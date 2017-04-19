Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
-Top Stories

High school scores and schedules for April 19

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 19, 2017, 10:34 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

High schools

Baseball

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

SBC Classic tournament at Hartsville, S.C.

Laurel Highlands 12, Lamar 2

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 9, Central Catholic 7

Pine-Richland 7, North Allegheny 1

Seneca Valley 5, Shaler 1

Section 2

Hempfield 11, Penn Hills 0

Norwin 7, Connellsville 6

Penn-Trafford 6, Plum 0

Section 3

Baldwin 4, Allderdice 3

Canon-McMillan 1, Bethel Park 0

Peters Township 13, Mt. Lebanon 6

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong 15, Obama Academy 5

Hampton 9, Kiski Area 0

Mars 3, Fox Chapel 2

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 13, Carrick 0

Moon 9, West Allegheny 5

Section 3

Franklin Regional 13, Woodland Hills 2

Latrobe 2, Albert Gallatin 0

Thomas Jefferson 12, McKeesport 0

Class 4A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem 3, Derry 0

Indiana 10, Freeport 8

Knoch 5, Deer Lakes 4 (13 inn.)

Yough 3, Highlands 2

Section 2

Blackhawk 11, Quaker Valley 1

Hopewell 1, Ambridge 0

New Castle 8, Beaver 4

South Fayette 12, Central Valley 2

Section 3

Belle Vernon 8, Uniontown 2

Ringgold 5, Elizabeth Forward 2

South Park 7, Keystone Oaks 1

West Mifflin 13, McGuffey 2

Class 3A

Section 1

Shady Side Academy 2, Burrell 1

Steel Valley 11, South Allegheny 0

Valley 12, East Allegheny 9

Section 2

Mohawk 9, Beaver Falls 8

Riverside 4, Avonworth 3

South Side Beaver 6, Ellwood City 4

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 15, Charleroi 3

Washington 20, Seton-La Salle 5

Waynesburg 5, Brownsville 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown 7, Beth-Center 2

California 13, Bentworth 4

Chartiers-Houston 2, Carmichaels 0

Fort Cherry 12, Frazier 2

Section 2

Freedom 10, Laurel 7

Neshannock 9, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 19, Summit Academy 0

Shenango 13, Aliquippa 3

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 12, Sto-Rox 2

Carlynton 3, Brentwood 2

Riverview 13, Northgate 8

Serra Catholic 15, Apollo-Ridge 0

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian Academy 8, Union 0

Springdale 10, Leechburg 9

Vincentian Academy 25, St. Joseph 0

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 12, West Greene 0

Jeannette 15, Geibel 0

Jefferson-Morgan 5, Monessen 4

Section 3

Cornell 10, Clairton 1

Quigley Catholic 15, Avella 0

Sewickley Academy 5, Western Beaver 0

Nonsection

New Brighton 19, Rochester 5

South Fayette 12, Central Valley 2

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center 15, Penns Manor 6

Ligonier Valley 8, Marion Center 6

Northern Cambria 9, West Shamokin 8

United 18-13, Purchase Line 5-0

District 8

City League

Perry 17, Westinghouse 2

Thursday's schedule

WPIAL

SBC Classic tournament at Hartsville, S.C.

Laurel Highlands at Hartsville, S.C., 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Trinity at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Shady Side Academy at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Mohawk at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Springdale at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Cornell at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Chartiers Valley at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.; Frazier at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Indiana, 4 p.m.; Steel Valley at Eden Christian Academy, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Girls

Wednesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Upper St. Clair 15, Canon-McMillan 2

Section 2

Fox Chapel 20, Latrobe 4

Norwin 18, Hempfield 12

Class AA

Section 1

Franklin Regional 15, Greensburg Salem 0

Plum 14, Ellis School 10

Section 2

Quaker Valley 18, Chartiers Valley 4

Nonsection

Mt. Lebanon 12, Pine-Richland 10

Softball

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park 9, Upper St. Clair 6

Section 2

Penn Hills 17, Allderdice 1

Class 5A

Section 3

Hampton 4, Chartiers Valley 1

Mars 6, Oakland Catholic 4

West Allegheny 10, Moon 7

Class 4A

Section 2

Keystone Oaks 12, Carrick 2

Yough 8, Keystone Oaks 3

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell 15, East Allegheny 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Seton-La Salle 5, Serra Catholic 1

Section 3

Beth-Center 9, Fort Cherry 8

Section 4

Laurel 10, Vincentian Academy 0

South Side Beaver 11, Neshannock 1

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 16, Aliquippa 11

Union 6, Sewickley Academy 1

Section 2

California 9, Mapletown 2

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 14, Bentworth 0

Ambridge at Montour, ppd.

Brownsville 12, Uniontown 11

Deer Lakes 11, Armstrong 5

Elizabeth Forward 3, Thomas Jefferson 2

Ellis School 19, Obama Academy 2

Montour 6, Highlands 0

Steel Valley 4, Ringgold 2

Waynesburg 7, West Greene 6

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center 21, Penns Manor 7

Northern Cambria 6, West Shamokin 4

Purchase Line 21-10, United 10-4

Thursday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Peters Township, 4 p.m.; Brashear at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Allderdice at Hempfield, 3:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Penn Hills, 3:45 p.m.; Latrobe at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Section 3

North Hills at Seneca Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Butler, 4 p.m.; Shaler at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Gateway at Armstrong, 4 p.m.; Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Plum, 4 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Connellsville at Trinity, 4 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at McKeesport, 4 p.m.; Ringgold at Thomas Jefferson, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Moon at Mars, 4 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at West Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at Derry, 4 p.m.; Indiana at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.; Knoch at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Carrick at South Fayette, 5 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Yough, 4 p.m.; West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Hopewell at Beaver, 4 p.m.; New Castle at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

South Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.; Valley at Freeport, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.; Riverside at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.; Steel Valley at Freedom, 3:30 p.m.

Section 3

Charleroi at South Park, 4 p.m.; McGuffey at Brownsville, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Carlynton, 4 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Brentwood, 4 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Seton-La Salle, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 4 p.m.; Northgate at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Burgettstown, 3:45 p.m.; Frazier at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Laurel at New Brighton, 3:30 p.m.; Mohawk at South Side Beaver, 4 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Neshannock, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Rochester, 4 p.m.; Cornell at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Union, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at West Greene, 4 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Leechburg, 4 p.m.; Riverview at Geibel, 4 p.m.; St. Joseph at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Monessen at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.

District 8

City League

Westinghouse at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.; Penns Manor at United, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

WPIAL team tournament

Class AAA

First round

Wednesday's results

Fox Chapel 5, Norwin 0

Mt. Lebanon 3, Hampton 2

North Allegheny 5, Franklin Regional 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Chartiers Valley 2

Peters Township 5, Central Catholic 0

Pine-Richland 3, Allderdice 2

Shady Side Academy 5, Latrobe 0

Upper St. Clair 4, Moon 1

Class AA

Preliminary round

Wednesday's result

Springdale 3, Mt. Pleasant 2

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan 4, Ringgold 0

Plum 5, Gateway 0

Summary

Class AAA

First round

North Allegheny 5, Franklin Regional 0

Singles: Richard Hoffman (NA) d. Sean Vannatta, 6-0 6-4; Ivan Voinov (NA) d. Everest Yan, 6-1 6-1; Andrew Chunrazzi (NA) d. Surya Seth, 6-1 6-1.

Doubles: Mark Chunrazzi/Jerry Hunang (NA) d. Vineet Maddura/Justin Lindeman, 6-1 6-0; Reed Stasko/Ethan Schenk (NA) d. Joseph Bonfiglio/Joey McGinn, 6-4 6-4.

Penn-Trafford 3, Chartiers Valley 2

Singles: Turner Price (PT) d. Ryan Estatico, 6-1 6-1; Kevin Lee (PT) d. Mack Mason, 6-0 6-0; Michael Stock (PT) d. Zac Byrd, 6-2 6-1.

Doubles: Kyle Williams/Sam Painter (CV) d. Sammy Belin/Jake Malacki, 6-3 6-2; Collin Houch/Adam Yamrick (CV) d. Quinn Boyle/Matt Smith, 7-5 6-2.

First round

Thursday's schedule

Springdale at Sewickley Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Blackhawk, 3:30 p.m.; Knoch at South Park, 3:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Hopewell, 3:30 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.; Beaver at Thomas Jefferson, 3 p.m.; Carlynton at Quaker Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Boys

Wednesday's results

Class AAA

Section 7

Chartiers Valley 136, Thomas Jefferson 13

Chartiers Valley 126, Trinity 24

West Mifflin 77, Ringgold 69

West Mifflin 97, Elizabeth Forward 53

Class AA

Section 4

Mars 86, Hampton 64

Girls

Wednesday's results

Class AAA

Section 7

Chartiers Valley 93, Thomas Jefferson 57

Chartiers Valley 81, Trinity 69

West Mifflin 108, Ringgold 39

West Mifflin 84, Elizabeth Forward 60

Class AA

Section 4

Hampton 80, Mars 69

Volleyball

Wednesday's results

Class AA

Section 1

Ambridge 3, Hopewell 0

Nonsection

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Steel Valley 0

Seton-La Salle 3, Moon 1

Thursday's schedule

Class AAA

Section 1

Bethel Park at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Baldwin, 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

North Hills at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Latrobe at Armstrong, 7 p.m.; Penn Hills at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 7 p.m.; Plum at Norwin, 7:15 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Trinity at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Hopewell at Moon, 6 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Derry, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Deer Lakes, 7:15 p.m.

City League

Carrick at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.; Westinghouse at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

