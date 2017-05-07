Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
-Top Stories

High school scores and schedule for May 7

Tribune-Review | Sunday, May 7, 2017, 11:43 p.m.

Updated 23 minutes ago

High schools

Baseball

Sunday's results

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 11, Deer Lakes 1

Nonsection

Howland, Ohio at North Allegheny (n)

Monday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Hempfield at Connellsville, 4:15 p.m.; Penn Hills at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 4 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 7 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.; Fox Chapel at North Hills, 7 p.m.; Hampton at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Brashear at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.; Moon at Montour, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Latrobe, 7 p.m.; McKeesport at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Highlands, 4 p.m.; Derry at Indiana, 4 p.m.; Freeport vs. Knoch, Pullman Park, 5:45 p.m.; Yough at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at New Castle, 4 p.m.; Beaver at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.; Central Valley at Hopewell, 4 p.m.; Quaker Valley at South Fayette, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.; Ringgold at McGuffey, 4 p.m.; Uniontown at Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at South Park, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Burrell, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at South Side Beaver, 4 p.m.; Beaver Falls at New Brighton, 4 p.m.; Ellwood City at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Charleroi, 4 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.; Washington at Waynesburg, 4:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at Beth-Center, 6:30 p.m.; Burgettstown at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.; Frazier at California, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Aliquippa at Freedom, 4 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.; Laurel at Summit Academy, 4 p.m.; Neshannock at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 4 p.m.; Brentwood at Serra Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Northgate at Sto-Rox, 2 p.m.; Northgate at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.; Riverview at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Springdale at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.; St. Joseph at Leechburg, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at Monessen, 4 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 4 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.; Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan, noon

Section 3

Cornell at Avella, 3:45 p.m.; Cornell at Avella, 5:30 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Sewickley Academy, 4:30 p.m.; Western Beaver at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Holy Family Academy at Eden Christian Academy, 4 p.m.; Plum at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Penns Manor at United, 4 p.m.; Purchase Line at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.; Saltsburg at West Shamokin, 4 p.m.

District 8

City League

Perry at Obama Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Softball

Monday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 3:45 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at Oakland Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Montour, 3:45 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

Ambridge at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

South Allegheny at Freeport

Section 2

Beaver Falls at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Sto-Rox at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Northgate, 4 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Northgate, 6 p.m.; Springdale at Greensburg C.C., 3:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Geibel at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.; St. Joseph at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Armstrong at Karns City, 4 p.m.; Baldwin at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.; Beaver at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.; Butler at Indiana, 4 p.m.; California at Bentworth, 4 p.m.; Carmichaels at McGuffey, 4 p.m.; Carrick at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.; Derry at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.; Ellwood City at Hopewell, 4 p.m.; Erie McDowell at Hempfield, 4 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Avella, 4 p.m.; Howland, Ohio at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Mars at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.; McKeesport at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.; Moon at Shaler, 3:30 p.m.; Neshannock at Brentwood, 4 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, 4 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.; Rochester at Freedom, 4 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Burgettstown, 3:45 p.m.; Uniontown at Ringgold, 4 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at West Shamokin, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Marion Center at Central Cambria, 4:30 p.m.; Ferndale Area at United, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

Monday's schedule

Nonsection

Shaler at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

