4 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Leechburg, 4 p.m.; Riverview at Geibel, 4 p.m.; St. Joseph at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Monessen at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.

District 8

City League

Westinghouse at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.; Penns Manor at United, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

WPIAL team tournament

Class AAA

First round

Wednesday's results

Fox Chapel 5, Norwin 0

Mt. Lebanon 3, Hampton 2

North Allegheny 5, Franklin Regional 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Chartiers Valley 2

Peters Township 5, Central Catholic 0

Pine-Richland 3, Allderdice 2

Shady Side Academy 5, Latrobe 0

Upper St. Clair 4, Moon 1

Class AA

Preliminary round

Wednesday's result

Springdale 3, Mt. Pleasant 2

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan 4, Ringgold 0

Plum 5, Gateway 0

Summary

Class AAA

First round

North Allegheny 5, Franklin Regional 0

Singles: Richard Hoffman (NA) d. Sean Vannatta, 6-0 6-4; Ivan Voinov (NA) d. Everest Yan, 6-1 6-1; Andrew Chunrazzi (NA) d. Surya Seth, 6-1 6-1.

Doubles: Mark Chunrazzi/Jerry Hunang (NA) d. Vineet Maddura/Justin Lindeman, 6-1 6-0; Reed Stasko/Ethan Schenk (NA) d. Joseph Bonfiglio/Joey McGinn, 6-4 6-4.

Penn-Trafford 3, Chartiers Valley 2

Singles: Turner Price (PT) d. Ryan Estatico, 6-1 6-1; Kevin Lee (PT) d. Mack Mason, 6-0 6-0; Michael Stock (PT) d. Zac Byrd, 6-2 6-1.

Doubles: Kyle Williams/Sam Painter (CV) d. Sammy Belin/Jake Malacki, 6-3 6-2; Collin Houch/Adam Yamrick (CV) d. Quinn Boyle/Matt Smith, 7-5 6-2.

First round

Thursday's schedule

Springdale at Sewickley Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Blackhawk, 3:30 p.m.; Knoch at South Park, 3:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Hopewell, 3:30 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.; Beaver at Thomas Jefferson, 3 p.m.; Carlynton at Quaker Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Boys

Wednesday's results

Class AAA

Section 7

Chartiers Valley 136, Thomas Jefferson 13

Chartiers Valley 126, Trinity 24

West Mifflin 77, Ringgold 69

West Mifflin 97, Elizabeth Forward 53

Class AA

Section 4

Mars 86, Hampton 64

Girls

Wednesday's results

Class AAA

Section 7

Chartiers Valley 93, Thomas Jefferson 57

Chartiers Valley 81, Trinity 69

West Mifflin 108, Ringgold 39

West Mifflin 84, Elizabeth Forward 60

Class AA

Section 4

Hampton 80, Mars 69

Volleyball

Wednesday's results

Class AA

Section 1

Ambridge 3, Hopewell 0

Nonsection

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Steel Valley 0

Seton-La Salle 3, Moon 1

Thursday's schedule

Class AAA

Section 1

Bethel Park at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Baldwin, 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

North Hills at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Latrobe at Armstrong, 7 p.m.; Penn Hills at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 7 p.m.; Plum at Norwin, 7:15 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Trinity at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Hopewell at Moon, 6 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Derry, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Deer Lakes, 7:15 p.m.

City League

Carrick at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.; Westinghouse at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.