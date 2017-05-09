High school scores and schedules for May 9
High schools
Baseball
Tuesday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 3
Canon-McMillan 5, Bethel Park 4
Baldwin 7, Allderdice 0
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong 6, Obama Academy 1
Hampton 10, Kiski Area 1
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 9, Brashear 1
Moon 10, Trinity 0
Section 3
Gateway 5, Albert Gallatin 4
Laurel Highlands 11, Woodland Hills 0
Thomas Jefferson 12, McKeesport 2
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport 12, Derry 0
Yough 1, Highlands 0
Section 2
Beaver 4, New Castle 1
Hopewell 3, Ambridge 0
Quaker Valley 2, Blackhawk 1
Section 3
Belle Vernon 9, Uniontown 2
Elizabeth Forward 3, Ringgold 1
South Park 12, Keystone Oaks 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Steel Valley 15, Shady Side Academy 13
Section 2
Riverside 8, Avonworth 3
Section 3
Brownsville 4, Waynesburg 3
Washington 4, Seton-La Salle 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Burgettstown 6, Bentworth 3
Frazier 10, Fort Cherry 0
Section 2
Laurel 14, Aliquippa 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 14, Summit Academy 0
Section 3
Brentwood 3, Carlynton 1
Northgate 5, Riverview 3
Class A
Section 1
St. Joseph 5, Springdale 3
Vincentian Academy 3, Union 1
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan 11, Greensburg Central Catholic 10
West Greene 9, Mapletown 6
Section 3
Rochester 14, Clairton 4
Sewickley Academy 10, Quigley Catholic 3
Nonsection
Butler 8, Montour 3
Cornell at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Eden Christian Academy 6, Jeannette 4
Freedom at Quaker Valley, ppd.
Hollidaysburg 10, Indiana 0
Knoch 5, Pine-Richland 3
Peters Township 2, Penn-Trafford 0
Plum 10, Fox Chapel 0
Serra Catholic 14, East Allegheny 4
West Allegheny 4, California 1
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center 6, Blairsville 2
Ligonier Valley 13, Purchase Line 3
Northern Cambria 9, Penns Manor 5
United 11, Saltsburg 0
West Shamokin 11, Marion Center 1
Wednesday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 2
Carrick at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 3
Keystone Oaks at West Mifflin, 2 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beth-Center at Burgettstown, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Summit Academy at Shenango, 3:30 p.m.
Section 3
Northgate at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Jeannette at Geibel, 4 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Clairton at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.; Cornell at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Allderdice at Montour, 7 p.m.; Baldwin at Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m.; Bentworth at West Greene, 4 p.m.; Beth-Center at Peters Township, 7 p.m.; Blackhawk at Mars, 3:45 p.m.; Brentwood at West Greene, 4 p.m.; Carrick at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at North Hills, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.; Derry at Latrobe, 7 p.m.; Eden Christian Academy at Sewickley Academy, 4:30 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Carlynton, 4 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.; Frazier at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Derry, 4 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Kiski School at Summit Academy, 7 p.m.; Knoch at Butler, 7 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.; Mapletown at Avella, 4 p.m.; McGuffey at Waynesburg, 4:15 p.m.; North Allegheny at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.; Obama Academy at St. Joseph, 3:45 p.m.; Perry Traditional Academy at St. Joseph, 3:45 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Aliquippa, 3:30 p.m.; Rochester at South Side Beaver, 4 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.; Springdale at Northgate, 4 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Steel Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Highlands, 4 p.m.; Washington at Monessen, 4 p.m.; West Allegheny at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Lacrosse
Boys
Tuesday's results
Class AAA
Section 2
Franklin Regional 15, Plum 1
Class AA
Section 2
Mars 9, Hampton 7
Girls
Tuesday's result
Class AA
Section 2
Quaker Valley 17, Trinity 10
Softball
Tuesday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Bethel Park 8, Baldwin 7
Canon-McMillan 13, Peters Township 2
Mt. Lebanon 3, Upper St. Clair 2
Section 3
Shaler 3, Pine-Richland 2
Class 5A
Section 1
Gateway 9, Woodland Hills 3
Kiski Area 16, Armstrong 0
Penn-Trafford 10, Greensburg Salem 0
Plum 8, Franklin Regional 2
Section 2
Albert Gallatin 8, Laurel Highlands 7
Thomas Jefferson 9, McKeesport 1
Trinity 9, Ringgold 8
Section 3
Chartiers Valley 4, West Allegheny 2
Hampton 6, Mars 5
Montour 5, Moon 3
Class 4A
Section 2
Belle Vernon 5, Yough 4
Elizabeth Forward 8, West Mifflin 0
South Fayette 11, Keystone Oaks 4
Section 3
Ambridge 9, New Castle 4
Beaver 11, Blackhawk 2
Hopewell 3, Central Valley 2
Class 2A
Section 2
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 11, Greensburg Central Catholic 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 16, Northgate 1
Section 3
Bentworth 16, Beth-Center 0
Chartiers-Houston 17, Fort Cherry 0
Section 4
Laurel 2, Neshannock 0
Mohawk 11, Shenango 10
South Side Beaver 6, New Brighton 0
Class A
Section 1
Quigley Catholic 10, Rochester 9
Sewickley Academy 16, Cornell 0
Union 11, Western Beaver 0
Section 2
Carmichaels 13, Mapletown 3
Monessen 7, California 2
West Greene 15, Jefferson-Morgan 0
Section 3
Jeannette 14, Geibel 0
Leechburg 13, St. Joseph 3
Riverview 19, Ellis School 1
Nonsection
Brentwood 8, Brashear 4
Burrell 11, Serra Catholic 10
Deer Lakes 5, Pine-Richland 3
Frazier 13, Charleroi 2
Hempfield 7, North Allegheny 0
Highlands 7, Freeport 4
Knoch 7, Seneca Valley 6
North Hills 7, Fox Chapel 6
Norwin 3, Connellsville 2
Penn Hills 6, Vincentian Academy 0
Quaker Valley 6, Carlynton 3
South Allegheny at Steel Valley, ppd.
Sto-Rox 15, Perry 0
Valley at Springdale, ppd.
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 17, Purchase Line 0
Northern Cambria 15, Penns Manor 1
Wednesday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Springdale at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Quigley Catholic at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Jeannette at Ellis School, 3:45 p.m.; Riverview at Geibel, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Aliquippa at Avella, 4 p.m.; Armstrong at Butler, 4 p.m.; Burgettstown at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.; California at Geibel, 4 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Mohawk, 4 p.m.; Carlynton at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.; Carrick at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.; Derry at Blairsville, 4 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Ellwood City at New Castle, 4 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.; Hopewell at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.; Indiana at Leechburg, 4 p.m.; Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.; Neshannock at West Middlesex, 4 p.m.; North Allegheny at Montour, 6 p.m.; Plum at Mars, 3:45 p.m.; Riverview at Avonworth, 7 p.m.; Rochester at Shenango, 4 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Central Valley, 4 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.; Shaler at Hampton, 4 p.m.; South Park at Bethel Park, 3:45 p.m.; Southmoreland at Monessen, 4 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.; Trinity at McGuffey, 4 p.m.; Washington at McGuffey, 4 p.m.; West Greene at Bentworth, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Tuesday's results
Section doubles tournaments
Class AAA
Section 1
At Franklin Regional
Final
Turner Price/Kevin Lee, Penn-Trafford, d. Surya Seth/Joseph Bonfiglio, Franklin Regional, 6-0, 6-0
Consolation
Michael Stock/Chris Montgomery, Penn-Trafford, d. Mason Harbaugh/Aidan Kelly, Hempfield, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4
Section 2
At North Allegheny
Final
Ben Vinarski/Sid Iyer, Pine-Richland, d. Ben Ringeisen/Ted Donegan, Hampton, 6-1, 6-4
Consolation
Richard Hofmann/Ivan Voinov, North Allegheny, d. Logan D'Angelo/Nick Magnelli, Moon, injury default
Section 3
At Fox Chapel
Final
Naman Dua/Tanay Kumta, Shady Side Academy, d. Neil Bencherief/Jared Nord, Fox Chapel, 6-4, 6-4
Consolation
Clayton Guyaux/Luke Ulman, Shady Side Academy, d. Karsten Langerquist/Jay Kashyad, Fox Chapel, 6-1, 6-3
Section 4
At Bethel Park
Final
Kevin Kwok/Liam Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, d. Ian McCabe/Sam Bellini, Mt. Lebanon, 6-2, 6-4
Consolation
Ryan Farrell/Miguel Ascencio, Peters Township, d. Michael Wilke/Kyle Carskadden, Mt. Lebanon, 6-4, 6-7 (7-1), 6-4
Class AA
Section 2
At Neshannock
Final
Nate Heidengren/James Begley, Blackhawk, d. Amos Luptak/Johann Cooper, Quaker Valley, 4-6, 6-2, 5-1 (inury default)
Consolation
Jack Shearer/Dan Tanaskovic, Central Valley, d. Zack Albert/John Watters, Quaker Valley, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4)
Section 4
At Nichols Field, Sewickley
Final
Neil Rana/Ryan Gex, Sewickley Academy, d. Arjan Bedi/Nishant Purewal, Sewickley Academy, 6-1, 6-2
Consolation
Eli Loncar/Alex Pfiefer, Hopewell, d. Turner Wilson/Noah Schultz, Hopewell, 6-3, 6-3
Track and field
Tuesday's results
Heritage Conference championships
Event winners
Boys
100: Joshua Fitz, Ligonier Valley, 11.43
200: Avery Arnone, Ligonier Valley, 23.37
400: Arnone, Ligonier Valley, 51.44
800: Sam Cunkelman, Homer-Center, 2:01.09
1,600: Sam Cunkelman, Homer-Center, 4:39.64
3,200: Alex Ringler, United, 10:37.05
110 hurdles: Gerard Moore, Saltsburg, 16.02
300 hurdles: John Paronish, Northern Cambria, 43.30
400 relay: Ligonier Valley, 44.46
1,600 relay: Ligonier Valley, 3:36.26
3,200 relay: Purchase Line, 8:34.22
Shot put: Devin Mack, United, 45-1.75
Discus: Nick Gongaware, Ligonier Valley, 135-06
Javelin: Jesse Beacker, Homer-Center, 168-6
Long jump: Montao Coleman, Homer-Center, 19-5.75
Triple jump: Clarence Johnson, Penns Manor, 39-6
High jump: Sam Arblaster, United, 6-0
Pole vault: Joseph Tomosky, Ligonier Valley, 13-0
Team standings: Ligonier Valley, 142; Homer-Center, 87; United, 67; Purchase Line, 66; Saltsburg, 61; Northern Cambria, 50; Marion Center, 49; Penns Manor, 36
Girls
100: Michaela Bracken, United, 13.04
200: Bracken, United, 26.77
400: Bracken, United, 59.49
800: Taya Whitfield, Marion Center, 2:20.35
1,600: MacKenzie Walker, Marion Center, 5:38.60
3,200: Walker, Marion Center, 11:35.43
100 hurdles: Emma Arblaster, United, 15.72
300 hurdles: Armblaster, United, 47.56
400 relay: Ligonier Valley, 53.49
1,600 relay: Marion Center, 4:12.92
3,200 relay: Marion Center, 10:23.64
Shot put: Kate Polenik, Penns Manor, 36-0
Discus: Kate Polenik, Penns Manor, 102-2
Javelin: Jocilyn Thompson, Marion Center, 121-6
Long jump: Olivia Miller, Ligonier Valley, 16-2.5
Triple jump: Rachel Horrell, Ligonier Valley, 36-10
High jump: Bracken, United, 5-0
Pole vault: Sarah Markosky, Ligonier Valley, 9-6
Team standings: United, 152; Marion Center, 137; Ligonier valley, 81; Saltsburg, 59; Penns Manor, 57; Homer-Center, 37; Purchase Line, 23; Northern Cambria, 10
Volleyball
Boys
Tuesday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Bethel Park 3, Canon-McMillan 1
Peters Township 3, Moon 0
Central Catholic at Baldwin (n)
Section 2
Butler 3, Fox Chapel 1
North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 0
North Hills at Pine-Richland (n)
Section 3
Hempfield 3, Gateway 0
Norwin 3, Armstrong 0
Latrobe at Penn Hills (n)
Plum at Penn-Trafford (n)
Class AA
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Hopewell 0
Trinity 3, Montour 0
Beaver County Christian at Ambridge (n)
Section 2
Deer Lakes 3, Mars 0
Derry 3, Obama Academy 0
Section 3
Seton-La Salle 3, Keystone Oaks 0
South Park 3, Thomas Jefferson 2
Wednesday's schedule
Class AAA
Section 3
Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Derry at Montour, 7:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
