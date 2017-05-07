Penguins provide Capitals blueprint as Game 6 approaches

Too many of the Penguins' familiar talking points floated around Washington's dressing room following the Capitals' second-round series-extending 4-2 win in Game 5 on Saturday at the Verizon Center.

That might not symbolize anything significant — there are only so many different ways to talk hockey, after all. But if the Capitals actually commit to the concepts at the heart of their statements, the Penguins might confront an opponent in Monday's Game 6 at PPG Paints Arena with more conviction in its game.

Spreading out the scoring talent over three lines, concentrating on quality chances over simple shot volume and wearing down defensemen with better puck pursuit each came up among the Capitals in the wake of their win. Anyone familiar with Penguins coach Mike Sullivan's core philosophies recognized those concepts and their centrality to the identity of the defending Stanley Cup champions.

The Penguins, meanwhile, sensed their identity escaped them at times Saturday.

“I think we got away from our game,” defenseman Olli Maatta said. “I think we lost some pucks and just the details of the game. It was kind of one we almost fell asleep out there. That can't happen in games like this. These are tough games. That's a good team out there. If you don't play a full 60 minutes, they're going to come down and make you pay.”

In a quirky twist, the Capitals often have cited a failure to compete for all 60 minutes as a reason for their three losses in the second-round series. They carried play for long stretches in each of the matchups, but mistakes opened the door for Penguins counterattacks and power plays.

Changes in strategy and lineup construction ensued for Washington, which broke up the dynamic duo of center Nicklas Backstrom and winger Alex Ovechkin to create more of a three-scoring-line approach — just as the Penguins did in 2016 when they kept Phil Kessel separated from Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

Capitals coach Barry Trotz used that specific “HBK Line” example after Game 5 in explaining his decision to put Ovechkin with third-line center Lars Eller.

And the move seemingly paid off as Washington's top three lines each delivered a goal during a decisive five-minute stretch in the third period that turned the Capitals' 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 lead.

‘They're going to challenge us,” said defenseman Brian Dumoulin, who — with partner Ron Hainsey — continued to handle a matchup assignment against Backstrom's top line and received far fewer five-on-five minutes against Ovechkin. “We've got to kind of have that bend-don't-break mentality.”

Too often in the first four games, Washington broke without even bearing much weight. Perhaps none proved guiltier of that than goalie Braden Holtby, who put together another Vezina-quality regular season only to struggle mightily against the low number of shots he faced against the Penguins.

That shaky side of Holtby never surfaced Saturday. As the Capitals in front of him closer resembled the Penguins in their collective confidence, Holtby breathed easier and began to do his part to match Marc-Andre Fleury's efforts as a goaltender.

“I thought we played a really patient game,” Holtby said. “I thought it was a lot better. Throughout the series, I thought we'd been shooting too much. I think we were patient that way (in Game 5), waited for good shots, and it paid off.

“Easy shots on goaltenders are a little disheartening, and I think we got away from doing that. That was a good thing. The offense came through that way.”

If Sidney Crosby inspires his teammates and coaches, as Sullivan so often insists, then Holtby, Ovechkin and the other Capitals stars did something close to that Saturday.

“When your top guys make a difference, it motivates everybody to want to go to the next level, if you will, in terms of their game,” Trotz said. “You're sitting right next to a guy who elevated his game, so you better elevate your game. I think that's what good leadership does.”

What the Penguins do Monday might get the Capitals to revert back to their previous talk of unlucky bounces and inefficient play. Another night where Washington's comments echo Sullivan's “Right Way” elements might spell trouble for the Penguins.

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.