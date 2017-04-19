Deer Lakes boys volleyball off to 3-0 start in section but plenty of work remains

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Junior Tyler Osselborn called it a definite wake-up call.

The Deer Lakes boys volleyball team was down two games to none at Section 2-AA rival Derry on April 11.

It was the Trojans who the Lancers beat twice last year, including a five-setter at Derry, en route to claiming their first section crown since 2012.

The Deer Lakes players bounced back from the tough start and came away with a 3-2 victory.

“That was one of my proudest moments as head coach so far,” first-year coach Brady Schuller said. “It's a tall order to fall behind 2-0 at a tough place to play like Derry and come all the way back. It says a lot about their character. We're never out of a match. I like their drive.”

Osselborn, a 6-foot-4 outside hitter, admitted he felt Derry wanted it a little more at first.

“They wanted revenge because we swept them last year and won the section title,” he said. “We walked in like, ‘We beat them last year. We'll beat them again.' They played really well against us, but we were able to regroup and win it.”

The win over Derry was part of a 3-0 section start for the Lancers, who are hoping for back-to-back section titles for the first time since 2011-12.

But Deer Lakes' focus since the first minute of the first preseason practice early last month, Schuller said, has been on advancing further in the postseason.

“A lot of the new guys in the rotation showed they wanted it just as much as the returning starters,” he said. “They've also set high expectations for themselves and for the team.”

Last year, the Lancers placed third in the WPIAL and lost in the first round of the PIAA tournament. Osselborn said this year's team continues to jell.

“Every practice and every game, everyone plays better together,” Osselborn said. “We have some very talented individuals, but coming together and communicating effectively as a team has been key.”

“Beating Derry with a new team and all the changes from last season really gave us a boost and motivated us,” 6-2 junior outside hitter Dan Hutchinson said.

“We've had a good start, but we're not satisfied. We know we can't have a letdown in any match.”

Deer Lakes topped section foe Mars, 3-0, on Tuesday and is scheduled to host Obama Academy in section action Monday at 7.

The Lancers will test its mettle against Class AAA Pine-Richland on Thursday at 6 p.m. before taking part in the annual Plum Invitational on Saturday. Schuller said Saturday's tournament, like the early-season Norwin and Derry tournaments, is beneficial because it gives his players a look at a variety of playing styles and also gives the team a good number of games during the day-long event.

Deer Lakes battled Class AAA Butler on April 3, and the games were close despite the 3-0 win by the Golden Tornadoes. The Lancers, one day before the match with Derry, topped Class AAA Plum, 3-0.

Deer Lakes hosts Derry in the much-anticipated rematch May 2. The team hopes this year will play out the same as last year when the Lancers topped the Trojans in five sets on the road before earning a home sweep.

“The first game was a lot of fun,” Osselborn said. “Next time, we have to come out confident but not cocky. We have to expect to win but also do the little things we need to do to get the win.”

Osselborn and Hutchinson agreed the rotation's passing offense has come along since the start of the season and will have to keep improving in the home stretch to the playoffs, including the rematch with Derry, if the team is to reach its goals.

“Once we get that down where we want it, we will be able to use all of our options, not just the outside,” Osselborn said.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.