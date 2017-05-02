Guido: St. Joseph softball on brink of 1st playoff berth

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Despite Tuesday's loss to Bishop Canevin, St. Joseph remains on the verge of clinching the first WPIAL softball playoff berth in school history.

The Spartans need to defeat Ellis School on Wednesday. That, coupled with the loser of the Bishop Canevin-Jeannette game reaching five section losses, puts St. Joseph into the postseason.

The program has come a long way since its early days in the 1990s when St. Joseph regularly lost abbreviated games due to the 15-run and 10-run rules.

Remembering Watychowicz

A true Alle-Kiski Valley baseball aficionado passed away last week.

Stan Watychowicz, 84, of Natrona Heights was an accomplished pitcher who later turned to scouting and coaching.

Watychowicz grew up in Indianola, Indiana Township, and played for West Deer High School. Before the Fox Chapel Area School District was created in 1961, Indiana Township kids had a choice of high schools to attend.

For Watychowicz, the choice was West Deer. He played for the Braves' 1949 WPIAL runner-up, then performed for the Culmerville American Legion that summer, helping bring a third state championship to the community. The state finals were played under the lights at Forbes Field, where Culmerville defeated Pottstown.

After graduating from West Deer in 1951, he signed with the old Philadelphia Athletics. Watychowicz was on the fast track to the majors, thanks to a 16-7 record in 1952 with St. Hyacinthe, Quebec, in the old Canadian Provincial League.

At age 19, he pitched 187 innings and yielded only 153 hits, posting a 3.08 ERA.

Watychowicz then got the call from Uncle Sam and served two years in the Army. He was ready to be discharged and join the A's as a September call-up.

But a truck accident resulted in a bad shoulder, providing a sad ending to his playing days.

Instead of recoiling from his misfortune, Watychowicz turned to coaching and scouting, assisting at Palm Beach (Fla.) High School while working for a chain of appliance parts stores in New Jersey and Florida.

After retiring, he returned to the A-K Valley and coached youth baseball. Watychowicz brought from Florida the fund-raising concept known as the 50-inning game where players of various ages pay a fee and play as many innings as they like.

He still wore his A's cap around the area, despite his near-miss of getting to the majors.

More recently, he scouted for a number of colleges.

Private funeral arrangements were handled by the Adam Siemianowski Funeral Home, West Deer.

Winning coaches canned

Two of the state's most successful high school basketball coaches were given their walking papers last week.Tim Joyce, who guided Bishop Canevin to two WPIAL girls titles, one PIAA crown and a state runner-up this past season, was informed he had been fired.

Joyce's teams had compiled a 293-123 record over 15 seasons.

On the other state of the state, Chester's boys coach, Larry Yarbay, was told his contract would not be renewed. Yarbay's teams complied a 214-53 (.801) record since taking over in 2008 after Fred Pickett's death.

The Clippers won back-to-back PIAA titles in 2011-12 and lost the finals to Lower Merion in 2013.

In 2014-15, Chester's streak of 21 consecutive PIAA appearances was broken.

George Guido is a Valley News Dispatch scholastic sports correspondent. His column appears Wednesdays.