Guido: Pitchers go distance for Valley, Burrell

Something was seen at last Friday's Valley-Burrell baseball game that is likely to become a rarity.

It was an eight-inning, complete game by both pitchers.

Valley's Shawn Demharter and Burrell's Dean Edwards pitched superbly, with Burrell eking out a 2-1 win on a walk-off walk to Edwards.

With the pitch-count rules in high school baseball starting this season, pitchers are limited to 100 pitches per day, 200 pitches per week.

In Friday's game, Demharter and Edwards were mowing down the opposition. Edwards retired 16 of the first 17 batters he faced while Demharter had a no-hitter for 5 1⁄ 3 innings. Two Burrell batters reached base via errors.

Many of the batters for both sides were either first-ball hitting, or hitting early in the counts.

Edwards was close to 90 pitches over eight innings and Demharter was close to the magic 100 mark.

Demharter's count was elevated because he struck out seven hitters, while Edwards was content to let the Vikings put the ball in play.

“Dean threw to contact; let the fielders do the work for the most part,” Burrell coach Mark Spohn said.

It will be interesting to see as time wears on if batters will try to work the count against certain pitchers to get the pitch count high and get into the opposition bullpens.

I know one thing you won't see anymore: A 12-inning performance similar to Leechburg's Mickey Morandini in a WPIAL playoff game against Ford City at Butler's Pullman Park on May 31, 1983.

To go 12 innings, a pitcher would have to retire the side on an average of eight pitches per inning.

Morandini now coaches first base for the Phillies.

The win put Burrell one game ahead of Valley in third place in Section 1-3A at the section's halfway point. The top four teams from each section make the playoffs.

Kotecki added

Add Burrell's Nick Kotecki to the list of players at Saturday's annual Roundball Classic at Geneva College.

Kotecki will be joining Bucs teammate Max Garda in the 6 p.m. game at the historic Metheny Fieldhouse, along with Cheswick Christian Academy's Ben Pollock.

There will be six all-star games over the weekend — two Friday night and four Saturday.

Among the local players:

• East-West game at 7 p.m. Friday: Highlands' Ryan Boda and R.J. Reiger.

• East-West game at 9 p.m. Friday: Springdale's Sammy Carey and Riverview's all-time leading scorer, Nico Sera.

• Saturday 2 p.m.: St. Joseph's Lizzy Celko will be playing for the Class A-3A/City League team.

• Saturday 4 p.m.: 11 Division I signees will participate, including two-time state Player of the Year, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic's Sam Breen. Local interest includes Burrell's Eliza Oswalt, Hampton's Jenna Lafko, Ashlyn Jonczak and Nicole Boda of Highlands and Mars standout Nicole McCloud, daughter of former Valley star Mark McCloud.

• Saturday, 8 p.m.: Brayden Thimons and Mitch DeZort of Highlands will play for Class 5A.

Former St. Joseph coach Dan Slain, who guided Chartiers Valley to the WPIAL Class 5A title last month, will coach the Class 4A-5A team.

Butz sets new marks

It's been a pretty good athletic year for Apollo-Ridge's Dillon Butz.

He was a contributor to playoff teams in football for Apollo-Ridge and in hockey for Burrell.Recently, Butz broke the school 400-meter record set in 1981 by taking fifth place at the Butler Invitational on April 21, running 50.42 seconds. The record was 50.6 seconds, held by Emmett Johnson.

Butz also broke the 200-meter record at the United High School Invitational held by Mike Booker (22.5 set in 1984) by running 22.38.

George Guido is a Valley News Dispatch scholastic sports correspondent. His column appears Wednesdays.