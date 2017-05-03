Pirates notebook: Nova 'excited' to be named National League pitcher of month

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

CINCINNATI — Ivan Nova smiled as he leaned back sitting atop the dugout bench three hours before first pitch Wednesday. He'd just been named the National League pitcher of the month for April.

Life is good for the Pirates' right-hander.

“It's a really good feeling. I'm just happy and excited,” Nova said.

“I'm relaxed. I'm being confident to go out there and have fun in the game. Executing pitches. Seeing the guys behind me make plays.”

Nova was recognized for his work during his first calendar month since signing a three-year, $26 million contract with the Pirates, who acquired him from the New York Yankees in exchange for two minor leaguers Aug. 1.

What's been the difference with the Pirates (2.50 ERA, 0.97 WHIP) after an uninspiring first four months of last season in the Bronx (4.90 ERA, 1.36 WHIP)?

Pitching coach Ray Searage, for one, Nova said.

“I told him, ‘(The award) is because of you,' ” Nova said. “He said, ‘No,' and he'll keep saying no, but you've got to give the guy a lot of credit ... I'm really thankful for what he's done for me and what he continues to do.”

Nova allowed just six runs on 26 hits and one walk in 36 innings over five starts in April. He led qualified NL pitchers in WHIP (0.75) and was second in wins above replacement (1.7) and ERA (1.50) to St. Louis' Mike Leake.

Nova has two of the five complete games and one of the two shutouts pitched so far this season in the NL — the latter coming in his most recent outing Saturday in Miami. He leads the NL in fewest pitches per inning (12.1), pitches per plate appearance (3.27) and strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Of all his statistical superlatives, the five complete games in 16 starts for the Pirates and four walks over 100 2⁄ 3 innings in that time stand out the most.

Put them together? Nova has had more complete games than walks over three months of pitching for the Pirates.

“That is amazing,” manager Clint Hurdle said.

Pitching for a team that has had its share of defensive struggles this season makes Nova's success as a pitch-to-contact pitcher even more remarkable — and it underscores how weak contact against him has been.

“The finish of the pitches and the movement of the pitches,” Hurdle explained. “It's the finish. There's late life on everything he throws. Late movement.”

Hurdle said he felt like “a kid with a new toy” having such an efficient pitcher capable of tossing a complete game every time he starts. Nova is averaging more than seven innings per start despite averaging 87 pitches per outing.

“I think I just trust myself more,” said Nova, who is scheduled to start the series finale against the Reds on Thursday. “I had a year and a half that was really tough in New York, with the Tommy John (surgery) and everything else that was going on. I finally trusted myself and put in my mind that my arm is fine and my whole body is fine. Just go out there, have fun and don't worry about anything else.”

Planet of the aches

Adam Frazier and David Freese continue to progress they aim returns from the disabled list after hamstring injuries. Head trainer Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Frazier has re-engaged back into baseball activity such as fielding ground balls, taking batting practice and running and jogging.

“We are still in the early stages of seeing how his body responds to that,” Tomczyk said.

No final decision has been made on when/if Frazier will go on a minor league rehab stint.

Third baseman Freese “is a little bit behind Adam — but not much,” Tomczyk said. “He's playing catch, he's hitting and he is jogging to date.”

Other items Tomczyk relayed during his weekly meeting with reporters:

• Reliever Antonio Bastardo (left quad strain) is working in the Florida Instructional League, and his next step is to throw off a mound.

• Chad Kuhl will not miss a start after being forced to leave his most recent outing Sunday when the inside of his right knee was struck with a line drive.

• Despite missing a fourth consecutive start because of the injury to the bottom of his right foot that has bothered him since spring training, Tomczyk remains in agreement with catcher Francisco Cervelli that a trip to the disabled list remains unnecessary: “We as a club — including Francisco — don't feel the 10-day (disabled list), at this point, is in play.”

Second base rotation

The Pirates started five players at second base during the first month of the season. They made it 3 for 3 in starting different second basemen for each of the first three games of the series when Hurdle had Gift Ngoepe batting eighth and at second base Wednesday.

“There's a lot of things that play into it,” Hurdle said. “No. 1, it can be fly ball/ground ball pitcher. It can be lineup construction on who's in and who's not. It can be who our guy is pitching, where balls are hit off him. It can be the other pitcher.”

Phil Gosselin was the Pirates' second baseman for the series opener Monday, and Alen Hanson started Tuesday. In both games Ngoepe came in to play second base later in the game.

Frazier and Josh Harrison are the other Pirates who have started at second base this season.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.