Kenyan Chemtai wins Pittsburgh Marathon in debut

Many factors can influence how a marathon shakes out, from the strength of the field on that particular day to the weather, and every race is different.

Leads can come and go, the runner or runners in front at the beginning aren't always in front at the end and everything from wind to muscle cramps can mean big changes in the race to the finish line.

In the case of Sunday's Pittsburgh Marathon, the unusual part was that it took one hour and 40 minutes for the lead group of five runners, which had been together since the start of the race, to show any signs of breaking apart.

Finally, around mile 18 as the runners made their way along Frankstown Avenue in Homewood, Kenya's Jacob Chemtai decided to make a move and see who would follow. Only fellow Kenyan Betram Keter responded.

By mile 20, the two had separated themselves out in front, and then Chemtai began to put distance between himself and Keter. At mile 23, there was no way anyone was catching Chemtai, who won with a time of 2:15:24 in his Pittsburgh Marathon debut. Keter finished second in 2:16:32, and Ethiopia's Fikadu Girma Teferi was third at 2:16:50.

“Around 21 miles, I tried to push again to see if I could get away from him,” Chemtai said through a translator. “Then I started creating the gap and moved on. I just kept checking to see if I had a safe distance, safe enough to have that celebration at the end.”

The top three women remained unchanged from 2016. Ayantu Dakebo Hailemaryam won with a time of 2:36:19, followed by Bizuwork Getahun Kasaye at 2:40:12. Both women are from Ethiopia. American Phebe Ko, who is from Tiburon, Calif., was third with a time of 2:45:58.

“I'm very happy for having won,” Hailemaryam said through a translator. “It was a good race. There wasn't too much lead exchange and we kept a good pace.”

The first half of this year's marathon was slightly different than in years past, with fewer bridges to cross due in part to construction. More than 25,000 runners were expected to take part in Sunday's races, which also included the half-marathon and marathon relay. Temperatures were in the mid-40s and the sky was overcast when the gun went off just after 7 a.m., but the sun came out as the morning went on. Wind was also a factor.

The lead group of men started the race as seven, with another six or seven not far behind. Craig Leon, who is from Van Wert, Ohio, and now lives in Oregon, was part of the second pack. He finished sixth in 2:18:08. He believes if they hadn't given the lead pack such a big gap early on, the race may have gone differently.

“Looking back on it, I wish we would have run a little harder early on,” he said. “I think I was expecting, especially how windy it was the first part of the course, that that would come back and hurt them a little the second half, so credit to them running well the second half of the race because those weren't easy conditions. The whole last six or seven miles were right into the wind. I think what also got us a little nervous was they really started out the race pretty quickly and I thought that would hurt them a little, too, but I'm happy with the result. It's such a fun event. A challenging course, but fair, for sure.”