Coaches, umpire help make memorable moment for baseball player with Down syndrome

All Garrett Ansell and his parents wanted was a chance for the 16-year-old sophomore to be part of a team.

The Southmoreland JV baseball team provided him that and more.

Ansell has Down syndrome and is getting to play a sport he loves.

He has played in all six junior varsity games, getting to bat and play the field.

Ansell also plays golf, swims and plays basketball in the Special Olympics games.

But it wasn't until umpire Gary Harvat's emotional post on Facebook that Ansell's accomplishments were brought to life.

Harvat, a high school umpire for the past 18 years, witnessed something that made him cry and simultaneously made Ansell's day April 18.

“Before the game, the Southmoreland coach (Brian Riffle) told me about Garrett and asked me if it was OK that he batted at the end of the game,” Harvat said. “I said sure, absolutely.

“I'm not a big Facebook person. I sent the post to four family members. But when my boss (Ed Marasco) posted it, I was told it went viral.”

The post, which included a detailed description of the events, garnered more than 3,000 hits.

Greensburg Salem built a 10-run lead in the fifth inning, essentially ending the game. The Greensburg Salem players and fans were getting ready to pack up and leave when Riffle reminded Harvat about Garrett. Harvat immediately ordered the Golden Lions to take their defensive positions.

As the Greensburg Salem pitcher was warming up, Riffle and Harvat were instructing Ansell where to stand and how to hold the bat.

“At first, the Greensburg Salem players didn't know what was going on,” Harvat said. “They quickly realized, and after a few pitches, even the Greensburg Salem catcher (Sage Parsley) started encouraging Garrett.

“Garrett was great. He kept thanking me, and the catcher. When Garrett finally hit the ball he took off for first base and everyone (players and fans) was cheering him on. Somehow the ball ended up in the outfield, and Garrett started his trek around the bases. When he rounded third, that's when I started crying.”

“Kleenex boxes were being passed around,” Garrett's mother, Sherry Curry, said. “At first, the fans didn't know what was going on until I told them that was my son. It was every emotional.”

As Ansell approached home plate, Riffle yelled for him to slide.

“Garrett just jumped on the plate,” Harvat said. “After being mobbed by his teammates and opposing players, I walked up to Garrett and gave him the game ball. He said ‘thanks blue' and gave me a hug. I'll never forget the look in his eyes when I did that.”

Riffle said the smile on Garrett's face while he was holding the baseball was memorable.

“All our players look after Garrett,” Riffle said. “And the opponents have been great. What Greensburg Salem did was special.”

Southmoreland athletic director Charlie Swink said he tips his cap to Garrett and everyone involved in making the games memorable.

Harvat, 60, said the real hero is Riffle, and he called Ansell courageous.

“My players quickly caught on what was occurring,” Greensburg Salem coach Nick Diehl said. “It was one of those moments that it became more than just a game. We're teaching kids to become men and how to play the right way.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or Twitter @Schofield_Trib.