Kuhl pulled early, short-handed Pirates clobbered by Cubs

The Pirates were rundown and short-handed Monday, and the Chicago Cubs showed no mercy.

Adam Frazier was deactivated about a half-hour before the first pitch. Right-hander Chad Kuhl was booted in the second inning. By the third, catcher Francisco Cervelli, clearly playing in pain, had made two costly errors.

In the sixth, manager Clint Hurdle had no choice but to hand the ball to reliever Antonio Bastardo, who's been so bad lately the Pirates held him out of action for nearly two weeks.

The Cubs played the bully the way a defending World Series champ should, mashing balls all over the place in a 14-3 rout.

Losers of five of their past seven games, the Pirates (8-11) are stuck at the bottom of the NL Central.

Things were clearly out of hand by the fourth inning, when Andrew McCutchen was pulled. That gave the Pirates an outfield of Jose Osuna in left, Gregory Polanco in center and John Jaso in right.

That's not quite the Dream Outfield folks at PNC Park are used to seeing. Then again, that setup won't be possible again until at least mid-July, when Starling Marte's 80-game suspension for PED use expires.

Already down to just two bona fide outfielders, the Pirates lost one of their fill-ins when Frazier went on the 10-day disabled list before the game because of a gimpy left hamstring.

For the second game in a row, Osuna started in right. It did not go well.

Six of the Cubs' first seven hits went to right field. That was more a byproduct of the six left-handed batters in the lineup than the Cubs targeting the Pirates' weak spot.

Kuhl (1-2) lasted only 1 2⁄ 3 innings. He gave up nine runs on eight hits, walked four and struck out one.

After Kuhl got two quick outs in the first inning, the Cubs put five consecutive men on base. Addison Russell lined an RBI single, then went to third when catcher Francisco Cervelli couldn't hang on to the relay throw.

Jason Heyward followed with a three-run homer to right-center. He has collected 10 RBIs over his past four games.

In the second, the Cubs again had five consecutive batters reach base. With the bases loaded, Ben Zobrist hit a fly ball to deep right field.

Osuna seemed to track the ball well, but it clanged off his glove and skittered away on the warning track. It was scored a three-run double.

When pitcher Brett Anderson bounced a run-scoring single up the middle, it was time for Kuhl to go.

Trevor Williams replaced Kuhl and yielded three runs (two earned) over four innings. There were mock cheers when Williams set the Cubs down 1-2-3 in the fourth inning.

Bastardo gave up a run (it scored on a wild pitch) on three hits in 1 1⁄ 3 innings.

Called up from Triple-A Indianapolis, Dovydas Neverauskas arrived at PNC Park midway through the game. He made his MLB debut and allowed one run on two hits over the last two innings.

It was drizzling when the game began, so the mound got a bit gummy and the grass was slick. That was a bad combination for Anderson, who slipped and fell while getting out of the way of a throw by first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

More embarrassed than hurt, Anderson (2-0) dug the mud out of his cleats, took a few warm-up tosses, and continued. The lefty worked six innings and gave up three runs (one earned) on five hits.

In the third, Cervelli came up clutching his left wrist after his second dropped-ball error. Athletic trainer Todd Tomczyk checked on Cervelli, who stayed in the game.

