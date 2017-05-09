Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
-Top Stories

High school scores and schedules for May 9

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 11:02 p.m.

Updated 57 minutes ago

High schools

Baseball

Tuesday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 3

Canon-McMillan 5, Bethel Park 4

Baldwin 7, Allderdice 0

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong 6, Obama Academy 1

Hampton 10, Kiski Area 1

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 9, Brashear 1

Moon 10, Trinity 0

Section 3

Gateway 5, Albert Gallatin 4

Laurel Highlands 11, Woodland Hills 0

Thomas Jefferson 12, McKeesport 2

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 12, Derry 0

Yough 1, Highlands 0

Section 2

Beaver 4, New Castle 1

Hopewell 3, Ambridge 0

Quaker Valley 2, Blackhawk 1

Section 3

Belle Vernon 9, Uniontown 2

Elizabeth Forward 3, Ringgold 1

South Park 12, Keystone Oaks 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Steel Valley 15, Shady Side Academy 13

Section 2

Riverside 8, Avonworth 3

Section 3

Brownsville 4, Waynesburg 3

Washington 4, Seton-La Salle 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown 6, Bentworth 3

Frazier 10, Fort Cherry 0

Section 2

Laurel 14, Aliquippa 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 14, Summit Academy 0

Section 3

Brentwood 3, Carlynton 1

Northgate 5, Riverview 3

Class A

Section 1

St. Joseph 5, Springdale 3

Vincentian Academy 3, Union 1

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan 11, Greensburg Central Catholic 10

West Greene 9, Mapletown 6

Section 3

Rochester 14, Clairton 4

Sewickley Academy 10, Quigley Catholic 3

Nonsection

Butler 8, Montour 3

Cornell at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Eden Christian Academy 6, Jeannette 4

Freedom at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Hollidaysburg 10, Indiana 0

Knoch 5, Pine-Richland 3

Peters Township 2, Penn-Trafford 0

Plum 10, Fox Chapel 0

Serra Catholic 14, East Allegheny 4

West Allegheny 4, California 1

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center 6, Blairsville 2

Ligonier Valley 13, Purchase Line 3

Northern Cambria 9, Penns Manor 5

United 11, Saltsburg 0

West Shamokin 11, Marion Center 1

Wednesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 2

Carrick at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

Keystone Oaks at West Mifflin, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beth-Center at Burgettstown, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Summit Academy at Shenango, 3:30 p.m.

Section 3

Northgate at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Jeannette at Geibel, 4 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.; Cornell at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Allderdice at Montour, 7 p.m.; Baldwin at Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m.; Bentworth at West Greene, 4 p.m.; Beth-Center at Peters Township, 7 p.m.; Blackhawk at Mars, 3:45 p.m.; Brentwood at West Greene, 4 p.m.; Carrick at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at North Hills, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.; Derry at Latrobe, 7 p.m.; Eden Christian Academy at Sewickley Academy, 4:30 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Carlynton, 4 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.; Frazier at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Derry, 4 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Kiski School at Summit Academy, 7 p.m.; Knoch at Butler, 7 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.; Mapletown at Avella, 4 p.m.; McGuffey at Waynesburg, 4:15 p.m.; North Allegheny at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.; Obama Academy at St. Joseph, 3:45 p.m.; Perry Traditional Academy at St. Joseph, 3:45 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Aliquippa, 3:30 p.m.; Rochester at South Side Beaver, 4 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.; Springdale at Northgate, 4 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Steel Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Highlands, 4 p.m.; Washington at Monessen, 4 p.m.; West Allegheny at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Tuesday's results

Class AAA

Section 2

Franklin Regional 15, Plum 1

Class AA

Section 2

Mars 9, Hampton 7

Girls

Tuesday's result

Class AA

Section 2

Quaker Valley 17, Trinity 10

Softball

Tuesday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park 8, Baldwin 7

Canon-McMillan 13, Peters Township 2

Mt. Lebanon 3, Upper St. Clair 2

Section 3

Shaler 3, Pine-Richland 2

Class 5A

Section 1

Gateway 9, Woodland Hills 3

Kiski Area 16, Armstrong 0

Penn-Trafford 10, Greensburg Salem 0

Plum 8, Franklin Regional 2

Section 2

Albert Gallatin 8, Laurel Highlands 7

Thomas Jefferson 9, McKeesport 1

Trinity 9, Ringgold 8

Section 3

Chartiers Valley 4, West Allegheny 2

Hampton 6, Mars 5

Montour 5, Moon 3

Class 4A

Section 2

Belle Vernon 5, Yough 4

Elizabeth Forward 8, West Mifflin 0

South Fayette 11, Keystone Oaks 4

Section 3

Ambridge 9, New Castle 4

Beaver 11, Blackhawk 2

Hopewell 3, Central Valley 2

Class 2A

Section 2

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 11, Greensburg Central Catholic 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 16, Northgate 1

Section 3

Bentworth 16, Beth-Center 0

Chartiers-Houston 17, Fort Cherry 0

Section 4

Laurel 2, Neshannock 0

Mohawk 11, Shenango 10

South Side Beaver 6, New Brighton 0

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic 10, Rochester 9

Sewickley Academy 16, Cornell 0

Union 11, Western Beaver 0

Section 2

Carmichaels 13, Mapletown 3

Monessen 7, California 2

West Greene 15, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Section 3

Jeannette 14, Geibel 0

Leechburg 13, St. Joseph 3

Riverview 19, Ellis School 1

Nonsection

Brentwood 8, Brashear 4

Burrell 11, Serra Catholic 10

Deer Lakes 5, Pine-Richland 3

Frazier 13, Charleroi 2

Hempfield 7, North Allegheny 0

Highlands 7, Freeport 4

Knoch 7, Seneca Valley 6

North Hills 7, Fox Chapel 6

Norwin 3, Connellsville 2

Penn Hills 6, Vincentian Academy 0

Quaker Valley 6, Carlynton 3

South Allegheny at Steel Valley, ppd.

Sto-Rox 15, Perry 0

Valley at Springdale, ppd.

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 17, Purchase Line 0

Northern Cambria 15, Penns Manor 1

Wednesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Springdale at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Jeannette at Ellis School, 3:45 p.m.; Riverview at Geibel, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Aliquippa at Avella, 4 p.m.; Armstrong at Butler, 4 p.m.; Burgettstown at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.; California at Geibel, 4 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Mohawk, 4 p.m.; Carlynton at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.; Carrick at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.; Derry at Blairsville, 4 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Ellwood City at New Castle, 4 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.; Hopewell at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.; Indiana at Leechburg, 4 p.m.; Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.; Neshannock at West Middlesex, 4 p.m.; North Allegheny at Montour, 6 p.m.; Plum at Mars, 3:45 p.m.; Riverview at Avonworth, 7 p.m.; Rochester at Shenango, 4 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Central Valley, 4 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.; Shaler at Hampton, 4 p.m.; South Park at Bethel Park, 3:45 p.m.; Southmoreland at Monessen, 4 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.; Trinity at McGuffey, 4 p.m.; Washington at McGuffey, 4 p.m.; West Greene at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Tuesday's results

Section doubles tournaments

Class AAA

Section 1

At Franklin Regional

Final

Turner Price/Kevin Lee, Penn-Trafford, d. Surya Seth/Joseph Bonfiglio, Franklin Regional, 6-0, 6-0

Consolation

Michael Stock/Chris Montgomery, Penn-Trafford, d. Mason Harbaugh/Aidan Kelly, Hempfield, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4

Section 2

At North Allegheny

Final

Ben Vinarski/Sid Iyer, Pine-Richland, d. Ben Ringeisen/Ted Donegan, Hampton, 6-1, 6-4

Consolation

Richard Hofmann/Ivan Voinov, North Allegheny, d. Logan D'Angelo/Nick Magnelli, Moon, injury default

Section 3

At Fox Chapel

Final

Naman Dua/Tanay Kumta, Shady Side Academy, d. Neil Bencherief/Jared Nord, Fox Chapel, 6-4, 6-4

Consolation

Clayton Guyaux/Luke Ulman, Shady Side Academy, d. Karsten Langerquist/Jay Kashyad, Fox Chapel, 6-1, 6-3

Section 4

At Bethel Park

Final

Kevin Kwok/Liam Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, d. Ian McCabe/Sam Bellini, Mt. Lebanon, 6-2, 6-4

Consolation

Ryan Farrell/Miguel Ascencio, Peters Township, d. Michael Wilke/Kyle Carskadden, Mt. Lebanon, 6-4, 6-7 (7-1), 6-4

Class AA

Section 2

At Neshannock

Final

Nate Heidengren/James Begley, Blackhawk, d. Amos Luptak/Johann Cooper, Quaker Valley, 4-6, 6-2, 5-1 (inury default)

Consolation

Jack Shearer/Dan Tanaskovic, Central Valley, d. Zack Albert/John Watters, Quaker Valley, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4)

Section 4

At Nichols Field, Sewickley

Final

Neil Rana/Ryan Gex, Sewickley Academy, d. Arjan Bedi/Nishant Purewal, Sewickley Academy, 6-1, 6-2

Consolation

Eli Loncar/Alex Pfiefer, Hopewell, d. Turner Wilson/Noah Schultz, Hopewell, 6-3, 6-3

Track and field

Tuesday's results

Heritage Conference championships

Event winners

Boys

100: Joshua Fitz, Ligonier Valley, 11.43

200: Avery Arnone, Ligonier Valley, 23.37

400: Arnone, Ligonier Valley, 51.44

800: Sam Cunkelman, Homer-Center, 2:01.09

1,600: Sam Cunkelman, Homer-Center, 4:39.64

3,200: Alex Ringler, United, 10:37.05

110 hurdles: Gerard Moore, Saltsburg, 16.02

300 hurdles: John Paronish, Northern Cambria, 43.30

400 relay: Ligonier Valley, 44.46

1,600 relay: Ligonier Valley, 3:36.26

3,200 relay: Purchase Line, 8:34.22

Shot put: Devin Mack, United, 45-1.75

Discus: Nick Gongaware, Ligonier Valley, 135-06

Javelin: Jesse Beacker, Homer-Center, 168-6

Long jump: Montao Coleman, Homer-Center, 19-5.75

Triple jump: Clarence Johnson, Penns Manor, 39-6

High jump: Sam Arblaster, United, 6-0

Pole vault: Joseph Tomosky, Ligonier Valley, 13-0

Team standings: Ligonier Valley, 142; Homer-Center, 87; United, 67; Purchase Line, 66; Saltsburg, 61; Northern Cambria, 50; Marion Center, 49; Penns Manor, 36

Girls

100: Michaela Bracken, United, 13.04

200: Bracken, United, 26.77

400: Bracken, United, 59.49

800: Taya Whitfield, Marion Center, 2:20.35

1,600: MacKenzie Walker, Marion Center, 5:38.60

3,200: Walker, Marion Center, 11:35.43

100 hurdles: Emma Arblaster, United, 15.72

300 hurdles: Armblaster, United, 47.56

400 relay: Ligonier Valley, 53.49

1,600 relay: Marion Center, 4:12.92

3,200 relay: Marion Center, 10:23.64

Shot put: Kate Polenik, Penns Manor, 36-0

Discus: Kate Polenik, Penns Manor, 102-2

Javelin: Jocilyn Thompson, Marion Center, 121-6

Long jump: Olivia Miller, Ligonier Valley, 16-2.5

Triple jump: Rachel Horrell, Ligonier Valley, 36-10

High jump: Bracken, United, 5-0

Pole vault: Sarah Markosky, Ligonier Valley, 9-6

Team standings: United, 152; Marion Center, 137; Ligonier valley, 81; Saltsburg, 59; Penns Manor, 57; Homer-Center, 37; Purchase Line, 23; Northern Cambria, 10

Volleyball

Boys

Tuesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Bethel Park 3, Canon-McMillan 1

Peters Township 3, Moon 0

Central Catholic at Baldwin (n)

Section 2

Butler 3, Fox Chapel 1

North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 0

North Hills at Pine-Richland (n)

Section 3

Hempfield 3, Gateway 0

Norwin 3, Armstrong 0

Latrobe at Penn Hills (n)

Plum at Penn-Trafford (n)

Class AA

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Hopewell 0

Trinity 3, Montour 0

Beaver County Christian at Ambridge (n)

Section 2

Deer Lakes 3, Mars 0

Derry 3, Obama Academy 0

Section 3

Seton-La Salle 3, Keystone Oaks 0

South Park 3, Thomas Jefferson 2

Wednesday's schedule

Class AAA

Section 3

Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Derry at Montour, 7:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

