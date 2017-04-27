Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Photo gallery: Penguins vs. Capitals Game 1

Tribune-Review | Thursday, April 27, 2017, 8:50 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Ron Hainsey stands up the Capitals' Andre Burakovsky in the first period during conference semifinal action Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Jake Gunnel helps keep the puck out of the net against the Capitals in the first period during conference semifinal action Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington D.C.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Chris Kunitz takes a shot against the Capitals in the first period during conference semifinal action Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Ian Cole kicks the puck forward past the Capitals' Tom Wilson in the first period during conference semifinal action Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby jumps into the offensive zone past the Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom in the first period during conference semifinal action Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Capitals' Kevin Shattenkirk checks the Penguins' Conor Sheary off the puck in the second period during conference semifinal action Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
David Letterman takes in the Penguins the Capitals conference semifinal game 1 Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Jake Guentzel and Patric Horqvist celebrate with Sidney Crosby after Crosby's first goal against the Capitals in the second period during conference semifinal action Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Jake Guentzel and Patric Horqvist celebrate with Sidney Crosby after Crosby's second goal against the Capitals in the second period during conference semifinal action Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Jake Guentzel and Patric Horqvist celebrate with Sidney Crosby after Crosby's first goal against the Capitals in the second period during conference semifinal action Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Capitals Braden Holtby makes a save on the Penguins' Scott Wilson in the second period during conference semifinal action Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.

Check back throughout the game for more images from Thursday's Game 1 between the Penguins and the Capitals.

