Penguins rough up Capitals for Game 2 victory
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, April 29, 2017, 11:16 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins celebrate Jake Guentzel's goal against the Capitals in the second period during NHL Eastern Conference semifinal action Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby stops a Penguins shot in the first period during NHL Eastern Conference semifinal action Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Capitals' Alex Ovechkin checks the Penguins' Jake Guentzel in the first period during NHL Eastern Conference semifinal action Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins HBK line is back against the Capitals in the first period during NHL Eastern Conference semifinal action Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Capitals' John Carlson defends on the Penguins' Evgeni Malkin in the first period during NHL Eastern Conference semifinal action Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington D.C.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Matt Cullen celebrates his goal against the Capitals in the second period during NHL Eastern Conference semifinal action Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Jake Guentzel checks the Capitals' Jay Beagle into the bench in the second period during NHL Eastern Conference semifinal action Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Matt Cullen beats Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby for a short-handed goal in the second period during NHL Eastern Conference semifinal action Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Jake Guentzel celebrates his goal against the Capitals in the second period during NHL Eastern Conference semifinal action Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Matt Cullen beats Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby for a short-handed goal in the second period during NHL Eastern Conference semifinal action Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Jake Guuntzel fires a shot past Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby in the second period Saturday, April 29, 2017.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Capitals' Jay Beagle comes up with a check on the Penguins' Sidney Crosby in the second period during NHL Eastern Conference semifinal action Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl celebrates with Matt Cullen after Cullen's goal against the Capitals in the second period during NHL Eastern Conference semifinal action Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby watches as Phil Kessel's shot beats Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby in the second period during NHL Eastern Conference semifinal action Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins celebrate Phil Kessel's goal against the Capitals in the second period during NHL Eastern Conference semifinal action Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.

WASHINGTON — It was a perfect case study in handling pressure when the Penguins and Washington Capitals met in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Saturday night.

When the Capitals applied a relentless barrage of it in the first period, the Penguins stood firm.

When the Penguins applied just a little of their own on three key plays in the second period, the Capitals crumbled.

Matt Cullen scored one goal, and Sidney Crosby set up two others during the period, leading the Penguins to a 6-2 victory.

The Penguins lead the best-of-seven series 2-0 with Game 3 set for Monday night at PPG Paints Arena.

And now the pressure is really on the Capitals, who have a history of regular-season success followed by postseason disappointment.

The first period was a spectacular display of territorial dominance by the Capitals. They outshot the Penguins, 16-5, and had a 35-8 advantage in shot attempts.

Marc-Andre Fleury was the only thing that kept the game scoreless. Almost half of his 16 stops were of the five-star variety.

Having inexplicably weathered the storm, the Penguins made three massive plays to take control of the game in the second period.

The first was by Cullen. While killing a penalty, he blocked a Kevin Shattenkirk shot, motored around the Capitals defenseman, fought off a hook and slipped a shot between Braden Holtby's pads to make it 1-0.

After the Capitals tied the score on a Matt Niskanen power-play goal, Crosby had two game-changing moments.

The first came after Jake Guentzel, stationed on boards at the red line, took a breakout pass and nudged it toward the middle of the ice. The puck was 2 feet behind Crosby, but he used his stick to drag it up between his legs and took off on a two-on-one that Phil Kessel finished with a frozen rope under the crossbar.

The second came when Crosby dropped to his knees to block a Justin Williams shot from the blue line, springing Guentzel on a two-on-one up the right wing. Guentzel beat Holtby under the blocker to make it 3-1.

In a move that will leave him open to criticism, Washington coach Barry Trotz replaced Holtby with backup Philipp Grubauer in the third period.

It made little difference. The Capitals closed to 4-2 on a Nicklas Backstrom rebound goal about four minutes in, but they never really threatened. Kessel and Evgeni Malkin scored to keep the pressure off the Penguins late.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

