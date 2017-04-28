Steelers select Pitt RB Conner in 3rd round of NFL Draft

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt's James Conner completed the cycle of his storybook football career Friday night when the Steelers brought him back to where it started.

The Steelers, who share their South Side practice facility with Pitt, drafted Conner with their compensatory pick in the third round (No. 105), fulfilling a dream he held long before he matriculated to Pitt in 2013.

Life interceded on that dream two years ago when he tore up his knee and was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma, or Conner might be approaching his second season in the NFL.

Cancer-free with a knee that is completely healed, Conner will get an opportunity to back up Steelers Pro Bowl running back Le'Veon Bell.

Conner was the ACC Player of the Year in 2014, rushing for 1,765 yards and a Pitt record 26 touchdowns, breaking a record previously held by Tony Dorsett.

After missing most of the '15 season, Conner returned last season as Pitt's marquee running back again, compiling 1,062 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground. He added another 302 yards and four TDs on a career-high 21 receptions and was named first-team All-ACC.

Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward tweeted a greeting to Conner shortly after he was drafted.

“Heck yea! Welcome, come across to the other side.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.