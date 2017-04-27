Indianapolis Colts select New Castle's Hooker

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Malik Hooker could have bathed in ESPN's bright lights in Philadelphia on Thursday night when the Indianapolis Colts picked him 15th overall in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Instead, he was seated among family and friends at the Villa Banquet Center on New Butler Road in New Castle, his hometown. He had an official invitation from the NFL for its draft-night festivities, but he chose to stay home.

"That's his personality," New Castle basketball coach Ralph Blundo said. "He doesn't need the limelight to feel good."

"He wanted to be around friends and family," said his mother Angela, who was in Philadelphia this week for a mother-son spa day, courtesy of the NFL.

Hooker is the first New Castle graduate to be drafted since Penn State defensive end Bruce Clark went to the Green Bay Packers fourth overall in 1980.

Hooker started at safety for Ohio State for only one season (2016). At New Castle, he skipped football as a freshman and sophomore before coach Joe Cowart was hired before Hooker's junior season.

Cowart started recruiting Hooker immediately.

"You put all the recruiters in the hallways you can get," Cowart said. "Every assistant coach, every teacher, everyone of his buddies, you say, 'Get in his ear and tell him he has to come out for football.' I had him in class. I wore him out every day."

Despite his relative inexperience, he will bring unusual athleticism to the Colts, Buckeyes associate head coach/defensive coordinator Greg Schiano said.

"He's a rare talent," Schiano said. "I had the opportunity to coach (former Baltimore Ravens safety) Ed Reed (at the University of Miami), and he's the only other guy who I've ever been around that has that kind of range. Malik can cover a great deal of distance and has great anticipation. He'll be a great NFL safety."

Hooker was credited with seven interceptions last season, three that he returned for real touchdowns. Schiano insists Hooker scored four times.

"One got called back (by a penalty)," he said.

Hooker was named a first-team All-American by nine organizations, including the American Football Coaches Association, Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America and Walter Camp.

Three days ago, he signed with Jordan Brand to help promote Michael Jordan's line of sports gear and apparel.

Which is only natural considering his basketball background.

"Football is my future and entrenched in my heart," he said, "but as a child I always had basketball on my mind. Growing up as a two-sport athlete, I wanted to be like Mike."

Blundo said Hooker "definitely" could have played basketball at a mid-major college level if he had pursued it. New Castle was 87-2 and won three WPIAL championships and one PIAA title while Hooker was on the team.

"He was a freakish athlete," he said. "Very, very intelligent on the floor. Malik was the best player on the floor, night-in and night-out. It didn't matter if we were playing (Pennsylvania power) Lower Merion or teams from Philadelphia. He always played his best games against the best teams and best players.

"He chose football because that was where his upside was in terms of his career after college."

Asked about the night Hooker scored 36 points against Pine-Richland, Blundo said, "He had plenty of games like that."

Seneca Valley coach Victor Giannotta, whose team played several games against New Castle, appreciated something else about Hooker.

"He played hard and tough and never talked trash," he said.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.