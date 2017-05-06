Pirates work through rain delay to drop Brewers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Over the first month of the season, Wade LeBlanc has done a little bit of everything in the Pirates' bullpen.

LeBlanc has pitched long and short. He's gotten a hold, a win and a save. He's come in as a left-on-left specialist, and he's had to grind through an 18-batter marathon.

On Friday, LeBlanc showed he can hit a little, too. He delivered a long-overdue RBI single in a 4-0 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers.

LeBlanc (2-0) got the win by tossing three scoreless innings after a long rain delay KO'd starter Chad Kuhl.

The left-hander gave up two hits and struck out four. That continued a recent stretch of solid outings by LeBlanc.

LeBlanc gave up three runs in one-third of an inning in his season debut April 7 against the Atlanta Braves. Since then, he has allowed two runs over 19 innings.

Kuhl left his previous start April 30 in the fifth inning when he was struck by a line drive on the inside of his right knee.

He threw his bullpen session as scheduled, which gave him the green light to start against the Brewers. He worked three innings, gave up two hits and struck out two before the game was paused by heavy rain.

Brewers righty Jimmy Nelson didn't allow a hit over three innings before the delay. The only baserunner against Nelson was Kuhl, who reached on shortstop Orlando Arcia's fielding error in the third.

The 2 1⁄ 2 -hour delay forced both teams to change pitchers. LeBlanc took over for the Pirates, and Rob Scahill (who pitched for the Pirates in 2015-16) entered for the Brewers.

The Pirates jumped on Scahill for three runs.

Josh Bell doubled and scored on Gregory Polanco's one-out single. Francisco Cervelli singled.

Jose Osuna rolled over a fastball to the right side, but first baseman Eric Thames' throw short-hopped Arcia. Polanco scored on the error.

With two outs, Scahill intentionally walked Jordy Mercer to load the bases. LeBlanc lined a single to left field — his first hit since May 1, 2013, and his first RBI since Aug. 31, 2011.

Bell hit a solo homer in the fifth to make it 4-0. The ball traveled 400 feet to right-center field, bounced high off the concourse and rolled into the Allegheny River.

The ball left Bell's bat at 102.8 mph. It was one of four than had an exit velocity of 100-plus mph against Scahill, who faced 13 batters and gave up four runs on six hits.

It was the first outing of the season for Scahill (0-1), who was called up Monday from Triple-A Colorado Springs. The Brewers claimed him off waivers from the Pirates last July.

In the sixth inning, the Brewers called on Jared Hughes, their second ex-Pirates reliever of the game.

The Pirates cut Hughes at the end of spring training after a series of lackluster performances in the Grapefruit League. To mark his return to PNC Park, a short tribute video was played on the left-field scoreboard.

Hughes worked one scoreless inning.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.