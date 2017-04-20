A-K Valley high school roundup: Springdale baseball edges St. Joseph
Updated 26 minutes ago
Springdale scored one run Thursday afternoon.
That was all Dylan Hargenrader needed.
Hargenrader pitched a complete-game three-hitter, striking out 10 batters, as Springdale beat St. Joseph, 1-0, in a Section 1-A game at the “No Offseason” complex in West Deer.
The Dynamos (3-5, 2-3), who won their third one-run game in as many days, scored their lone run in the top of the first. Dylan Zezza singled, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and stole third. He scored on a double steal with Sammy Carey, who took second.
Tyler Wood took the hard-luck loss for St. Joseph (2-6, 0-5), yielding one run on two hits in seven innings. He struck out nine.
Carey also had a single for Springdale. Vincenzo Schiano diCola, Cole Fitch and Eli Swierczewski singled for St. Joseph.
Boys volleyball
Pine-Richland 3, Deer Lakes 2 —Tyler Osselborn had 25 kills and Josh Solomon had 43 assists, but Deer Lakes (5-2) dropped a tight nonsection match with Pine-Richland. The Lancers won the third set 30-28, then dropped the fourth set 26-24 and lost the decider 16-14.