Deer Lakes' Lubick excels in box, on mound

As a freshman, Zach Lubick made the most of his time on Deer Lakes' bench by pranking his teammates.

“We'd be sitting on the bench a lot, and there would be guys in front of us and he would always spray water on their bums,” fellow senior Jake Spirnock said. “They wouldn't feel it (at first) out of the water bottles, and they would eventually feel water running down their legs and freak out on him.”

Although Lubick said he wasn't the only one to participate in the shenanigans — “We wanted to see who could get the most people before they noticed” — he admitted he did rather excel at it.

Three years later and no longer a reserve, Lubick spends most of his time spraying line drives around the field from the batter's box and hosing down opposing hitters from the mound. He leads Class 4A No. 5 Deer Lakes (12-3, 10-1) in hitting and pitching and figures to be a major factor in the Lancers' postseason fate.

“When I saw the kid as a freshman, you'd think, ‘Man, he's got really good potential,' ” first-year Deer Lakes coach Josh Tysk said. “And the kid has been dedicated. I think that's a tribute to everything he puts into the game. This year, Zach is so focused on the field. When he walks between those lines, his focus, his mental ability, is fantastic.”

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Lubick cuts an intimidating presence on the field — “A big guy on the mound, he's already up higher because of the mound, coming down hard with that fastball, it's just a big mental game for the batter,” said Spirnock, Deer Lakes' catcher — but is described as a “goof” off of it by Spirnock and Tysk.

“I guess I just do weird things that people find funny,” Lubick said. “It's just random things that, they're normal to me, but I guess they're weird to other people.”

Always tall growing up, Lubick dedicated himself to the weight room after his freshman year in high school. He stayed after baseball workouts to lift, then, once he got his driver's license, spent many summer days at the gym.

He added 10 pounds of muscle to his frame, became stronger at the plate and improved his velocity and stamina on the mound.

“I think I've made huge improvements,” Lubick said. “I've really been lifting a lot the last couple years. I've been taking lessons, going to the gym, trying to strengthen my arm and take care of my body to get to the next level.”

The West Virginia Wesleyan recruit was one of Deer Lakes' top hitters and pitchers as a sophomore and junior, but he's reaching that next level this season.

Using a mid-to-high-80s fastball, changeup and slider, and sometimes even a knuckleball — “We usually don't throw the knuckleball,” Spirnock said — Lubick boasts a 5-0 record, 1.33 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 31 2⁄ 3 innings through Wednesday.

Lubick actually prefers the batter's box, where he had a team-high .444 average, six doubles, two homers and 20 RBIs through Wednesday and sees himself as a first baseman in college.

“You see those guys who are big in stature, and they're dead pull hitters,” Tysk said. “He's not that guy. He can hit it to all sides of the field, and he hits it hard. He doesn't just throw the bat at it. He really goes after the pitches and hits them where they're pitched. That's what makes him a complete hitter.”

Lubick had a breakthrough performance in a 3-2 victory over Section 1-4A rival Freeport earlier this season, shrugging off a first-inning home run by summer ball teammate James Flemm to post a complete-game, 12-strikeout masterpiece.

Spirnock called it “one of the most fun games I've played.”

“We've always had a big rivalry with Freeport, so before the game we all really wanted to get the win,” Lubick said. “After giving up the home run to James, I knew I had to something to win that game, and all my pitches were working.”

After Deer Lakes advanced to the WPIAL semifinals in Lubick's freshman year, the Lancers were one-and-done in 2015 and missed the postseason entirely last season. With a playoff spot already locked up, Lubick and the Lancers are focusing on their goal of making a deep run.

Deer Lakes can clinch at least a share of the section title with a win Friday over Knoch, the only Section 1-4A team to beat the Lancers so far this season.

“We just know we're going to have his back and do what we can to win,” Spirnock said. “If we do what we can with him on the mound, we're going to be good.”

Said Lubick: “We're rolling along nicely and having a lot of fun. We take it one game at a time. Every win we can get helps, and we're really trying to win out the rest of the year.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.