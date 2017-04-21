Multi-sport athletes aid Penn Hills boys volleyball

The Penn Hills boys volleyball program doesn't have the benefit of a feeder program so this season the Indians have three seniors in their rotation who are playing just their second year of organized volleyball.

The Indians, who pull athletes from other sports, are relying on middle hitter Julian Bennett, outside hitter Nate Wolf and opposite hitter Chad Miles to make major contributions this season.

“We are a very inexperienced team that has a lot of experience in other sports. We are different than most schools because they have junior high programs, and they will play six years of volleyball. Well, these guys are in their second year,” coach Jay Mitlo said.

“Most schools have several players playing club ball. My guys are playing other sports. I have basketball players, football players, soccer players and golfers. They are playing multiple sports, and they picked up volleyball as an additional sport.”

Bennett, who is committed to Penn State Behrend for basketball, became interested in volleyball after watching his girlfriend play in a game.

“When I went to a couple of her games, it kind of looked fun,” Bennett said. “The coaches always asked me to play, but I would never give it a thought. But after I saw the better teams play, it made me want to play. I felt like I was athletic enough and fast enough to do what they can do, but it might be a little bit better.”

Bennett has recognized there was a difference in his play in Year 2.

“My coach says it all the time. I'm not just a basketball player that plays volleyball,” he said. “I'm becoming a volleyball player because I'm better at passing, and when I hit it I actually can hit it instead of tipping it.”

During the fall, Wolf was on the soccer field, while Miles participates in the NJROTC program at Penn Hills.

The Indians (4-4) have captured wins over Ambridge, Fox Chapel, Plum and Gateway this season and look to have a strong second half as they make a run to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

“We want to build on what we have done. Because we are so young experience-wise, we do have a very big learning curve. A lot of the teams we played in the first half aren't going to be much better in the second half,” Mitlo said.

“We will be a lot better because they are still growing and learning. If they can continue to grow, be patient but aggressive, we have every reason to believe we will be able to pick up those wins and make the playoffs.”

The remaining Indians rotation includes two four-year players — middle hitter Erik Cunningham and libero Conor McDevitt — as well as junior outside hitter B.J. Smith and sophomore setter Napoleon Le.

The Indians, who went 6-8 last season, also have welcomed Riverview junior setter/opposite hitter Cal Fisher to their team this season through a co-op program.

