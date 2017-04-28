Pirates cruise in road blowout of Marlins

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

MIAMI — What better way for the Pirates to begin a lengthy and likely nettlesome stretch of games than with a day at the beach?

Shrugging off a homestand marked by offensive impotence, the Pirates on Friday set season highs for hits and runs in a 12-2 rout of the Miami Marlins.

The victory kicked off a run of 17 consecutive games without an off day. Fourteen of those games will come on the road, including series against the surprising Cincinnati Reds and a western swing to Los Angeles and Phoenix.

After an off day May 15, the Pirates will close out that month with a stretch of 16 games in a row.

Manager Clint Hurdle must look for ways to keep his players as fresh and sharp as possible.

“We've already had a meeting with the training staff to prep ourselves for 17 straight,” Hurdle said before the game. “It's all mapped out.”

The Marlins can relate to the challenge. They seemed jet-lagged after completing a 7,162-mile road trip, the longest in franchise history.

As they journeyed to Seattle, San Diego and Philadelphia, the Marlins racked 35 runs and 12 homers over 12 games. There wasn't much pep in their bats against Pirates right-hander Jameson Taillon.

Taillon (2-0) gave up a run on five hits, walked two and struck out four. One downside: He was inefficient, needing 95 pitches to get through five innings.

“Part of that is my fault,” Taillon admitted. “I fell behind a couple of guys, had a couple of long (at-bats) with them fighting off pitches. A threw some good pitches that they spoiled.”

Having a 9-0 lead in the second inning can play with a pitcher's mind, too.

“I love the run support,” Taillon said. “But I get a little anxiety in the dugout over getting cold. I was doing high knees, arm circles, squats and stretching.”

Going into the game, the Pirates ranked last in the National League in runs scored and total bases and next to last in hits and slugging percentage.

The Pirates amassed 18 hits — including three triples in one game for the first time since 2013 — and seven walks. Much of that was produced by rookies Jose Osuna (4 for 5, plus a walk) and Gift Ngoepe (3 for 3, plus two walks).

“It's all about the quality (at-bats) and not the results,” Ngoepe said.

Marlins starter Adam Conley (1-2) faced 14 batters and got five outs. The left-hander yielded nine runs on five hits, including a first-inning solo homer by Jordy Mercer.

“It was a very good grind in the box tonight,” Hurdle said. “We got some pitches to hit, and (Conley's) command wasn't sharp. We worked the counts, and made him throw the fastball over the plate.”

In the second, the Pirates sent 14 batters to the plate against Conley and reliever Jose Urena. They scored eight runs — all with two outs.

Josh Harrison legged out an infield single to make it 2-0. Mercer drew a bases-loaded walk. Andrew McCutchen drilled an opposite-field, two-run single.

With the bases loaded, Francisco Cervelli dropped a hit in front of sprawling left fielder Marcell Ozuna. The ball rolled almost to the wall, and Cervelli got his first triple since opening day 2016.

The Marlins dinged Taillon in the third. After Adieny Hechavarria's leadoff triple, Taillon whiffed Urena and J.T. Realmuto with 97 mph fastballs.

Martin Prado barely made contact with a sinker and tapped it up the third base line. It was in a good spot, though — by the time Harrison got to the ball, Prado was on first base with an RBI single.

In the fourth. Ngoepe got his first big league RBI by lining a single to left field that scored Osuna.

Ngoepe and pinch-hitter Alen Hanson hit back-to-back triples in the sixth. Ngoepe's went to the deepest part of Marlins Park and would have been out of some ball yards.

“It would have been the first home run for South Africa,” Ngoepe said. “But that will come.”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.